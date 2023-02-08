AARP Responds to 2023 State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins issued the following statement in response to President Biden's State of the Union speech this evening:

"AARP has been crystal clear with Congress and the President: Americans should be able to trust that our leaders will safeguard their hard-earned Social Security and Medicare benefits they have contributed to and earned throughout their lives. That is why we are encouraged to hear this commitment echoed from leaders in both parties – including from President Biden, former President Trump, Speaker McCarthy, Majority Leader Schumer, Leader Jeffries and others.

"Tonight, the President also highlighted the importance of supporting family caregivers. There are more than 48 million Americans who provide care to their loved ones without compensation. AARP calls for action on the National Strategy to Support Family Caregivers – such as access to better respite care and paid leave to family caregiver tax credits and reimbursement programs. These steps will make it possible for millions of additional older Americans to live independently in their own homes as they age, where they want to be.

"AARP also applauds the President's pledge to ensure that the law enacted last year to reduce the price of prescription drugs will be fully carried out. Already, millions of seniors are saving thousands of dollars a year on insulin and lifesaving vaccines. Over the next several years, the costs of the most expensive drugs will be reduced for those on Medicare, including through price negotiation and an annual out-of-pocket cap, which will help save lives and money. AARP will keep fighting to protect lower drug prices for people on Medicare from big drug companies' efforts to overturn the new law."

