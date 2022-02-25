U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

AAUW Praises Nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to SCOTUS

American Association of University Women
·2 min read

Washington DC, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAUW Chief Executive Officer Gloria L. Blackwell issued this statement on President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court:

"Our hearts are full with profound joy, pride and exhilaration that President Biden has nominated the brilliant and eminently qualified Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States of America.

"As an organization that has worked for 140 years to advance the rights of all women, AAUW views her nomination as an historic milestone that will move us more swiftly on the path to gender and racial equity and justice. It epitomizes what it means for a Black woman to not just “have a seat at the table”, but to make the table more diverse and bring a valuable and much-needed perspective to the highest court in the land.

"Representation matters--and we are thrilled to see the labor, intellect and advocacy of Black women being recognized, acknowledged and celebrated in this extraordinary moment.

"President Biden pledged to nominate a justice with exceptional credentials, unimpeachable character and an unwavering dedication to the rule of law — and he found all that and more in Judge Jackson.

"Judge Jackson’s qualifications are outstanding. A Harvard Law graduate, she has served with distinction on the second-highest court in the land, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, along with a Supreme Court clerkship, stints at prestigious corporate law firms and work on the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Judge Jackson also served as a public defender, which will allow her to provide invaluable criminal defense experience to the bench– a perspective that is sorely lacking.

"Judge Jackson has shown a commitment to the issues that AAUW holds dear, including support for equal justice and the protection of civil and human rights for all Americans. Her stellar background, combined with her demonstrated commitment to fairness, impartiality, and equal justice, all add up to one simple conclusion: She is the ideal jurist to bring a much needed perspective and outlook to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"AAUW wholeheartedly supports this momentous nominations and will use our voice, our resources, our passion and our activism to ensure that Judge Jackson is quickly confirmed with a unanimous vote by the US Senate."

###

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) advances gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. Our nonpartisan, nonprofit organization has more than 170,000 members and supporters across the United States, as well as 1,000 local branches and more than 800 college and university members. Learn more and join us at www.aauw.org.

CONTACT: Mary C. Hickey American Association of University Women 202.785.7748 hickeym@aauw.org


