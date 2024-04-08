Aave Considers Fee Distribution Activation with "Fee Switch" Proposal

Leading decentralized lending platform Aave, are holding discussions regarding the activation of a "fee switch" to distribute fees to token holders. Marc Zeller, the founder of the Aave Chan Initiative, revealed the upcoming development, stating that a "temp check" will be conducted next week. The Aave DAO, the community-driven decentralized autonomous organization behind the Aave platform, currently generates approximately $60 million in annual net profits.

Aave, first launched on Ethereum, is one of the leading DeFi lending platforms, enabling borrowers to obtain loans using one cryptocurrency while providing another as collateral. The governance of Aave is overseen by holders of the Aave token (AAVE), who collectively form the Aave DAO.

Zeller had previously hinted at the potential implementation of fees for Aave stakers. On March 16, he mentioned the possibility of distributing fees to stakers through a new iteration of the safety module. In DeFi protocols, a "fee switch" refers to a feature or mechanism that would facilitate the distribution of fees collected from transactions or other activities to token holders.

The implementation of a fee switch offers governance the ability to control and adjust fee-related policies based on the platform's requirements and objectives. Aave DAO recently approved changes to staking fees for its stablecoin GHO to maintain the token's peg. If Aave DAO proceeds with fee activation, it will follow the footsteps of Frax Finance, which recently endorsed a proposal to reintroduce its fee switch.