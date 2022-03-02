AB Amber Grid concluded lending and borrowing agreement with EPSO-G

Amber Grid

The Lithuanian gas transmission system operator AB Amber Grid hereby notifies that on 1st March 2022 entered into lending and borrowing agreement (hereinafter referred to as Agreement) with EPSO-G.

The Agreement sets forth the maximum lending limit for EPSO-G – Eur 40 000 000 and the lending limit for AB Amber Grid – Eur 20 000 000. Maximum maturity of the Agreement - 3 years.

The Audit Committee of EPSO- G stated that main terms and conditions of the lending and borrowing are consistent with market conditions, are fair and reasonable with regard to the shareholders of AB Amber Grid.



