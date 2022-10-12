U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

AB Announces Erin Bigley as Chief Responsibility Officer

AllianceBernstein
·2 min read
AllianceBernstein

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and AllianceBernstein L.P, a leading global investment management and research firm, announced today Erin Bigley has been named as the firm's Chief Responsibility Officer.

"Erin has served as an integral and incredibly effective leader of our fixed income and responsible investing efforts at AllianceBernstein," said Seth Bernstein, President and Chief Executive Officer at AB. "Erin's extensive industry knowledge and passion for responsibility, combined with her more than 20 years of leadership and investment experience at the firm, will only enhance AB's commitment to responsibility on behalf of our clients, colleagues, and communities."

As Chief Responsibility Officer, Ms. Bigley will oversee the firm's responsible investing strategy, extensive research, engagement, stewardship activities, corporate responsibility, and continued integration of responsible investing into key strategic decisions.

Ms. Bigley brings distinct insight and substantial experience to the role, having spent more than 20 years at AB, most recently as the Head of Fixed Income Responsible Investing and having served as a founding member of the firm's Responsible Investment Steering Committee. Ms. Bigley's portfolio-management experience, industry expertise, and passion for responsibility positions her for success as Chief Responsibility Officer, as she continues to advance responsibility in all aspects of AB's business.

In addition to her role as Chief Responsibility Officer, Ms. Bigley has joined the firm's Operating Committee. Ms. Bigley is also the co-chair of the firm's Women's Leadership Council, a council committed to convening senior leaders to cultivate an inclusive and diverse environment for women to build and broaden leadership roles at AB.

Ms. Bigley replaces Michelle Dunstan, who has departed the firm to pursue an external opportunity. Ms. Bigley is based in New York City.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals, and private wealth clients in major world markets. As of September 30, 2022, AllianceBernstein had $613B in assets under management. Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

Carly Symington, Media (US), 615-417-5701, Carly.Symington@alliancebernstein.com; or Mark Griffin, Investors, 629-213-5672, Mark.Griffin@alliancebernstein.com.

Learn more about AB's approach to responsibility here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AllianceBernstein on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: AllianceBernstein
Website: http://www.alliancebernstein.com/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AllianceBernstein



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720154/AB-Announces-Erin-Bigley-as-Chief-Responsibility-Officer

