AB BUD Rolls World's Largest Doobie for Grand Opening on 420.

EDMONTON, AB, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - AB BUD, a cannabis dispensary and Alberta Bud, a micro-craft cannabis grower, are excited to announce a promotional event to celebrate the grand opening of AB BUD's new location in Edmonton, AB. The event will take place on April 20th, 2023 from noon to 8 pm and will feature the world's largest doobie.

AB BUD and Alberta Bud have teamed up to roll the largest joint in history, which will be on display at the AB BUD Grand Opening. This massive doobie is sure to draw a crowd and delight cannabis enthusiasts from all over Edmonton and beyond.

"We're thrilled to be hosting this promotional event with AB BUD," said Alberta Bud co-owner Tim Mallett. "We know that 420 is a special day for cannabis lovers, and we wanted to do something big to mark the grand opening. Rolling the world's largest doobie seemed like the perfect way to celebrate."

Attendees of the Grand Opening Event can enjoy a fun-filled day with friends and fellow cannabis enthusiasts, as well as get a picture taken with the world's largest doobie.

AB BUD and Alberta Bud are committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products and exceptional customer service to the community. The grand opening event is a celebration of their dedication to the industry and their commitment to their customers.

"We can't wait to share this exciting day with our customers," added co-owner Dan Mallett. "We hope to see everyone there for what promises to be a historic event."

The AB BUD Grand Opening and world's largest doobie display will take place on April 20th, 2023 from noon to 8 pm at the AB BUD location at 16118 Stony Plain Road in Edmonton, AB. Admission is free and open to the public.

