AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) investors are sitting on a loss of 28% if they invested three years ago

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. We regret to report that long term AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 29% in three years, versus a market return of about 25%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 14% in the last three months.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the three years that the share price fell, AB Dynamics' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 18% each year. In comparison the 11% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. This suggests that the market retains some optimism around long term earnings stability, despite past EPS declines. With a P/E ratio of 98.72, it's fair to say the market sees a brighter future for the business.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that AB Dynamics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 14% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 3%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AB Dynamics better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with AB Dynamics .

