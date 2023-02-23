U.S. markets open in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,018.00
    +19.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,167.00
    +88.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,204.75
    +107.25 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,906.40
    +8.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.22
    +0.27 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.20
    -7.30 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.13 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0606
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.87
    -1.00 (-4.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2036
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8660
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,423.06
    +443.19 (+1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    552.74
    +7.11 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.23
    -19.40 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

AB Electrolux publishes 2022 Annual Report

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Electrolux Annual Report for 2022 has been published on the Group's website as of today.

The Annual Report in Swedish as well as an English translation are available on www.electroluxgroup.com in pdf-format and will be distributed in mid-March 2023 to shareholders who have requested it. The Swedish Annual Report is also available on the Group's website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

This disclosure contains information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 23-02-2023 08:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:
Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3720873/1866059.pdf

Annual Report 2022

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ab-electrolux-publishes-2022-annual-report-301754120.html

Recommended Stories