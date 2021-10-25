AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

Motley Fool

3-D printer-maker Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) won't report third-quarter earnings until Nov. 4 -- but that fact didn't deter analysts at Craig-Hallum from upgrading its stock Monday morning. As StreetInsider.com reports, "conversations with resellers, industry consultants, competitors and customers ... over recent weeks [have the firm feeling] more confident in the potential reaccelerating growth at Stratasys." Demand trends for 3-D printers "continue to improve," says the analyst, and Stratasys is pioneering at least "three new technologies" that Craig-Hallum believes create "potential for meaningful outperformance and upside" in the stock "both near term and in FY22."