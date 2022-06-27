U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.11
    -11.63 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,438.26
    -62.42 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,524.55
    -83.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.74
    +6.01 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.85
    +2.23 (+2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.50
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0584
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    +0.0690 (+2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2267
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4730
    +0.3030 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,914.34
    -443.68 (-2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.80
    -6.00 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.32
    +49.51 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,871.27
    +379.30 (+1.43%)
     

AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AWF

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2022.

AB Global High Income Fund






Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27


1.67 %

2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28


1.13 %

3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33


0.69 %

4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32


0.65 %

5) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27


0.63 %

6) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29


0.55 %

7) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28


0.54 %

8) CSC Holdings LLC 5.75%, 01/15/30


0.53 %

9) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 08/15/29


0.52 %

10) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28


0.48 %




Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media


6.69 %

Energy


6.17 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


5.74 %

Basic


3.43 %

Services


3.25 %

Communications - Telecommunications


3.16 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


3.02 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


2.71 %

Capital Goods


2.67 %

Technology


2.66 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


2.52 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


2.23 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.71 %

Transportation - Services


0.65 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.33 %

Other Industrial


0.07 %

SUBTOTAL


46.01 %

Credit Default Swaps


21.16 %

Financial Institutions



Banking


2.00 %

Finance


1.78 %

REITs


1.31 %

Insurance


0.69 %

Other Finance


0.52 %

Brokerage


0.42 %

SUBTOTAL


6.72 %

Utility



Electric


1.12 %

Other Utility


0.19 %

SUBTOTAL


1.31 %

SUBTOTAL


75.20 %

Interest Rate Futures


14.82 %

Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking


2.86 %

Insurance


1.47 %

Finance


0.66 %

REITs


0.34 %

Brokerage


0.12 %

Other Finance


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


5.47 %

Industrial



Energy


0.81 %

Basic


0.74 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.71 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.48 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.44 %

Communications - Media


0.33 %

Capital Goods


0.26 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.23 %

Technology


0.20 %

Other Industrial


0.19 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.15 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.11 %

Services


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


4.67 %

Utility



Electric


0.07 %

SUBTOTAL


0.07 %

SUBTOTAL


10.21 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate


4.72 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate


0.44 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate


0.39 %

Agency Fixed Rate


0.36 %

SUBTOTAL


5.91 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps


4.56 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS


1.15 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


5.73 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic


1.36 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.74 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.73 %

Energy


0.67 %

Capital Goods


0.43 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.29 %

Technology


0.19 %

Communications - Media


0.10 %

Services


0.07 %

Transportation - Services


0.07 %

SUBTOTAL


4.65 %

Utility



Electric


0.53 %

SUBTOTAL


0.53 %

Financial Institutions



REITs


0.24 %

Banking


0.06 %

Insurance


0.04 %

Finance


0.02 %

Other Finance


0.01 %

SUBTOTAL


0.37 %

SUBTOTAL


5.55 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns


4.93 %

Credit Default Swaps


0.26 %

SUBTOTAL


5.19 %

Bank Loans



Industrial



Technology


0.87 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.76 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.67 %

Capital Goods


0.53 %

Energy


0.44 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.34 %

Other Industrial


0.31 %

Communications - Media


0.23 %

Services


0.17 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.14 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.08 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.04 %

SUBTOTAL


4.58 %

Financial Institutions



Insurance


0.27 %

Finance


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


0.29 %

Utility



Electric


0.18 %

SUBTOTAL


0.18 %

SUBTOTAL


5.05 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate


4.35 %

SUBTOTAL


4.35 %

Global Governments


3.49 %

Common Stocks


1.61 %

Total Return Swaps


1.51 %

Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds


0.96 %

SUBTOTAL


0.96 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds


0.47 %

Inflation-Linked Securities


0.24 %

Preferred Stocks



Industrials


0.20 %

SUBTOTAL


0.20 %

Asset-Backed Securities



Autos - Fixed Rate


0.08 %

Other ABS - Fixed Rate


0.07 %

SUBTOTAL


0.15 %

Warrants


0.06 %

Put Options Written


-0.03 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments


-0.09 %

SUBTOTAL


-0.09 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.47 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents



Cash


2.87 %

Funds and Investment Trusts


1.30 %

U.S. Treasury Bills


0.10 %

SUBTOTAL


4.27 %

Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets


-14.86 %

Swap Offsets


-29.52 %

SUBTOTAL


-44.38 %

TOTAL


100.00 %




Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States


70.98 %

United Kingdom


3.47 %

Canada


1.97 %

France


1.74 %

Luxembourg


1.62 %

Brazil


1.55 %

Mexico


1.21 %

Spain


0.99 %

Germany


0.98 %

Nigeria


0.76 %

Italy


0.69 %

India


0.66 %

Switzerland


0.66 %

Bahrain


0.65 %

Dominican Republic


0.63 %

Australia


0.59 %

Colombia


0.57 %

Israel


0.49 %

China


0.48 %

Cote D'Ivoire


0.44 %

Argentina


0.43 %

Finland


0.43 %

Netherlands


0.43 %

Sweden


0.42 %

Hong Kong


0.39 %

Macau


0.39 %

Oman


0.37 %

Angola


0.33 %

Ghana


0.33 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)


0.32 %

Peru


0.32 %

Senegal


0.29 %

Egypt


0.28 %

Indonesia


0.27 %

Ukraine


0.27 %

Zambia


0.27 %

Gabon


0.23 %

Jamaica


0.23 %

South Africa


0.22 %

Ecuador


0.19 %

Ireland


0.17 %

Denmark


0.15 %

El Salvador


0.15 %

Japan


0.13 %

Turkey


0.12 %

Guatemala


0.08 %

Venezuela


0.07 %

Chile


0.05 %

Bermuda


0.04 %

Kuwait


0.04 %

Panama


0.04 %

Morocco


0.03 %

Belgium


0.02 %

Cayman Islands


0.02 %

Czech Republic


0.02 %

Norway


0.02 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents


1.31 %

Total Investments


100.00 %




Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

US Dollar


100.08 %

Canadian Dollar


0.11 %

Norwegian Krone


0.02 %

Argentine Peso


0.01 %

Australian Dollar


0.01 %

Japanese Yen


0.01 %

Mexican Peso


0.01 %

Singapore Dollar


0.01 %

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)


-0.01 %

Pound Sterling


-0.01 %

New Zealand Dollar


-0.01 %

Polish Zloty


-0.01 %

Swedish Krona


-0.01 %

Euro


-0.08 %

Colombian Peso


-0.13 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA


5.93 %

AA


0.11 %

A


1.24 %

BBB


12.79 %

BB


38.96 %

B


23.69 %

CCC


8.95 %

CC


0.16 %

C


0.12 %

D


0.11 %

Not Rated


4.41 %

Short Term Investments


1.40 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.47 %

N/A


2.60 %

Total


100.00 %




Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year


4.72 %

1 To 5 Years


40.16 %

5 To 10 Years


44.49 %

10 To 20 Years


4.59 %

20 To 30 Years


2.72 %

More than 30 Years


1.65 %

Other


1.67 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:


7.19 %

Average Bond Price:


92.17

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:


0.00 %

Investment Operations:


28.58 %

Preferred Stock:


0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00 %

VMTP Shares:


0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:


28.58 %

Average Maturity:


    6.48 Years

Effective Duration:


    4.76 Years

Total Net Assets:


$978.51 Million

Net Asset Value:


$11.35

Total Number of Holdings:


1,612

Portfolio Turnover:


40.00 %




* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.






The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.


 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ab-global-high-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301576130.html

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Recommended Stories