AB InBev building 0.0% tech in UK, sees opportunity in “adult refreshment”

Anheuser-Busch InBev is building new de-alcoholisation technology in the UK as the world’s largest brewer eyes the growth of the non-alcoholic market.

Speaking to Just Drinks at the company's headquarters in the Belgian town of Leuven, Jason Warner, the CEO of AB InBev’s Europe arm, said: “We have the de-alcoholisation plant here, we have one in Germany and we’re building one into the UK right now. We’re getting the necessary scale that we’re going to need.”

AB InBev declined to provide further details on the UK facility at the time of writing.

Warner did not comment on how much the Jupiler brewer had invested in its alcohol-free range to date, but said: “It’s a significant investment that we’re making to try to help lead and grow this space.”

In 2023, the Leffe maker announced plans to invest €31m ($33.2m) into alcohol-free brewing technology at its breweries in Leuven, Sint-Pieters-Leeuw and Hoegaarden.

“Adult refreshment”

Speaking to reporters, Warner said the brewing giant saw "a unique opportunity" in building its 0.0% portfolio in the area of “adult refreshment”.

He added: “That's where the incrementality comes from. A lot of these occasions that we're starting to see growth in don't come from traditional beer consumption moments because, of course, it's operating as an adult beverage”.

Providing context on the most common occasions for non-alc beer consumption, Cosentino said: “We know that 40% of the consumption is a substitution of the alcoholic version and 60% is incremental in those occasions of meals and [relaxation].”

AB InBev intends to build its presence in “adult refreshment” with its flagship 0.0% brand Corona Cero.

Commenting on the product, Warner said: “People are looking for simple, natural ingredients… and you get all of that benefit of the refreshment and the taste without the alcohol.

“This is a brand that’s really starting to get to scale. It’s growing fast and, since we’ve introduced this brand into non-alcohol, we are the fastest-growing lager brand in Europe”.

When asked by Just Drinks whether the group had plans to expand Corona Cero to new regions, Warner said: “Absolutely… if you take the current case of Corona Cero, we launched in 11 markets in 2022 and then we scale and we scale.”

“It’s a testament to the size of the category, the opportunity, the fact that we can use our scale and be able to launch multiple markets simultaneously”.

He added AB InBev will “have 23 markets selling Corona Zero” by the end of 2024, including a new entry into Italy.

Earlier this year, the company struck a deal for Corona Cero to be the global beer sponsor of the Olympic Games through to 2028.

Brand extensions

The majority of AB InBev’s portfolio is made up of 0.0% extensions of its alcoholic beer brands, such as Budweiser, Franziskaner, Stella Artois, Hoegaarden and Corona, among others.

Reflecting on the rationale behind alcohol-free extensions of its beer brands, group global vice president of corporate affairs Andres Peñate said: “It’s actually easier to amplify and speed up the introduction of these new products… it has less of a stigma… it signals to the consumer the type of liquid [they] are going to get, so it has one less friction point for the adoption.”

Ab-InBev has increased the number of no-and-low alcohol beer products in its portfolio by 60% and volumes by more than 23% since 2019.

"AB InBev building 0.0% tech in UK, sees opportunity in "adult refreshment"" was originally created and published by Just Drinks, a GlobalData owned brand.







