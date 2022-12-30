U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,856.50
    -15.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,280.00
    -95.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,972.75
    -60.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.10
    -9.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.70
    +0.30 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.10
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.25 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0669
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.85
    -0.29 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2059
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8880
    -1.1420 (-0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,484.09
    -56.45 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.34
    -2.43 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,480.72
    -32.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

AB Klaipėdos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2023

Klaipedos Nafta
·1 min read
Klaipedos Nafta
Klaipedos Nafta

AB Klaipėdos nafta (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2023 according to the following schedule:

Date

Reporting information

 

 

27 February 2023

Unaudited financial statements for the year 2022

23 March 2023

Audited financial statements for the year 2022

25 April 2023

Sustainability report for the year 2022

22 May 2023

Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2023

21 August 2023

Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2023

20 November 2023

Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2023

On 14 April 2023, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772


