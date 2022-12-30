AB Klaipėdos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2023
AB Klaipėdos nafta (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2023 according to the following schedule:
Date
Reporting information
27 February 2023
Unaudited financial statements for the year 2022
23 March 2023
Audited financial statements for the year 2022
25 April 2023
Sustainability report for the year 2022
22 May 2023
Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2023
21 August 2023
Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2023
20 November 2023
Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2023
On 14 April 2023, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772