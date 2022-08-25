U.S. markets open in 7 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,183.50
    +40.75 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,222.00
    +264.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,066.50
    +136.75 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,958.00
    +22.80 (+1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.51
    +0.62 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.40
    +9.90 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    +0.27 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0017
    +0.0046 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.82
    -1.29 (-5.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1842
    +0.0048 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6680
    -0.4260 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,695.80
    +332.58 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    513.92
    +15.11 (+3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.51
    -16.60 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

AB Klaipėdos nafta holds a Webinar regarding unaudited financial results for the six months of 2022

Klaipedos Nafta
Klaipedos Nafta
Klaipedos Nafta

On the 25th of August 2022 at 9:00 (EET) AB Klaipėdos nafta holds a conference webinar for its shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders. The presentation is held in English.

The webinar is hosted by KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas who will introduce the Group’s financial results for the six months of 2022 and will answer the participant questions.

Webinar presentation is enclosed.


Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772

Attachment


Recommended Stories