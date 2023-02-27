U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.50
    +5.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,841.00
    +15.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,031.50
    +34.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,893.10
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.03
    -0.29 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.90
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.71
    -0.23 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.67
    +0.53 (+2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1949
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2110
    -0.1950 (-0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,439.41
    +258.89 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.36
    -8.68 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,878.66
    -29.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,423.96
    -29.52 (-0.11%)
     

AB Klaipėdos nafta holds a Webinar regarding unaudited financial results for the twelve months of 2022

On the 27th of February 2023 at 9:00 (EET) AB Klaipėdos nafta holds a conference webinar for its shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders. The presentation is held in English.

The webinar is hosted by KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas who will introduce the Group’s financial results for the twelve months of 2022 and will answer the participant questions.

Webinar presentation is enclosed.


Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772


Attachment


