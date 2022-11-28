U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

AB Klaipėdos nafta holds a Webinar regarding unaudited financial results for the nine months of 2022

Klaipedos Nafta
Klaipedos Nafta
Klaipedos Nafta

On the 28th of November 2022 at 9:00 (EET) AB Klaipėdos nafta holds a conference webinar for its shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders. The presentation is held in English.

The webinar is hosted by KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas who will introduce the Group’s financial results for the nine months of 2022 and will answer the participant questions.

Webinar presentation is enclosed.


Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772


Attachment


