U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,747.75
    -17.75 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,745.00
    -133.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,383.75
    -71.25 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,136.00
    -8.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.66
    +0.83 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,691.50
    -9.20 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.23 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1937
    -0.0041 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.57
    +1.90 (+7.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3858
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.3450
    +0.3690 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,278.88
    -2,373.43 (-4.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.85
    -42.36 (-4.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,613.19
    -37.69 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,864.32
    -65.79 (-0.23%)
     

AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for February 2021

Klaipedos Nafta
·2 min read

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for February 2021 comprises EUR 1.3 million and is lower by EUR 0.8 million or by 38.1 % compared to February of 2020. The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for the two months of 2021 comprises EUR 3.6 million and is lower by 12.2 % compared to the same period of 2020.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s Klaipėda LNG terminal for February 2021 comprises EUR 2.7 million (during the same month of 2020 – EUR 3.6 million). Klaipėda LNG terminal revenue from regulated activities consists of the regasification tariff fixed part (for booked annual capacities), variable part for amount of re-gasified LNG and reloading revenue. The level of Klaipėda LNG terminal revenue (for booked annual capacities) does not depend on regasification volume. Revenue is confirmed by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) based on the approved methodology of State regulated prices in the natural gas sector and is calculated for the whole upcoming year. The preliminary sales revenue of Klaipėda LNG terminal for the two months of 2021 decreased by 25.3 % compared to the same period of 2020. The main reasons for the lower revenue are both due to lower regasification volumes during first two months of 2021, compared to the same period last year, and because of proportionate reduction of security supplement in 2021, based onthe surplus of LNG return from the period 2014-2019, which was established for the regulated activities of the Company, and is equal to EUR 1.9 million.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s commercial LNG activity for February 2021 comprises EUR 0.2 million and is lower by EUR 0.1 million or by 33.3 % compared to February of 2020. The preliminary sales revenue is higher due to the decrease in consultations of business development projects compared to the same period of 2020. The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s commercial LNG activity for the two months of 2021 comprises EUR 0.5 million.

Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company for January-February 2021 amounts to EUR 10.0 million and is lower by 20.6 % compared to the same period of 2020 – EUR 12.6 million.

Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:

February

January - February

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Oil terminals activity

1.3

2.1

-38.1%

3.6

4.1

-12.2%

LNG terminal activity

2.7

3.6

-25.0%

5.9

7.9

-25.3%

Commercial LNG activity

0.2

0.3

-33.3%

0.5

0.6

-16.7%

Total

4.2

6.0

-30.0%

10.0

12.6

-20.6%


Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.



Recommended Stories

  • Nasdaq ends sharply lower after Powell comments

    Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, leaving the Nasdaq down nearly 10% from its February record high, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term U.S. bond yields. A decline of 10% from its February record high would confirm the Nasdaq is in a correction. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield spiked to 1.533% after Powell's comments, which did not point to changes in the Fed's asset purchases to tackle the recent jump in yields.

  • Saudis Bet ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Over in Push for Pricier Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia just made a high-stakes wager that the glory days of U.S. shale, which transformed the global energy map in the last decade, are never coming back.By keeping a tight grip on supply at Thursday’s meeting of the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman showed he’s focused on boosting prices -- and confident that this time around it won’t encourage American producers to surge back and steal market share.“‘Drill, baby, drill’ is gone for ever,” said Prince Abdulaziz, who’s orchestrated the revival of the oil market after last year’s catastrophic collapse.His swagger comes mixed with a good dose of diplomatic tension: Russia, Saudi Arabia’s most important OPEC+ partner, has tried to convince Riyadh for several months to increase output, fearing that rising oil prices would ultimately awaken rival shale producers. The Saudis are certain the American industry has reformed itself.If the prince is right, OPEC+ will be able to both push prices higher now and recover market share later without worrying that rivals in Texas, Oklahoma and North Dakota will flood the market. But if Riyadh has miscalculated -- and it’s got shale wrong before -- the danger will be lower prices and production down the line.The Saudis have so far convinced their allies the strategy will work. After a quick virtual meeting on Thursday, OPEC+ agreed to prolong its production cuts, defying expectations of an output hike. Russia, however, secured an exemption for itself and Kazakhstan, and will increase output marginally in April.Brent crude jumped 5% to a one-year high of almost $68 a barrel after the decision. Front-month futures extended gains on Friday and a raft of banks updated their price forecasts, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which increased its estimates by $5 -- to $75 next quarter and $80 in the following three months.“This is an incredibly bold move on the part of OPEC+ to extend the oil price rally,” said KPMG Global Energy Sector Leader Regina Mayor.If history is a guide, however, trouble may be brewing. The OPEC+ coalition, which groups Saudi Arabia, Russia and almost two dozen other oil producers, has in the past underestimated its American rivals, who year after year produced more than most expected. From a low point of less than 7 million barrels a day in 2007, the U.S.’s total petroleum output more than doubled to hit an all-time high of almost 18 million barrels a day by early 2020, forcing the cartel to cede market share.Risky Move“This is a risky take,” Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at consultant Energy Aspects Ltd., said Friday in a Bloomberg Television interview. While U.S. oil companies probably won’t raise output this year, in 2022 “there’s nothing really stopping them, especially the small and mid-cap producers.”Sen sees prices hitting $70 a barrel as soon as next week, $80 by the end of the year and a possible climb to $100 in 2022.For now, U.S. total oil output remains constrained, hovering at 16 million barrels due to the impact of last year’s slump, which briefly saw benchmark prices trade below zero.Under pressure from shareholders, shale producers have promised restraint, putting profits before the growth they relentlessly pursued during the boom years. Although drilling has risen from the lows of 2020, it’s well below previous levels. In addition, President Joe Biden is trying to temper the worst excesses of the industry, including the indiscriminate natural gas flaring that’s a byproduct of shale’s success.Under a different oil minister, Saudi Arabia attacked shale producers in 2014 and 2015, flooding the market and forcing prices lower -- a strategy that ultimately failed. Prince Abdulaziz is doing the opposite, because oil higher prices will eventually benefit shale producers. Yet, he’s convinced the industry won’t repeat its past excesses.“Shale companies are now more focused on dividends,” Prince Abdulaziz told Bloomberg News in an interview after the OPEC+ meeting, saying that the kingdom wished the American industry well. “We’ve never had any issue with shale oil. It’s the shale companies which are themselves changing. They have had their fair share of adventure and now they are listening to the call of their shareholders.”Shale executives agree with him -- at least for now.“A couple years ago it was ‘drill, baby, drill,’” John Hess, the head of Hess Corp., said in Houston earlier this week. “Now, it’s ‘show me the money.’”Ryan Lance, the chief executive officer of ConocoPhillips, echoed the sentiment: “I hope there’s discipline in the system. The worst thing that can happen right now is U.S. producers start growing rapidly again.”As the industry cuts spending to pay shareholders fatter dividends, there’s not much left to finance increased production. Even Big Oil is scaling down its ambitions in shale. Exxon Mobil Corp. had been running 55 oil rigs in the Permian basin that straddles West Texas and southeast New Mexico, part of an effort to boost output to 1 million barrels a day by 2025. After tightening its belt, the U.S. oil giant is running just 10 rigs, and has cut its 2025 output target by nearly a third to 700,000 barrels a day.Yet, there are also signs that higher oil prices may ultimately reactivate the U.S. shale industry. With benchmark West Texas Intermediate now changing hands above $60 a barrel, some companies believe they may be able to both grow and keep shareholders happy. EOG Resources Inc., the largest producer in the Permian, has announced a big spending increase for next year. And others are following suit.But the reaction of the stock market made Prince Abdulaziz’s case: investors punished EOG for spending more on drilling, marking down its shares relative to more disciplined rivals.(Updates with comments from Energy Aspects in 10th, 11th paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus check changes: Did Joe Biden kill your $1,400 payment?

    The president has agreed to a compromise making millions ineligible for the third checks.

  • Replay: “SPAC to the Future” Featuring SwitchBack, Haymaker, InterPrivate, Nasdaq, Easterly, MorganFranklin, V&E, Mizuho, ICR

    March 4 marked an outright meltdown in the SPAC market and IPO Edge was right in the middle of the action. We heard from a panel of nine experienced SPAC sponsors and seasoned advisors during market hours who gave their take on the current market turmoil and the next phase of growth. IPO Edge hosted […]

  • Copper, Nickel Extend Plunge With Federal Reserve Standing Pat

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper fell the most since March and nickel extended a slide, accelerating a selloff in industrial metals that a reversed recent weeks of stellar gains.The slump that was sparked in part by a rise in inventories tracked by the London Metal Exchange and easing nickel supply concerns eased was spurred further by rising treasury yields and a strengthening dollar. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman stopped short of pushing back on a surge in yields, sparking a broad selloff across equities and metals.Copper and nickel have attracted the most investor interest among metals in recent months, with bets on a boom in prices driven by the rise of electric vehicles and a global move toward low-carbon power sources. Nickel, a key battery metal, fell by the most in four years and headed for its biggest two-day loss in a decade, just after reaching a six-year high last week.“The renewed rise in yields and the dollar, together with continued stock-market weakness, have triggered a more aggressive round of long liquidation across commodities,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. “We are now also seeing darlings like copper starting to suffer.”Copper slumped as much as 5.8%, after surging in recent weeks on speculation that the metal used in EVs and solar power systems will benefit from green stimulus measures. One Chinese brokerage lifted its long bets on copper about 700% in four trading days, building up a $1 billion position.Last week, nickel hit a six-year high above $20,000 a ton, while copper traded only a few hundred dollars shy of its all-time high of $10,190.Nickel has fallen about 14% in the past two days after a major Chinese producer’s unexpected plan to add supply eased concerns about a structural deficit. China’s Tsingshan Holding Group Co. agreed to provide nickel materials for electric-car batteries to Huayou Cobalt Co. and CNGR Advanced Material Co., according to a post on Tsingshan’s WeChat account.News that “Tsingshan will mass-produce nickel matte could be a game-changer,” said Wenyu Yao, senior commodities strategist at ING Bank. “The risks of battery-grade nickel supply are much reduced. Until a new market equilibrium is found, exchange-traded nickel looks bearish in the short term.”Still, many traders and investors are still optimistic for the outlook for the metals.“Today is a time for hard hats,” Alastair Munro at Marex Spectron said in a note. “There remains a strong micro argument for some of these metals. And there remains a strong argument to be long given the raft of stimulus measures the world is set to unleash.”Copper for three-month delivery on the LME fell 2.1% to settle at $8,907.50 a ton, after touching $8,570 in late trading. Nickel fell 7.4% while all other main metals declined.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Gives Up Early Gains

    The British pound rallied a bit on Wednesday to peak above the 1.40 level early but have pulled back just a bit as we calm down ahead of the jobs number.

  • Oil Rallies Toward $65 With Saudi Supply Gamble Reverberating

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed toward $65 a barrel after OPEC+ chose not to relax supply curbs even as the global economy pulls out of its pandemic-driven slump, confounding widespread expectations the group would loosen the taps.The surprise decision spurred a wave of crude price forecast upgrades by major banks. The producer alliance agreed to hold output steady in April, while Saudi Arabia said that it will maintain its 1 million barrel-a-day voluntary production cut. West Texas Intermediate rose a further 1.5% in Asian trading, after surging by more than 4% to the highest close since April 2019 on Thursday. Brent climbed to as much as $68 a barrel.See also: Saudis Bet ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Is Over in Push for Pricier OilCrude has soared this year, shepherded higher by OPEC+ restraining supplies and the vaccine-aided recovery in consumption that’s drained inventories. The group’s decision represents a victory for Riyadh, which has advocated for tight curbs to keep prices supported.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia had been debating whether to restore as much as 1.5 million barrels a day of output. As part of the agreement, which was struck at a virtual meeting on Thursday, Russia and Kazakhstan were granted exemptions. The group’s next meeting is set for April 1 to discuss production levels for May.Saudi Arabia’s bold and unexpected gamble to restrain production is founded upon its view that, this time around, higher prices will not lead to a big increase in output by American shale drillers. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Bloomberg News in an interview after the OPEC+ meeting that shale companies are now more focused on dividends.Oil’s rapid gains this year stand to intensify the debate about the potential resurgence in inflation, and complicate the task facing the Federal Reserve as it supports the U.S. recovery. The Treasury market is already on edge for signs of faster price gains, with yields rising rapidly. Crude is up more than 8% since Tuesday’s close despite a strengthening of the dollar and a steep sell-off in other major commodities, especially economic bellwether copper.Saudi Arabia’s optimism over U.S. shale remaining subdued appears plausible for now, said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore. However, “the kingdom might be pushing its luck if it pursues the hawkish path for too long” and oil can’t remain fully immune to broader risk-aversion, she said.See also: Here’s What Top Banks Are Saying About the Saudi-Led Oil ShockGoldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its Brent forecasts by $5 a barrel and now sees the global crude benchmark at $80 in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its Brent projection by $2 to $3 a barrel and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. boosted its three-month target to $70. Citigroup Inc. said crude prices could top $70 before the end of this month.Change CourseOil rising to these levels will likely increase strains within OPEC+ as some members will want to pump more to relieve under-pressure economies, Citi said in a note. Top importers such as China and India would also not be happy and the alliance is likely to change course at its next meeting, it said.The lack of fresh supply was reflected in oil’s futures curve. Brent’s prompt timespread widened to 61 cents in backwardation, a bullish structure where near-dated prices are higher than later-dated ones, from 54 cents Thursday.More evidence of the demand recovery continued to emerge, especially in Asia. Gasoline and diesel consumption in China has extended its run above pre-virus levels this year after the faster-than-expected return of factory activity and infrastructure building following the Lunar New Year holiday.In addition to the fallout from the OPEC+ shock, investors are tracking China’s National People’s Congress, the nation’s biggest political meeting of the year. Beijing set a conservative economic growth target of above 6% for the year, well below what economists had forecast. It said it will increase stockpiles of oil and gas in its new five-year plan and improve the reserves system, while it will also seek to diversify its sources of energy imports.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ASML extends sales deal with Chinese chipmaker SMIC to end of 2021

    ASML Holding NV has extended a deal to sell chip manufacturing equipment to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, China's largest chipmaker, until the end of this year, the Dutch company said in a statement on Wednesday. ASML made the statement after SMIC on Wednesday disclosed a volume purchase agreement under which it has already spent $1.2 billion with the toolmaker. In a clarifying statement issued several hours later, ASML said the agreement began in 2018 and was slated to expire at the end of 2020, but the two companies agreed in February to extend the deal to the end of this year.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Price Action Suggests Uncertainty Ahead of OPEC+ Output Decision

    Traders aren’t sure if OPEC+ will leave output cuts steady in April, or lower them slightly. Prices could firm if the cuts stay at current levels.

  • Nasdaq 100 Narrowly Avoids Correction as Technology Stocks Sink

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in technology shares sent the Nasdaq 100 Index toward a correction before a late-day bounce left the gauge off its lows of the day.The index, heavily weighted toward the biggest tech companies, slid as much as 2.9% on Thursday before closing 1.7% lower, leaving it 9.7% below a Feb. 12 record. Tesla Inc., Peloton Interactive Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. are among members that have lost at least 20% in that span. The Nasdaq 100 is now 3.3% lower for the year after rising as much as 7.1%.The gauge is suffering as investors ditch companies that thrived in the work-from-home era in favor of last year’s laggards, betting that vaccinations will end Covid lockdowns and fuel economic growth that aids cyclical stocks. The latest bout of selling came after a spike in yields raised concern that companies trading at high valuations may have trouble living up to expectations if borrowing costs surge.“We’ve seen the overvalued megacap tech space assume the brunt of the weakness here,” said Candice Bangsund, portfolio manager of global asset allocation at Fiera Capital. “These sectors are having more trouble digesting the environment of higher bond yields.”That was evident Thursday as Treasury yields climbed toward a one-year high after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stopped short of pushing back on the recent increase in long-term borrowing costs. The 10-year rate added as much as 7 basis points to 1.55%.While the Nasdaq 100 avoided a correction -- typically defined as a 10% drop from a peak -- the gauge is suffering as investors scale back bets on the market’s speculative fringes. The mania in special purpose acquisition companies is showing signs of hitting a saturation point, with an index tracking them down about 20% from its peak. Cathie Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund, the Ark Innovation ETF, has gone negative for the year and is now 24% below its all-time high on Feb. 12.The pullback isn’t a surprise given the outlook for a more normal economy to return, and could represent a buying opportunity in a bull market that still has legs, according to Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.“It may take some time for this to play out, but I don’t believe the bull market will be derailed by this and ultimately any pullbacks are normal and can be bought,” he said.Nonetheless, the rotation away from tech stocks seems to have taken hold and market leadership is likely to change, according to Matt Stucky, portfolio manager at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.“It’s kind of been the reverse of what we saw over the summer,” he said. “Some of the biggest tech companies are certainly under pressure and a lot of that has to do with the backup of long-term interest rates and what that means for longer duration equities.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil scales one-year peak as OPEC+ rolls over output for April

    Oil rallied more than 4% on Thursday, hitting its highest in over a year, after OPEC and its allies agreed to keep production unchanged into April, reasoning that the demand recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was still fragile. "OPEC surprised us... The message OPEC is sending market is they're quite willing to see oil prices run hot and ultimately, go a long way in reducing the inventory overhang built last year because of COVID-19," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities. The group's leader Saudi Arabia said it would extend its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd), and decide in coming months when to gradually phase it out.

  • The oil market’s wild pandemic ride is about to take another turn

    The oil industry is no stranger to boom-bust cycles, but the pandemic has been its wildest ride to date, and on March 4 it’s due to take another turn when OPEC meets to consider rolling back production cuts. As the world’s cars and airplanes idled, global oil demand bottomed out in April at levels 16.4% below the previous year, dragging the price into negative territory for the first time. White-knuckling through it all has been OPEC, the 13-member cartel that dictates quotas for most of the world’s biggest oil-producing countries (notably excluding the US).

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Underpinned by Risk Sentiment, Capped by Rising Yield Fears

    The Australian and New Zealand Dollars are trading mixed early Wednesday after data out of China and Australia failed to generate any meaningful upside momentum. Despite economic data from China and Australia, the price action suggests investors are still eyeing the movement in U.S. Treasury yields for direction. Bullish investors are hoping that lower Treasury yields help to restore some calm to global markets and reignite demand for riskier assets.

  • Exxon and Macquarie in $11.7 million U.S. lawsuit over gas contract

    Exxon Mobil Corp is suing Australia's Macquarie Energy in a Texas court to avoid paying $11.7 million for missed deliveries during last month's winter freeze in the central United States. The lawsuit, filed by Exxon's natural gas business, said the massive storm and state declarations of emergencies prevented it from fulfilling its supply commitment to Macquarie Energy, the second largest U.S. gas marketer. Exxon is asking the Texas court to rule that the massive storm, caused when an arctic air mass swept the central United States, was a natural disaster.

  • Rio Chair to Exit After Failings on Aboriginal Site Blasts

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group Chairman Simon Thompson became the latest high-profile casualty of the company’s destruction of an ancient Aboriginal site, saying that he’s accountable for the failings that led to the incident.The fallout from Rio’s actions at Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara iron ore region of Western Australia last May has already led to the departure of former Chief Executive Officer Jean-Sebastien Jacques and other senior executives. Thompson had also come under investor pressure to step down.“While I am pleased with the progress we have made in many areas, the tragic events at Juukan Gorge are a source of personal sadness and deep regret, as well as being a clear breach of our values as a company,” Thompson said in a statement. “As chairman, I am ultimately accountable for the failings that led to this tragic event.”Thompson will not seek re-election at the miner’s annual meeting next year, while another director, Michael L’Estrange, who led an internal review into the destruction at Juukan Gorge, will leave in the coming months. The departure of three executives and now the chair and another board member highlights the rise of socially conscious shareholders, who are scrutinizing how companies interact with society at large.That reality was acknowledged by Rio’s incoming CEO. Jakob Stausholm, who was appointed in December and shuffled his senior management ranks last month, says he wants to re-establish the company as a trusted partner for host communities. Thompson’s decision comes as Rio also faces fresh problems on a different continent over the development of a huge copper mine in Arizona involving Native American land.“The decision today allows for a fresh perspective and a renewed board focus on repairing and building stronger links with indigenous communities in the countries in which Rio operates,” said Debby Blakey, CEO of $37 billion pension fund Hesta. “Rigorous board oversight and governance will be crucial to achieving future progress in this regard.”AustralianSuper, the largest pension fund in the nation where Rio generates the bulk of its profits, in December called for “changes of personnel” on the firm’s board following its response to the Juukan Gorge incident.Read more: Rio Backed CEO After Blast, Then Watchdog Investors RevoltedThompson in August initially backed Jacques and others leaders, saying they were the right executives to lead Rio’s effort to rebuild relations with Aboriginal Australian communities, only to reverse course weeks later under a barrage of pressure from investors. After a decision to replace the executives, Thompson said in a September interview he believed he should remain in the post to guide the tasks of appointing a new CEO and overhauling the miner’s procedures.Juukan Gorge exposed Rio’s “blindness” on heritage protection, said Joe Dortch, a Perth-based spokesman for the Australian Association of Consulting Archaeologists Inc. “Across the company there’s a recognition that there was that blindness,” he said, adding that Rio was showing a readiness to communicate better and be more open in its dealings with indigenous landowners.A spokesman for the PKKP Aboriginal Corporation, which administers the traditional lands that encompass Juukan Gorge, declined to comment on Rio’s announcement.Senior independent directors Sam Laidlaw and Simon McKeon will lead the search for a new chair, the London-based company said.Thompson, previously an executive director at Anglo American Plc, was appointed chairman in 2018 having previously served on the board since 2014. He was selected after shareholders rejected a plan to install Mick Davis to the role.Rio shares rose 0.8% in London, after hitting a record high Tuesday. Despite the fallout from the destruction of Juukan, Rio has reported bumper profits and last month said it was paying a record $9 billion in dividends.(Updates with shares in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • OPEC+ Silence Leaves Oil Market Guessing Next Supply Move

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies kept oil-watchers guessing about their next move, after a day of preliminary talks offered few clues as to whether the market will get the April supply increase it’s been expecting.Saudi Arabia and Russia, leaders of group, held bilateral talks on Wednesday, seeking common ground as Riyadh urges caution and Moscow presses to raise output, a delegate said. While OPEC+ is still widely expected to revive some of the 7 million barrels a day they’ve idled, a preliminary meeting of ministers didn’t get into specifics. Delegates said several options were still on the table.The trajectory of oil prices in the coming months now rests on the outcome of Thursday’s full meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. Crude could move higher if the group doesn’t deliver all of the extra barrels the market needs to fuel the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.“OPEC+ may raise by only 0.9 million barrels a day in April,” said Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst and co-founder at Energy Aspects Ltd. Anything less than the 1.4 million barrel-a-day hike that had previously been expected “should be viewed as bullish by the market.”Plot TwistsSaudi Arabia, the leader of the producers’ group alongside Russia, has developed a liking for bullish surprises. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman triggered a sharp surge in prices at the cartel’s January meeting by springing a unilateral production cut of 1 million barrels a day on an unsuspecting market. He has often warned of his willingness to inflict pain on anyone short-selling oil.“Given his repeated insistence that it is a futile exercise to predict Saudi action, we think His Royal Highness may look to cement his reputation as the prince of plot twists,” said Helima Croft, chief commodities strategist at RBC Capital Markets.Despite the notes of caution, veteran OPEC-watchers still expected some extra barrels from the group. There’s little chance that the group will hold output at current levels in April, given the pressure from members including the United Arab Emirates and Russia to pump more, said Sen. In Croft’s view, the most likely outcome is an increase of 500,000 to 1 million barrels a day.Two-Part DealThere are two distinct elements to the production increase that OPEC+ will debate on Thursday.First, will the cartel proceed with a 500,000 barrel-a-day collective output hike in April? Second, how will Saudi Arabia phase out the extra supply reduction of 1 million barrels a day it’s been making voluntarily in February and March?Russia has been the most consistent advocate for the first element, and others in the group also support the move, people familiar with the matter said earlier this week. Whether the full 500,000 barrels a day, or a smaller amount, will be returned was still uncertain on Thursday morning, delegates said.On the second element, Saudi Arabia originally intended for its voluntary supply reduction to only last for two months. But recently, the kingdom has been considering whether it would appropriate to return all of those barrels in a single month, or spread the move over a longer period, people familiar with the matter said earlier this week.The Saudis’ production plans for April remained unclear on Thursday morning, and may depend on what the whole group eventually agrees to do with its output, according to delegates from other OPEC+ nations. Ministers are scheduled to meet by video conference at 2 p.m. Vienna time.Many Wildcards“From a risk management perspective, the direction of travel appears to be to maintain a tighter policy than the market expects for a bit longer,” said Bob McNally, president of consultant Rapidan Energy Group and a former White House official.The group’s own analysts think the market is ready for extra supply. Even if OPEC+ were to boost production by 2.4 million barrels a day between February and June -- the maximum amount allowed under the current deal -- it will still be able to clear the remnants of the 2020 supply glut by August, according to a presentation from the secretariat’s technical experts on Tuesday.While OPEC+ ministers may not be giving clear signals, the recent trend in oil prices points to a market that needs more supply. Brent crude was trading near $64 a barrel on Thursday, an increase of almost 24% this year.“They’re going to respond to the pressure” to raise production with prices at this level, said Ed Morse, global head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc. Yet he also advised against taking the cartel’s actions for granted. “I have told our clients I would not invest in any way on this OPEC meeting -- I think there are too many wildcards.”(Updates with details of latest discussions in 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for March 3, 2021

    The early price action suggests the direction of the EUR/USD into the close on Wednesday will be determined by trader reaction to 1.2074 and 1.2118.

  • FTSE set to fall amid fears of rising interest rates – live updates

    Deloitte 'diversity and inclusion' chief investigated over bullying claims FTSE 100 to fall US market wiped out 2021 gains Ryan Bourne: This Budget lays bare the Tories’ blind spot on the economy Sign up here for our daily Business Briefing newsletter

  • Sole proprietors, contractors, and freelancers now qualify for bigger PPP loans

    Contractors, freelancers, and sole proprietors in the US can now access considerably larger loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), following a new rule issued by the Small Business Administration (SBA) on Wednesday. The rule allows entrepreneurs without employees to calculate their loan eligibility using gross income rather than net income, making the loans far more generous, especially for businesses with little or no profit.

  • European Equities: Economic Data and Bond Yields in Focus

    Economic data for the Eurozone and from the U.S, together with the ECB Economic Bulletin will be in focus through the day.