U.S. markets open in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.75
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,654.00
    -55.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,716.00
    -12.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.10
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.58
    -2.21 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.90
    -3.30 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    -0.38 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0807
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +2.51 (+12.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2894
    -0.0140 (-1.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4480
    +0.0920 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,454.96
    -1,423.32 (-3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.07
    -28.85 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.72
    -38.23 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

AB Klaipedos nafta audited Annual information for the year 2021

Klaipedos Nafta
·1 min read
Klaipedos Nafta
Klaipedos Nafta

AB Klaipėdos nafta, legal code 110648893, registered at Burių str. 19, Klaipėda (hereinafter – the Company), Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 22 April 2022 in between the other questions approved the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

  • The Group of AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Group) revenue for the year 2021 comprises EUR 61.8 million, 22.8% less compared to the year 2020 (EUR 80.1 million). Company‘s revenue comprises EUR 58.6 million and is lower by 24.3% compared to 2020 (EUR 77.5 million);

  • Adjusted net loss of the Group comprises EUR -47.2 million, while in 2020 an adjusted net profit of EUR 11.5 million was earned. Adjusted net profit margin of the Group is -76.3% (2020 – 14.3%). Company‘s adjusted net loss comprises EUR -48.1 million, while in 2020 an adjusted net profit of EUR 11.0 million was earned. Company‘s adjusted net profit margin is -82.0% (2020 – 14.2%);

  • Group’s EBITDA for the year 2021 comprises EUR 26.1 million and is 45.8% lower compared to the year 2020 (EUR 48.2 million). Company‘s EBITDA comprises EUR 24.6 million and is 48.0% lower compared to 2020 (EUR 47.3 million).

Enclosed:

  1. Approved Consolidated Financial Statements of AB Klaipėdos nafta for the year 2021, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, provided together with the Independent Auditor’s Report hereto, as well as the Annual Report of AB Klaipėdos nafta and Report on Remuneration.


Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, tel.: +370 463 91772


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were tumbling this afternoon as investors grew increasingly concerned about high-growth technology stocks. Tech investors have been jittery this week ever since Netflix released disappointing quarterly results in which the streaming giant lost 200,000 subscribers. While Nvidia and Netflix don't have similar businesses, both are technology companies, and investors are advancing their pessimism about Netflix toward other tech stocks, including Nvidia today.

  • As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

    Markets are well past the initial shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict still needs to be resolved somehow. Here are the good, manageable and ugly scenarios.

  • China’s Plunging Markets Trigger Capital Flight, State Support

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a painful week for traders of China’s stocks, bonds and currency as growing fears about the fallout from the nation’s Covid Zero strategy send markets tumbling.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday

    Hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. On Tuesday, the maker of fuel cells for forklifts announced a deal to supply its marquee customer, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day. On Wednesday, however, Plug Power quickly began giving back those gains, ending the session down 5%.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • Tesla earnings blow away expectations with record profit and EV deliveries

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details Tesla's strong quarterly earnings beat, how the EV manufacturer is developing its production to match demand, and the growing competition in the EV space.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Why Shopify Stock Plummeted by Over 8% on Thursday

    A possible big-ticket acquisition and an analyst's steep price-target cut worried many investors.

  • Sheryl Sandberg under fire for trying to kill a story about her ex, the CEO of Activision Blizzard

    Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is now facing "internal scrutiny" at the company after pressuring U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail to kill a story about her former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. The revelations come in an explosive new report from the Wall Street Journal detailing a coordinated campaign to discourage the tabloid from publishing the story, pulling resources from both Activision Blizzard and Meta. In spite of denying that he had knowledge of disturbing allegations of employee misconduct, including alleged rape, Kotick apparently knew about many of those incidents — a fact he concealed from the company's board.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. Are Falling Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)  slumped nearly 12% as of 2:38 p.m. ET today following a recent short report from a hedge fund. DWAC is the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) taking the parent company of the Donald Trump-backed social media platform Truth Social public. The hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management took to Twitter yesterday to announce that the fund is shorting DWAC.

  • This Growth Investor Is More Optimistic Than Ever. What He Thinks About Tesla, Moderna, and Other Stocks.

    Anderson, a partner at Baillie Gifford, is one of the preeminent growth-stock investors of his time. As he prepares to step down, he’s more optimistic than ever.

  • Is Intel Corp. (INTC) Still Worth Investing ?

    O’Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc., an asset management firm, published its first-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of Q1 22, the fund’s top 5 holdings represented ~38% of assets. The concentration at the top of the portfolio declined slightly as some lower weighted positions have increased […]

  • Alcoa stock dips on earnings, supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for aluminum company Alcoa.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Netflix, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Weak subscriber numbers had investors fleeing the stock, and a poor outlook for adding customers led to a single-day drop of 35%. The question is whether those advantages outweigh a glaring weakness that showed up in the subscriber numbers of the entertainment stock. Here are three reasons to buy Netflix and one reason to sell. Amid a slight decline in its subscriber base compared with the fourth quarter, Netflix stock wiped out more than four years' worth of gains.

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders lost ground to the market on Thursday as the stock fell 3% by 3:30 p.m. ET, compared to a 1% drop in the S&P 500. It came as investors brace for a potentially downbeat earnings report ahead in the next week. Amazon made a few announcements before the market opened today, including news that it is expanding its Prime shopping service to third-party retailers.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Plunging Today

    Tesla may have just confirmed that the biggest impediment to Rivian's growth isn't going away anytime soon.

  • Fed may need to be even more aggressive fighting inflation as U.S. household cash exceeds debt for first time in three decades, warns Deutsche Bank

    With U.S. households looking in good financial shape, the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive raising interest rates to cool the economy and bring down high inflation, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • Why AT&T Stock Popped Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) jumped 4% on Thursday, following the release of the telecommunications titan's first-quarter earnings results. AT&T added 691,000 net postpaid phone customers, who subscribe to monthly bills and are typically the most profitable accounts for wireless service providers. The telecom giant also gained 113,000 prepaid phone customers.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Powell Says This On Inflation; Elon Musk Makes Twitter Move; Tesla Stock Gains Fade

    The Dow fell after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell set his sights on inflation. Elon Musk made a Twitter takeover move. Tesla gains faded.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: Covid Lockdowns In Focus

    Chinese regulators hinted they may allow U.S. audits of U.S.-listed China stocks, but Covid lockdowns hit much of the economy.