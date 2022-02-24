U.S. markets open in 6 hours 34 minutes

AB Linas Agro Group will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for the half year of 2021/2022

Linas Agro Group
·1 min read
Linas Agro Group
Linas Agro Group

AB Linas Agro Group, company code: 148030011, address of the head office: Subačiaus g. 5, 01302 Vilnius, Lietuva.

AB Linas Agro Group invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on March 1st, 2022 at 9:00 am (EET). The language of the event is English.

The webinar will be hosted by the Chief Financial Officer of the company Mažvydas Šileika who will introduce the financial results for the half year of 2021/2022 and comment on the recent developments in the company. After the presentation, investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage attendees to send their questions before the webinar until February 28th, 2022 to Emilija.Ivanauskaite@nasdaq.com.

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5590855420310379022. You will receive the webinar link and the instructions on how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in. In case plug-in cannot be downloaded, a web browser which enables the attendance, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?

A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.

Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt


