AB Linas Agro Group: notification on transactions in the Company's securities by the managers and persons closely associated with the managers of the Company

AB Linas Agro Group, ISIN code LT0000128092 (hereinafter - the Company), received notifications from the Company's executives and the persons closely related to the executives regarding the transactions in the Company's securities (enclosed).


Additional information:

Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt

Attachment