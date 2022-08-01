AB Linas Agro Group: notification on transactions in the issuer's securities by the managers and persons closely associated with the managers of the Company

MarketWatch

First-time homebuyers who struggled to snag a property this past spring might have been competing with deep-pocketed investors. While the share of investor purchases has fallen from its February peak of 9.7%, investors still scooped up 9.5% of homes in April, up 64% from the same time in 2019 and just about double the share of homes they purchased at the same point in 2015, according to a new analysis from Realtor.com. “In the shorter term, everyday home shoppers should be prepared to face tough competition from a group that has deep pockets, often filled with cash,” Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale said in a statement.