AB Linas Agro Group notification about the Annual information for the financial year 2021/2022

·1 min read
On 28 October 2022, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group approved Financial Statements, Consolidated Annual Report, and Independent Auditor's Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2022.

During the financial year 2021/2022, the subsidiaries of AB Linas Agro Group (Group) sold 3.7 million tons of production, or 17% more than in the previous year. The consolidated revenue of the Group grew by 101% and was close to EUR 1.9 billion. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) almost tripled to EUR 132 million. Net profit increased by 444% to EUR 77 million.


 

2021/2022

2020/2021

Change 2021/2022 compared to
2020/2021

Sales in tons

3,689,585

3,155,329

17%

Sales revenue, TEUR

1,896,026

942,442

101%

Gross profit, TEUR

187,827

51,201

269%

EBITDA, TEUR

134,250

33,401

296%

Operating profit (loss), TEUR

105,880

19,467

432%

Profit before tax, TEUR

93,064

16,797

441%

Net profit (loss), TEUR

79,572

14,189

444%

Performance of business segments:

EUR million

2021/2022

2020/2021

 

Revenue

Operating profit

Revenue

Operating profit

Grain, Oilseeds, and Feed

1,183

51.3

680

6.1

Products and Services for Farming

384

45.3

180

8.8

Agricultural Production

39

15.1

33

11.4

Food Products

347

-1.8

72

-2.0

Other Activities

36

-2.0

0

0


Please contact for further information:

Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt


Attachments:

Sustainability Report of the Company

Attachments


