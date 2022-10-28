AB Linas Agro Group notification about the Annual information for the financial year 2021/2022
On 28 October 2022, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group approved Financial Statements, Consolidated Annual Report, and Independent Auditor's Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2022.
During the financial year 2021/2022, the subsidiaries of AB Linas Agro Group (Group) sold 3.7 million tons of production, or 17% more than in the previous year. The consolidated revenue of the Group grew by 101% and was close to EUR 1.9 billion. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) almost tripled to EUR 132 million. Net profit increased by 444% to EUR 77 million.
2021/2022
2020/2021
Change 2021/2022 compared to
Sales in tons
3,689,585
3,155,329
17%
Sales revenue, TEUR
1,896,026
942,442
101%
Gross profit, TEUR
187,827
51,201
269%
EBITDA, TEUR
134,250
33,401
296%
Operating profit (loss), TEUR
105,880
19,467
432%
Profit before tax, TEUR
93,064
16,797
441%
Net profit (loss), TEUR
79,572
14,189
444%
Performance of business segments:
EUR million
2021/2022
2020/2021
Revenue
Operating profit
Revenue
Operating profit
Grain, Oilseeds, and Feed
1,183
51.3
680
6.1
Products and Services for Farming
384
45.3
180
8.8
Agricultural Production
39
15.1
33
11.4
Food Products
347
-1.8
72
-2.0
Other Activities
36
-2.0
0
0
Please contact for further information:
Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt
Attachments:
Sustainability Report of the Company
Attachments
Annual Report, set of Financial Statements, and Company’s Remuneration Report for FY 2021/2022