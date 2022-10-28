AB Linas Agro Group notification about the Annual information for the financial year 2021/2022

Linas Agro Group

On 28 October 2022, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group approved Financial Statements, Consolidated Annual Report, and Independent Auditor's Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2022.



During the financial year 2021/2022, the subsidiaries of AB Linas Agro Group (Group) sold 3.7 million tons of production, or 17% more than in the previous year. The consolidated revenue of the Group grew by 101% and was close to EUR 1.9 billion. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) almost tripled to EUR 132 million. Net profit increased by 444% to EUR 77 million.





2021/2022 2020/2021 Change 2021/2022 compared to

2020/2021 Sales in tons 3,689,585 3,155,329 17% Sales revenue, TEUR 1,896,026 942,442 101% Gross profit, TEUR 187,827 51,201 269% EBITDA, TEUR 134,250 33,401 296% Operating profit (loss), TEUR 105,880 19,467 432% Profit before tax, TEUR 93,064 16,797 441% Net profit (loss), TEUR 79,572 14,189 444%

Performance of business segments:

EUR million 2021/2022 2020/2021 Revenue Operating profit Revenue Operating profit Grain, Oilseeds, and Feed 1,183 51.3 680 6.1 Products and Services for Farming 384 45.3 180 8.8 Agricultural Production 39 15.1 33 11.4 Food Products 347 -1.8 72 -2.0 Other Activities 36 -2.0 0 0





