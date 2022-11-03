U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,762.50
    -6.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,145.00
    -33.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,917.75
    -26.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,790.00
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.48
    -1.52 (-1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,627.30
    -22.70 (-1.38%)
     

  • Silver

    19.05
    -0.54 (-2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9771
    -0.0048 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.13
    +0.32 (+1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1270
    -0.0121 (-1.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1800
    +0.4780 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,322.31
    -126.87 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.67
    -8.47 (-1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,093.24
    -50.90 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

AB Linas Agro Group has permission to proceed with the sale of the Belarusian company

Linas Agro Group
·2 min read
Linas Agro Group
Linas Agro Group

AB Linas Agro Group may sell IOO Belfidagro registered in Belarus, acquired as part of KG Group in July 2021. The preliminary agreement on the sale of the company was signed on 25 August 2022, and AB Linas Agro Group informed about it on 26 August. The agreement was subject to the approval of the Belarusian competition authority MART (Ministry of Antitrust Regulation and Trade), which was taken care of by the buyer of IOOO Belfidagro.

The buyer is a company registered in the Russian Federation, but by agreement between the parties, it is not disclosed, nor is the amount of this transaction. All previously announced Russian and Belarusian divestments, totaling EUR 7.5 million, are expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year.

‘We expected the MART authorization - it was just a matter of procedures and time. So far, everything has gone as planned. Two companies in Russia have been sold and registered in the name of the buyer, and we plan to complete this final transaction by the end of 2022,’ said Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Linas Agro Group.

The company being sold is active in the production and wholesale of premixes and had 58 employees at the end of September. AB Linas Agro Group owns 89.09% of the total share capital of IOOO Belfidagro.

AB Linas Agro Group is the Baltics' largest agricultural and food production group, comprising 69 subsidiaries and two associates. Their overall headcount is 5.2 thousand. The group operates along the entire food production chain from the field to the table: the company’s subsidiaries produce, process, and market agricultural and food products and provide goods and services to farmers.

The financial year of AB Linas Agro Group commences on 1 July. The consolidated revenue of the company for the financial year 2021/2022 went up 101% to EUR 1.9 billion, and net profit was boosted by 444% to EUR 77 million.


For more information, contact:

Mažvydas Šileika

CFO of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt



Recommended Stories

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From W

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Dow ends 500 points lower, Nasdaq falls 3.4% after Fed raises rates, Powell signals terminal interest rate will be higher than expected

    U.S. stock indexes finished lower on Wednesday after the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate and hinted at a potential slowdown in its effort to tighten monetary policy, but Powell said that the terminal interest rate may be higher than previously expected.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • U.S. Treasury sweetens the pot on I-bonds by adding a fixed rate

    After record-breaking sales of I-bonds in October, the U.S. Treasury is dangling another good deal in front of savers for the next six months. Starting Nov. 2, when I-bonds will be available again after site maintenance at TreasuryDirect.gov, the inflation-adjusted annualized rate will be 6.89%, down from 9.62%. The fixed rate at the time of purchase will stay with the bond as long as you hold it — up to 30 years — but the inflation adjustment resets every six months in November and May.

  • Why Tesla Shares Dropped Wednesday

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) factory in Shanghai, China is its most productive plant. It has been upgraded to have an annual production capacity of about 1.1 million units. As of 1 p.m. ET, Tesla shares were near the day's lows, down 2.6%.

  • Ex-Fed Chief Greenspan Sees Dollar With ‘Tailwind’ Into 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan sees a monetary “tailwind” for the dollar in the coming year even in the event that US monetary policymakers slow or halt their current interest-rate hiking campaign.Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyRussi

  • Albemarle (ALB) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Albemarle (ALB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.65% and 1.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Fortinet (FTNT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Fortinet (FTNT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 22.22% and 2.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500 sectors dragged down by the Fed rate hike news ahead of the close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading into the close as the Nasdaq and other major indices extend losses.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Qualcomm, Roku, Etsy and more

    Roku, Qualcomm, and Etsy are among the top trending stocks in extended trading Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

  • Lumen Technologies stock drops 14% after Q3 earnings, sales miss

    Shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. fell more than 13% in the extended session Wednesday after the telecommunications company reported a quarterly miss. Lumen earned $578 million, or 57 cents a share, compared with $544 million, or 51 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding one-time items, Lumen earned 14 cents a share in the quarter. Revenue fell to $4.39 billion from $4.89 billion a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Lumen to report adjusted EPS of 36 cents a share on s

  • PayPal Expected to Post Drop in Earnings

    PayPal may be in the midst of a turnaround but Wall Street still expects the payments company to post a sharp drop in earnings when it reports third-quarter financial results after the bell Thursday. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect that PayPal (ticker: PYPL) will earn $0.63 a share on $6.8 billion in revenue, according to generally accepted accounting principles. In the year-ago quarter, PayPal posted GAAP earnings of $0.92 per share on $6.2 billion in revenue.

  • Return Trends At Transocean Holdings Bhd (KLSE:TOCEAN) Aren't Appealing

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and...

  • Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 39.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Airbnb earnings: Why the stock is down despite a profitable quarter

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Airbnb.

  • Why Upstart, SoFi, and Lemonade Plunged Today

    Shares of newly public fintech companies Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technology (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were plunging today, down 5.2%, 9.3%, and 3.1%, respectively, as of 1:25 p.m. ET. It wasn't a good first half of the trading day for growth stocks in general, as investors may be worried about the Federal Reserve meeting today, in which the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points and give commentary on the rate hike outlook into next year. The decline even took hold of SoFi, which handily beat revenue and earnings estimates just yesterday, as the stock gave back all of its post-earnings gains, and then some.

  • Barrick (GOLD) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Barrick's (GOLD) third-quarter results are expected to reflect lower realized gold prices and a decline in gold production.