U.S. markets open in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,194.00
    -7.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,236.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,124.75
    -31.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,960.50
    -4.40 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.56
    +1.04 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    +0.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9954
    -0.0023 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.78
    -1.04 (-4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1791
    -0.0048 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0300
    +0.5600 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,440.49
    -249.71 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.71
    -2.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

AB Linas Agro Group sells subsidiaries in Russia and Belarus

Linas Agro Group
·3 min read
Linas Agro Group
Linas Agro Group

AB Linas Agro Group sells two Russian companies acquired 13 months ago as a part of KG Group - OOO VitOMEK (Moscow) and OOO VitOMEK (Tver), also IOOO Belfidagro, registered in Belarus. The contracts for the sale of these companies were signed on 25 July. The buyers are companies registered in the Russian Federation, but by agreement of the parties, they are not disclosed. The transactions, totaling EUR 7.5 million, are expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year.

The companies on sale are engaged in the production and wholesale of premixes and in the wholesale of feed and raw materials for feed production. At the end of July, they employed 240 people.

The sale of Belfidagro is subject to the approval of the Belarusian competition authority MART (Ministry of Antitrust Regulation and Trade), so the parties signed a preliminary share purchase agreement, which stipulates that the buyer must obtain clearance from the competition authority.

More than a year ago, with the acquisition of KG Group, AB Linas Agro Group became the owner of five companies in Russia and Belarus. One of the acquired companies, OOO GeoMiks, was deregistered as early as 2021 by merging with OOO VitOMEK. The remaining companies were prepared for sale, and the search for potential buyers started at the end of 2021.

‘We had planned to sell companies in Russia and Belarus without a hurry; unfortunately, the situation has changed radically. The war in Ukraine has disrupted negotiations with the buyers we already had. The process of finding buyers was restarted, and intensive negotiations with several buyers followed. We had no expectation that we would sell the companies on the terms we expected back in early 2022. Negotiations and fine-tuning the sale details took some time, so we are delighted to have finally completed this difficult phase’, said Darius Zubas, Chairman of the Board of AB Linas Agro Group.

After the war's outbreak in Ukraine, Linas Agro Group's subsidiaries broke their partnerships with Russian and Belarusian businesses, looking for alternative suppliers, goods, and new logistics routes. They did not also cooperate with the companies on sale.

‘We didn't even have time to know better the companies we acquired last July, as we broke off contact with them at the end of February due to the war. One company in Belarus, OOO KLM, could not be sold together with the others as we could not find an interested buyer; thus, we are continuing our search for buyers’, commented D. Zubas.

OOO KLM is different from the other companies on sale - it is a wholesaler of agricultural inputs, veterinary goods, premixes, and seeds. This company is jointly owned by the public company Kauno Grūdai, which Linas Agro Group has acquired, and a natural person in Belarus; Kauno Grūdai holds 70% of its shares. The company employed 62 people at the end of July.

The company plans to disclose the impact of the sale of the companies on Linas Agro Group's future financial results in its 3-month reports for FY 2022/2023.

AB Linas Agro Group is the Baltics' largest agricultural and food production group, comprising 72 subsidiaries and two associates, their overall headcount is 5.2 thousand. The group operates along the entire food production chain from the field to the table: the company’s subsidiaries produce, process, and market agricultural and food products, and provide goods and services to farmers.


For more information, contact:

Mažvydas Šileika

CFO of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Expects This From Fed Chief Powell; 5 Stocks In Buy Zones

    Several stocks flashed buy signals as the market rallied heading into Fed chief Powell's speech. Here's what to expect.

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • California is poised to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars by 2035 — here are 3 EV stocks that could pop if other states follow suit

    The auto landscape is changing fast. Adjust accordingly.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • Why Nio Shares Spiked Thursday

    There are plenty of challenges in China's electric vehicle (EV) sector right now, but Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares jumped over 8% early Thursday anyway. While they pared some of those gains, as of 12:37 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares remained 6.1% higher. Nio investors can thank the Chinese government for today's boost.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • Fed Chair Powell's Speech: The Two Words That Could Upset The S&P 500

    Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell may instill doubt about a pivot to rate-cutting by highlighting this Fed failure.

  • How Jackson Hole Could Revive the Stock Market Rally

    The stock market has gotten itself into a better place in the past few months. The Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole meeting could keep the good times rolling. The current concern is that the rate of inflation may remain high enough that the Federal Reserve will need to remain “hawkish,” maintaining its recent pace of interest rate hikes, not slow it down.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.

  • Alibaba stock rises amid news of possible deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators

    Shares of Alibaba are jumping after reports of a possible audit deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators.

  • Good News for Seniors: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) isn't selling its hydrogen-fueled trucks yet, but investors are thinking about that segment of its business today. A new deal in the hydrogen sector has investors thinking Nikola's trucks will be in high demand when it begins selling its fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models late next year. Nikola shares jumped almost 7% in early trading today after Amazon and Plug Power announced a green hydrogen deal.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, hedge fund […]

  • Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Farfetch Limited (FTCH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 19.23% and 1.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • The market is ‘positioned for perfection’ from a dovish Fed and soft landing: Strategist

    Zach Hill, Horizon Investments head of portfolio strategy, and Eddie Ghabour, KeyAdvisors Group owner and author of “Common Sense Bull,” join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market is bracing itself as it awaits for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech about the Federal Reserve’s next moves to bring down inflation.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Top after-hours movers: Affirm, Gap, Workday and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • Investors Piling into NVIDIA, Chip Stocks Despite Weak Outlook

    Tech stocks are buoyant this morning despite NVIDIA's disappointing results.