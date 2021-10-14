U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

AB “Novaturas” sales director Albert Zinevič joins Top executives’ team

AB Novaturas
·1 min read

Leading tour operator in the Baltic states AB “Novaturas” is expanding its management team. Albert Zinevič, sales director, joins Top executives’ team.

"I am excited that a colleague with such an extensive professional experience in sales joins our experienced management team. It is no coincidence that Albert is joining our group now, as one of our main priorities is developing and strengthening both direct and indirect sales channels. Albert will also focus on establishing and managing travelers' experience”, says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.

"I have discovered myself in the hospitality industry 15 years ago and I appreciate the opportunity to join the team of tourism sectors’ leader in the Baltic States, especially having in mind that tourism and travels are an integral part of my life. My many years of experience in sales and marketing in the hospitality business has instilled in me the drive to successfully achieve financial goals", says Albert Zinevic, “Novaturas” group sales director.

Albert Zinevic has obtained more than 12 years of experience in sales and marketing. For the last 6 years he has been sales and marketing director in UAB “Villon”. A. Zinevič also conducts academic activities at Kazimieras Simonavičius University, giving lectures on hospitality business.

AB “Novaturas” Top executives team consists of 4 members: Audronė Keinytė, CEO, Ieva Galvydienė, CCO, Olga Belova, CMO Albert Zinevič, CSO.

About “Novaturas” Group

AB “Novaturas” group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

Head of Finance
Giedrius Ribakovas
giedrius.ribakovas@novaturas.lt,
+370 616 79601


    Major carmakers like Volkswagen, Daimler and Stellantis have been racing to secure battery cell supplies in Europe, but may face a bigger challenge as they seek to go electric - finding enough battery raw materials. Failure to obtain adequate supplies of lithium, nickel, manganese or cobalt could slow the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), make those vehicles more expensive and threaten carmakers' profit margins. "There is a serious question as to whether supply can keep up with demand across the battery supply chain," says Daniel Harrison, an auto analyst at Ultima Media.