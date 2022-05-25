U.S. markets close in 25 minutes

AB Power Advisors Facilitates Offtake from Concho Valley Solar

2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Power Advisors, LLC (AB), in Austin, Texas, is pleased to announce its advisory role in the agreement for EDF Energy North America (EDFENA) to source renewable energy from Concho Valley Solar LLC (Concho Valley Solar) to provide power to the natural gas processing infrastructure for an industrial end-user in West Texas.

AB Power Advisors
AB Power Advisors

AB's long-standing relationship with the parties involved allowed for an efficient deal process and an agreement to purchase 10 years of As-Gen Energy, RECs, and Environmental Attributes from Concho Valley Solar, a 160 MWac solar facility, with an expected commercial operation date of September 2022. Concho Valley Solar's owner is Komipo America, Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of Korea Midland Power Co., LTD.

Regarding the deal, Steve Kim from Komipo America said, "We are committed to expanding our renewables portfolio in the U.S. and it's our great pleasure to work with AB and EDFENA. We look forward to partnering with AB on future opportunities down the path of enlarging our capacity in the U.S.".

EDFENA will be providing REP services to the industrial end-user including credit facilitation.

Matthew Berend, Managing Partner of AB Power Advisors, said "AB has been able to partner with our project clients, serve as an expansion of their commercial team and identify offtakers focused on achieving their ESG goals. AB looks forward to continuing to support the buildout of Komipo's renewable projects across the US power markets."

AB Power Advisors (www.abpoweradvisors.com) has advised clients based on its teams' extensive experience and expertise in the US power markets. Recently, AB has expanded its management team and continues to grow significantly across the US markets as a premier advisory services firm that specializes in delivering customized solutions. Our clients look to AB for the following service offering:

  • Regulatory Advisory & Market Impact Analysis

  • Thermal & Renewable Offtake Origination

  • Strategic Energy Management

  • Capital Deployment

  • M&A Support

Media Contact:
Trent Schauer
Phone: +1 (830) 857-6431
Email: trent.schauer@abpoweradvisors.com

 

 

SOURCE AB Power Advisors

