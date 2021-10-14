U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

AB to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 28, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) today announced that Third Quarter 2021 financial and operating results will be released on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Management will conduct a teleconference beginning at 9:30 am (ET), following the release of its financial results. The call will be hosted by Seth Bernstein, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ali Dibadj, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy, Ajai Kaul, SVP & Chief Executive Officer of Asia-Pacific, and Catherine Burke, Chief Operating Officer.

Parties may access the conference call by either webcast or telephone:

  1. To listen by webcast, please visit AB's Investor Relations website at http://www.alliancebernstein.com/investorrelations at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

  2. To listen by telephone, please dial (833) 495-0952 in the US, or (409) 216-0498 from outside the US, 10 minutes before the 9:30 am (ET) scheduled start time. The conference ID# is 1536007.

The presentation that will be reviewed during the conference call will be available on AB's Investor Relations website shortly after the release of Third Quarter 2021 financial and operating results on October 28, 2021.

A replay of the webcast will be made available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the conference call on October 28, 2021 and will remain on AB's website for two weeks. An audio replay of the conference call will also be available for two weeks. To access the audio replay, please call (855) 859-2056 in the US, or (404) 537-3406 from outside the US, and provide the conference ID#: 1536007.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of September 30, 2021, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 36.1% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 64.7% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ab-to-report-third-quarter-2021-results-on-october-28-2021-301400721.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein

