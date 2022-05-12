U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,939.61
    +4.43 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,758.27
    -75.84 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.63
    +84.39 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.30
    +13.15 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.66
    +0.95 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.30
    -14.40 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.05
    -0.53 (-2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    -0.0102 (-0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8660
    -0.0550 (-1.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2227
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1550
    -1.7930 (-1.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,879.52
    -2,642.95 (-8.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.44
    +11.34 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,231.32
    -116.34 (-1.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

AB "Rokiškio sūris" dividend payment procedure for the year 2021

Rokiskio Suris
·2 min read
Rokiskio Suris
Rokiskio Suris

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB „Rokiškio sūris“ (company code 173057512, address Pramonės str.3, Rokiškis), which took place on 29 April 2022, decided to allocate EUR 0.10 per share for 2021 (the total amount of dividends for 2021 is EUR 3.501 million).

Dividends will be paid to those persons who at the end of the tenth business day following the General Meeting of Shareholders accepting the payment of dividends, i.e. May 13, 2022 will be shareholders of AB Rokiškio sūris.

As of May 26, 2022, dividends will be paid in the following order:

  • For shareholders whose bookkeeping of AB Rokiškio sūris shares is managed by financial brokerage firms or branches of credit institutions providing securities accounting services, the amount of dividends after deduction of personal income tax or income tax under the laws of the Republic of Lithuania will be transferred to the shareholder's account in the respective financial brokerage company or credit institution;

  • For shareholders whose accounting of AB Rokiškio sūris shares under the authorization of the Company (issuer) is managed by UAB FMĮ Orion Securities, the amount of dividends after deduction of personal income tax or income tax in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Lithuania will be paid by the Company's Cash Office (Rokiskio suris AB Pramonės 3, Rokiškis) or according to the application, the dividends will be transferred to the bank or other financial institution (IBAN) account specified by the shareholder. Applications for dividend payment can be submitted in writing (Rokiškio sūris AB address: Pramonės 3, LT- 42150 Rokiškis) or by e-mail grazina.jankauskiene@rokiskio.com

Dividends paid in 2022 are taxed as follows:

  • Dividends paid to residents of the Republic of Lithuania and natural persons resident in foreign countries are taxed at the rate of 15 percent of personal income tax.

  • Dividends paid to resident legal entities of the Republic of Lithuania and legal entities resident in foreign countries are taxed at a rate of 15 percent, unless otherwise provided by law.

Person authorized to provide additional information:
Gražina Jankauskienė, teleph. +370 458 55243

Dalius Trumpa
CEO
+370 458 55200


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood doubled her stakes in 2022. If you want to read about some more stocks that Wood is doubling down on, click Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 5 Stocks in 2022. Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management has seen her growth-heavy portfolio steadily […]

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With futures tracking the key index down 0.9% early Thursday, that means a bottom of around 3,700 could be in sight.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES AN INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY OIL AND NATURAL GAS RESOURCE REPORT FOR THE KAVANGO BASIN ONSHORE NAMIBIA AND AN OPERATIONS UPDATE

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces the filing of the first prospective resource report for certain leads in the Kavango Basin, onshore Namibia, dated April 27, 2022, with an effective date of December 31, 2021 (the "Resource Report"). The full details of the Resource Report can be found on SEDAR or on the Company's website via the following – SEDAR.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Is Upstart's Stock a Buy After Crashing This Week?

    At Tuesday's prices, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down almost 25% in 2022, and many individual stocks have fallen much more than that. The company's disappointing guidance reflected the macroeconomic uncertainty for the coming year, yet it might be getting oversold right now. At Wednesday morning's prices, the stock was down about 80% year to date, which potentially gives investors a major discount if it can survive this tough economic environment.

  • 10 Best Automotive Stocks To Invest In Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best automotive stocks to invest in now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the automotive industry which highlights current trends and major players, you can go directly to 5 Best Automotive Stocks To Invest In Now. Even though the automobile sector suffered the adverse effects […]

  • Dutch Bros Stock Plunges as Earnings Guidance Is Slashed

    Shares of Dutch Bros were plunging Thursday after the coffee chain lowered its forecast for adjusted Ebitda in 2022. Dutch Bros (ticker: BROS) said it expects adjusted Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, of at least $90 million, down from its previous forecast of $115 million to $120 million, “reflecting near-term margin pressure in our company-operated shops and our decision to take modest price increases during the year.”

  • 10 Value Stocks with High Dividend Yields

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stocks with high dividend yields. If you want to check out more stocks in this list, see 5 Value Stocks with High Dividend Yields. According to Bank of America, high yielding stocks have outperformed so far in 2022. Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at […]

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Coinbase Lets Users Know What a Bankruptcy Could Mean for Their Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, is having a really tough week. Not filing-for-bankruptcy bad, but the biggest US crypto exchange did just mention the B-word in a regulatory filing, giving its customers a painful reminder of how bad things could get for them if Coinbase ever does get seriously distressed.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers S

  • Why the Fed wants corporate America to have a hiring freeze: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • High-Net-Worth vs. Ultra-High-Net-Worth

    Wealthy people often are divided into two categories, high-net-worth individuals (HNWIS) who have at least $1 million in liquid assets and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIS) with $30 million and up. The definitions matter to the financial services industry, which targets different … Continue reading → The post High-Net-Worth vs. Ultra-High-Net-Worth appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • More Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For Taseko Mines Limited's (TSE:TKO) Shares After Tumbling 32%

    Taseko Mines Limited ( TSE:TKO ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a blow with a...

  • Bitcoin whale Michael Saylor tries to defuse fears over MicroStrategy margin call

    The Bitcoin evangelist says there's plenty more collateral it can still pledge to meet its loan covenants, without having to resort to a fire sale of crypto.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Why the U.S. stock market is tumbling in 2022

    The U.S. stock market is off to brutal start in 2022. The S&P 500, which is widely considered to be the main benchmark for U.S. stock market performance, declined 13.3% through April, the steepest four-month drop to start any year since 1939. The index continues to fall in May and was down 16% year-to-date as of Tuesday's close, approaching the 20% threshold that some investors consider confirmation of a bear market.

  • Rivian Stock Rises As Tesla Rival Maintains Key EV Target

    Rivian badly missed Q1 views, but RIVN stock rose late on production guidance. Tesla rival Li Auto gave weak deliveries guidance Monday.