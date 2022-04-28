U.S. markets open in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,227.75
    +47.50 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,419.00
    +193.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,237.25
    +228.25 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.60
    +15.50 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.10
    -0.92 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.60
    -8.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.26 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0032 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.60
    -1.92 (-5.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2535
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5020
    +2.0580 (+1.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,379.23
    +752.42 (+1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    911.85
    +18.93 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

AB Science announced the continuation of the Phase 2 study evaluating masitinib in combination with isoquercetin in COVID-19, following the recommendation of the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AB Science
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ABSCF
AB Science
AB Science

PRESS RELEASE

POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION OF THE DATA AND SAFETY MONITORING BOARD TO CONTINUE THE PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING MASITINIB IN COMBINATION WITH ISOQUERCETIN IN COVID-19

Paris, 28 April 2022, 8am CET

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announced the continuation of the Phase 2 study evaluating masitinib in combination with isoquercetin in COVID-19, following the recommendation of the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB).

This randomized (1:1), open-label, phase 2 study (AB20001) is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of masitinib plus isoquercetin in hospitalised patients with moderate COVID-19 (WHO 7-point ordinal scale level 4) or severe COVID-19 (level 5). The study is planned to recruit 200 patients (over 18 years of age with no upper age limit).

The primary objective is to improve the clinical status of patients after 15 days of treatment, as measured by the WHO 7-point ordinal scale.

The interim analysis was conducted with one third of the patients evaluated, as planned. The purpose of the interim analysis was to assess the safety and efficacy of the treatment.

The DSMB recommends continuing the study without restrictions in moderate patients (level 4, i.e. hospitalized patients with oxygen supply <6 L/min with SpO2 maintained ≥92%).

In line with this recommendation, AB Science has made the decision to continue the study only in moderate patients. The study is therefore now planned to include 200 patients at level 4 of the ordinal scale.

Professor Olivier Hermine, President of the Scientific Committee of AB Science said: “This recommendation is in line with our expectation since our opinion is that better efficacy can be achieved when treatment is initiated before patients reach a severe stage of the disease. The combination of masitinib with isoquercetin is based on sound scientific rationale and remains a credible option in the search for treatments to prevent progression to severe and life-threatening disease.

A second Phase 2 study (study AB21002) evaluating the antiviral activity of masitinib is also ongoing. This study includes non-hospitalized patients with risk factors, as well as hospitalized patients with moderate COVID-19, the latter category being similar to AB20001.

About the study primary endpoint
The 7-point ordinal scale for clinical status is: 1. Not hospitalized, no limitations on activities; 2.Not hospitalized, limitation on activities; 3. Hospitalized, not requiring supplemental oxygen; 4. Hospitalized, requiring supplemental oxygen; 5. Hospitalized, on non-invasive ventilation or high flow oxygen devices; 6. Hospitalized, on invasive mechanical ventilation or ECMO; 7. Death.

About AB Science
Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.
AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company’s lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases and viral diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB).

Further information is available on AB Science’s website:
www.ab-science.com.

Forward-looking Statements - AB Science
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which they are based, statements based on projects, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and their potential or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan" as well as other similar terms. While AB Science believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AB Science and which may imply that results and actual events significantly differ from those expressed, induced or anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include the uncertainties related to product development of the Company which may not be successful or to the marketing authorizations granted by competent authorities or, more generally, any factors that may affect marketing capacity of the products developed by AB Science, as well as those developed or identified in the public documents published by AB Science. AB Science disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking information and statements, subject to the applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulations.

For additional information, please contact:

AB Science
Financial Communication & Media Relations
investors@ab-science.com

Media Relations – USA

RooneyPartners
Kate Barrette
kbarrette@rooneypartners.com

+1 212 223 0561

Media Relations – France

NewCap
Arthur Rouillé
arouille@newcap.fr

+33 (0)1 44 71 00 15

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Does This News From Novavax Mean Trouble for Moderna?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is leading the coronavirus vaccine market today -- but this isn't a short-term story. Moderna already has its plan in the works. Moderna is working on a combined coronavirus and flu vaccine candidate too.

  • 3 Moonshot Stocks With Upside of Up to 709%, According to Wall Street

    Since early January, Wall Street has given the investing community a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can move higher. In March, the benchmark S&P 500 registered its 39th official correction (i.e., a decline of at least 10%) since the beginning of 1950, while the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite briefly dipped into bear market territory.

  • Why BioCryst Stock Shot Nearly 5% Higher Today

    What happened American biotech BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) scored an important regulatory win across the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday. As a result, happy shareholders pushed the company's stock almost 5% higher on the day.

  • Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting May 31

    It's hard not to feel like the worst of COVID is behind us, as even Anthony Fauci, MD, one of the nation's top COVID advisers, is now saying the U.S. is out of the "pandemic phase." But despite the U.S. seeing a consistent and significant decline in virus infections throughout February and March, cases are climbing back up again thanks to the BA.2 variant—an even faster-spreading subvariant of Omicron. According to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC), new infections have increas

  • ORMP: Broadening IP Protection, Positive Physician Indicators & Studies Advancing

    By M. Marin NASDAQ:ORMP READ THE FULL ORMP RESEARCH REPORT Broadening patent IP protection… Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) has received another patent, augmenting its already sizable IP portfolio. The European Patent Office granted Oramed a patent for NASH. The patent, which has been granted to Oramed in the U.S., is also pending in several additional markets, as well. … NASH study

  • What Is Paxlovid, Pfizer’s Covid Antiviral Drug, and How Effective Is It?

    It is the drug that has been hailed by the White House as key to saving lives in the fight against Covid-19. Vice President Kamala Harris was prescribed it after she tested positive for the virus. In addition to the fact that Harris was taking it, the White House also announced an effort to make the drug more widely available.

  • This Could Spell Bad News for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are likely feeling frustrated. First, they had to wait as the company delayed filing for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine. Although there hasn't been a formal announcement from the agency that Novavax won't obtain the authorization, the writing could be on the wall that another vaccine may not be necessary for the U.S. market.

  • 3 Small-Cap Medical Stocks With Big Momentum

    Rengenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX), Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT), and Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) are all small-cap healthcare stocks with market caps below $3.5 billion. Regenexbio also receives royalty revenue from Novartis for Zolgesma.

  • How Gilead is positioning its COVID-19 drug against newer antivirals like Paxlovid

    Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) has steadily expanded the use of Veklury while much of the nation’s attention has shifted to the arrival of new antivirals that can be picked up at a pharmacy counter. Gilead first received emergency authorization for remdesivir, as it was then called, as a treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients on May 1, 2020, making it the first new drug to demonstrate it helped hospitalized COVID-19 patients during one of the darkest points in the pandemic. The authorization sent Gilead’s stock soaring, hitting a three-year high of $80.00 on April 30, the day before the anticipated authorization.

  • Why Big Tech has struggled in the health-care space, according to Intel chair

    Biofourmis is health care's new virtual care unicorn, with a valuation of $1.3 billion and CVS Health coming on board as an investor, the company announced Tuesday.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Here's the Worst News for Abbott Right Now (and Why Investors Shouldn't Worry)

    Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) investors have plenty to be happy about when they look at the company's recent earnings report. In fact, this recall is the reason Abbott lowered its annual revenue growth guidance to the mid-to-high single digits from the high single digits. This is the worst news to hit Abbott in the first quarter.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech seek U.S. authorization of COVID-19 booster shot for younger kids

    The companies earlier this month reported data from a mid-to-late stage study showing a third dose of their shot increased protection against the original coronavirus version and the Omicron variant among children in the age group. Just 28% of children aged 5 to 11 years - around 8.2 million - are fully vaccinated, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Rose Today While the Market Tanked

    Over the past few years, popular pharmaceutical company Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has proven to be a resilient stock during market downturns. Pfizer and its partner, vaccine-focused biotech Valneva (NASDAQ: VALN), unveiled data from the phase 2 pediatric clinical trial of VLA15, their Lyme disease vaccine candidate. Pfizer and Valneva now plan to include pediatric recipients in the phase 3 trial they are devising for VLA15.

  • More than half of Americans have had Covid, including three of four children

    A CDC report showed a striking increase in those with coronavirus antibodies between December and February In a study of blood samples from more than 200,000 Americans, 58% were found to have Covid-19 antibodies Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images More than half of Americans show signs of a previous Covid-19 infection, including three out of every four children, according to a new report released on Tuesday. The findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) come after resear

  • Daiichi Sankyo - AstraZeneca's Enhertu Receives Third Breakthrough Therapy Tag In Breast Cancer

    The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to Daiichi Sankyo (OTC: DSKYF) and AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) for unresectable or metastatic HER2 low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-negative) breast cancer. The designation covers patients who have received a prior systemic therapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within six months of adjuvant chemotherapy. Related: AstraZeneca's Stock Gain After Enhertu Meets Prim

  • Pfizer requests FDA authorization to administer booster dose to children 5-11

    Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting authorization to administer a booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5-11. In its announcement, Pfizer cited data from a Phase 2/3 trial, which it says indicated a “strong immune response” in the younger age group after…

  • Europe won’t have an Omicron-adapted mRNA vaccine until at least autumn

    Europe says pandemic is entering a new phase where it must respond flexibly, but Brussels warns “we must not lower our guard.”

  • Do Vaccines Protect Against Long COVID?

    As the pandemic enters its third year, long COVID has emerged as an increasingly important concern. And many people are wondering whether getting a COVID shot can reduce their chances of developing long-term symptoms. What does the research show so far? The jury is still out, but a growing number of studies suggest that getting a COVID vaccine can reduce — though not eliminate — the risk of longer-term symptoms. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Britain’s Health Security

  • Kamala Harris Tests Positive for COVID: 'No Symptoms,' Will Quarantine at Naval Observatory Residence

    The vice president's spokeswoman said she had not recently been a "close contact" of either President Joe Biden or First Lady Dr. Jill Biden