U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,311.07
    -37.80 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,697.27
    -381.91 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,385.01
    -163.05 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.04
    -18.29 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.03
    +1.96 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.00
    +5.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    +0.30 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9430
    +0.0110 (+0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3586
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9410
    +0.2420 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,601.74
    -1,176.34 (-3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    857.58
    +23.29 (+2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

AB Science announces the publication of the masitinib positive pivotal Phase 3 trial in progressive forms of multiple sclerosis in the journal Neurology® Neuroimmunology & Neuroinflammation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AB Science
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ABSCF
AB Science
AB Science

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF THE MASITINIB PIVOTAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN PROGRESSIVE FORMS OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS IN THE JOURNAL NEUROLOGY®: NEUROIMMUNOLOGY & NEUROINFLAMMATION

Paris, 22 February, 2022, 6pm CET

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announced publication of results from its positive pivotal phase 3 trial of masitinib in progressive forms of multiple sclerosis in the peer-reviewed journal Neurology® Neuroimmunology & Neuroinflammation, an official journal of the American Academy of Neurology [1].

This article, titled ‘Efficacy and Safety of Masitinib in Progressive Forms of Multiple Sclerosis: A Randomized, Phase 3, Clinical Trial is freely accessible online from the journal website: https://nn.neurology.org/content/nnn/9/3/e1148.full.pdf.

Patrick Vermersch, MD, Professor of Neurology at the University of Lille, France, and senior author of this article commented: “This publication provides the first clinical evidence that targeting the innate immune system is an effective strategy for the treatment of progressive forms of MS. More specifically, results showed that masitinib at 4.5 mg/kg/d can benefit patients by slowing EDSS-based disability worsening, including a statistically significant reduction in the risk of requiring a wheelchair, which is a clinically meaningful outcome for patients. Remarkably, the results of study AB07002 demonstrate, for the first time, the efficacy of a therapeutic product in the treatment of MS patients who were progressing but not clinically active, which includes non-active primary progressive and secondary progressive MS. There is currently no approved therapy that encompasses this particular population of progressive MS. I am therefore excited to continuing the development of masitinib in its confirmatory Phase 3 study (AB20009), with the anticipation that it could be a new therapeutic hope for these patients.”

Professor Olivier Hermine, MD, President of the Scientific Committee of AB Science and member of the Académie des Sciences in France said, “Masitinib is a truly innovative drug for MS because unlike the majority of drug development research in this indication, masitinib targets mast cells and microglia in the central nervous system. These cells of the innate immune system are increasingly implicated in the pathophysiology of progressive MS [2–4]. Indeed, considering also the successful clinical demonstration of masitinib’s neuroprotective benefits in Alzheimer’s disease [5] and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) [6,7], targeting of the innate immune system appears to be a valid general strategy for treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Masitinib is therefore uniquely positioned to realize this potential therapeutic game changer.”

Study AB07002 met its primary analysis endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in cumulative change on Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) score with masitinib 4.5 mg/kg/d (p=0.0256). This treatment-effect was consistent for both primary progressive MS (PPMS) and non-active secondary progressive (nSPMS) patient subgroups. In addition, masitinib significantly reduced the risk of first disability progression by 42% and reduced the risk of confirmed (3 months) disability progression by 37%. Masitinib also significantly reduced the risk of reaching an EDSS score of 7.0, corresponding to disability severe enough that the patient is restricted to a wheelchair (p=0.0093). Safety was consistent with masitinib’s known profile, with no elevated risk of infection, which could prove advantageous compared with other MS drugs, many of which are associated with increased risk of infectious complications.

Confirmatory study AB20009 has recently been approved by the French Medicine Agency (ANSM) and also the Swedish Medical Products Agency. This study will enroll 800 patients from numerous study centers with EDSS score between 3.0 to 6.0 and absence of T1 Gadolinium-enhancing brain lesions as measured by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The primary objective of the study will be to evaluate the effect of masitinib on time to confirmed disability progression, with progression defined as 1-point worsening when EDSS baseline score ≤5.5, or 0.5 if baseline score >5.5 from randomization to week 96.

About multiple sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system and the leading cause of nontraumatic neurological disability in young and middle-age adults. Multiple sclerosis affects about 2.5 million people worldwide, including more than 100,000 people in France. It is characterized by a progressive degradation of the nerve cells of the central nervous system by the patient's immune system and comes in two main forms.
The relapsing-remitting form characterized by relapses of the disease. This includes relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) and active secondary progressive MS (SPMS). During these relapses, patients experience the onset of new symptoms or the worsening of symptoms already present. These flare-ups are usually followed by recovery periods of varying length, after which some symptoms may persist. The relapsing-remitting forms of multiple sclerosis are mostly associated with dysfunctions of adaptive immunity (B cells and T cells).
The progressive form, characterized by a constant and regular worsening of the symptoms of the disease, without a distinct relapse or period of recovery. This includes primary progressive MS (PPMS) and non-active (SPMS). The rate of onset of severe, disabling, and irreversible disability is much higher in the progressive forms of the disease than in the relapsing remitting forms. In progressive multiple sclerosis, innate immune cells such as macrophages, microglia or mast cells have been shown to probably play a major role.

A strong medical need for the progressive forms of MS
Patients with progressive forms of MS have a reduced life expectancy relative to the general population. A gradual worsening of neurological disability from disease onset is associated with a major reduction in quality of life and typically necessitates wheelchair use for a substantial part of the patient’s lifetime. There is currently no cure for MS. The large majority of registered disease-modifying therapies for MS are only effective in relapsing forms of the disease (i.e., relapsing-remitting MS or active secondary progressive MS) and have failed to demonstrate efficacy in progressive forms of MS (i.e., primary progressive MS or non-active secondary progressive MS). There is currently no approved therapy for the targeted population of studies AB07002 and AB20009, namely, non clinically active progressive forms of MS.

References
[1] Vermersch P, Brieva-Ruiz L, Fox RJ, et al. Efficacy and Safety of Masitinib in Progressive Forms of Multiple Sclerosis: A Randomized, Phase 3, Clinical Trial. Neurol Neuroimmunol Neuroinflamm 2022;9:e1148. doi:10.1212/NXI.0000000000001148
[2] Brown MA, Weinberg RB. Mast Cells and Innate Lymphoid Cells: Underappreciated Players in CNS Autoimmune Demyelinating Disease. Front Immunol. 2018;9:514.
[3] Jones MK, Nair A, Gupta M. Mast Cells in Neurodegenerative Disease. Front Cell Neurosci. 2019;13:171. Published 2019 Apr 30.
[4] Luo C, Jian C, Liao Y, et al. The role of microglia in multiple sclerosis. Neuropsychiatr Dis Treat. 2017;13:1661-1667.
[5] Dubois, B., Hermine, O. and (2021), Masitinib in mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease: Results from study AB09004. Alzheimer's Dement., 17: e049866. https://doi.org/10.1002/alz.049866
[6] Mora JS, Genge A, Chio A, et al. Masitinib as an add-on therapy to riluzole in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis: a randomized clinical trial. Amyotroph Lateral Scler Frontotemporal Degener. 2020;21(1-2):5-14. doi:10.1080/21678421.2019.1632346
[7] Mora JS, Bradley WG, Chaverri D, et al. Long-term survival analysis of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Ther Adv Neurol Disord. 2021;14:17562864211030365. doi:10.1177/17562864211030365

About AB Science
Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.
AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company’s lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases and viral diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB).

Further information is available on AB Science’s website:
www.ab-science.com.

Forward-looking Statements - AB Science
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which they are based, statements based on projects, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and their potential or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan" as well as other similar terms. While AB Science believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AB Science and which may imply that results and actual events significantly differ from those expressed, induced or anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include the uncertainties related to product development of the Company which may not be successful or to the marketing authorizations granted by competent authorities or, more generally, any factors that may affect marketing capacity of the products developed by AB Science, as well as those developed or identified in the public documents published by AB Science. AB Science disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking information and statements, subject to the applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulations.

For additional information, please contact:

AB Science
Financial Communication & Media Relations
investors@ab-science.com

Media Relations – USA

RooneyPartners
Kate Barrette
kbarrette@rooneypartners.com

+1 212 223 0561

Media Relations – France

NewCap
Arthur Rouillé
arouille@newcap.fr

+33 (0)1 44 71 00 15


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Ocugen's COVID-19 Vaccine Study In US

    The FDA has lifted its clinical hold on Ocugen Inc's (NASDAQ: OCGN) investigational new drug application seeking approval to conduct testing of the COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in the U.S. "We are pleased to be able to move our clinical program for Covaxin forward, which we hope will bring us closer to offering an alternative Covid-19 vaccine," said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, CEO of Ocugen. "We firmly believe that managing this pandemic requires more than one approach to vaccines, so we are heartened to

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    The FDA lifted a clinical hold that had been preventing Ocugen from starting a U.S.-based phase 3 clinical study of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Moderna, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was one of the most popular stocks of the past two years. The biotech developed one of the first COVID-19 vaccines to be widely approved by regulators. Against this backdrop, you may wonder whether it's too late to invest in Moderna.

  • 'The idea that there's not enough human capital in South Africa is outrageous': Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong

    While the U.S. government relies on mRNA technology to help with global vaccinations, two doctors are pursuing an alternate route.

  • Fox anchor survives second Covid case and tells detractors: ‘Sorry to disappoint’

    Neil Cavuto returns to Fox Business to say doctors told him only vaccination saved his life this time Neil Cavuto, seen in 2019. Photograph: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images The Fox anchor Neil Cavuto returned to the air on Monday, to say he nearly died from a second bout with the coronavirus and to tell detractors including those who sent death threats over his support for vaccines: “So sorry to disappoint you.” More than 935,000 Americans have died of Covid-19 in the last two years. The seven-day a

  • Family Dollar Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Shoppers

    Shoppers count on dollar stores for their vast inventories of everyday necessities at affordable prices. But if you've recently been shopping at a Family Dollar, you should know about a major warning that the chain has issued to its customers due to a potential health risk. Read on to see if products in your home could be putting your safety in jeopardy.RELATED: If You Have Any of These Deodorants, Stop Using Them Immediately, FDA Says. Family Dollar issued a large recall on several types of pro

  • Understanding Hepatitis D: 4 Questions With Professor Maria Buti

    Most people are familiar with the hepatitis B (HBV) and hepatitis C (HCV) viruses that attack the liver. But not many have heard of hepatitis D (HDV), the most severe form of viral hepatitis. Peopl...

  • FDA Mulling Approving Second Covid Booster Shot: Report

    Planning is still in early stages and authorization would depend on resolving several issues, the Wall Street Journal reported

  • Think You Have Omicron? How to Tell For Sure

    Cases of Omicron are declining, but the COVID-19 variant is still infecting thousands of people every day. It's tempting to be complacent—who doesn't have pandemic fatigue? But it's still important to stay safe and take precautions to avoid catching the virus. If you have been exposed, experts tell Eat This, Not That! Health how to know if you have Omicron and what to do about it. That said, always consult with your doctor for medical advice. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of o

  • Man Has Legs and Fingers Amputated After Eating Leftover Noodles and Suffering Organ Failure

    The unusual case was first reported in the New England Journal of Medicine in March 2021

  • The Most Dangerous Place to Get Plastic Surgery, Surgeons Warn

    Plastic surgery is more popular than ever. Each year, providers complete millions of procedures, from minimally invasive in-office treatments like fillers and Botox to complex surgical operations like rhinoplasties and tummy tucks. In most cases, these procedures go off without a hitch. However, there are always risks involved when you go under the needle or knife. Wondering which procedures are most perilous? Here, plastic surgeons reveal the most dangerous place to get plastic surgery.RELATED:

  • Teenager has legs and fingers amputated after eating leftover noodles that caused potentially fatal condition

    ‘Doctors started to notice a rash containing small spots emerging all over his body’

  • Minded, a telehealth platform specializing in managing mental health medication, raises $25M

    Minded, a psychiatry-focused telehealth company specializing in managing mental health medication for consumers, has raised $25 million in seed funding. Launched in 2021 in New York, Minded provides consumers with access to online psychiatry. Minded is currently available in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas, Illinois and California.

  • Neanderthal gene could explain why some ethnic groups suffer worse from Covid than others

    Neanderthal genes which protected people from smallpox could be the reason some ethnic groups are more at risk from Covid, a new study suggests.

  • HAVN Life Announces Termination of Amalgamation Agreement to Acquire Spore Life Sciences

    Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life"), a biotechnology company developing natural health products and innovative therapies to support brain health and cognitive function, announces that the amalgamation agreement entered into with Spore Life Sciences Inc. ("Spore"), as announced on December 20, 2021, has terminated, and the transactions contemplated thereby are not proceeding.

  • COVID-19 Variant Breaks Records

    Family physician Dr. Marie-Elizabeth Ramas answers questions about vaccines, boosters, testing, and immunity #PaidForContent

  • 5 Health Habits You Didn't Know Were Deadly

    Too much of a good thing can actually be very bad for your health—and it's not always obvious which habits are dangerous. Here are five seemingly healthy habits which are good for you in moderation, but can cause serious harm when taken too far. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Drinking Too Much Water Staying hydrated is obviously important for health, but with conflicting advice on the correct amount of water to

  • What lack of sleep really does to your body

    We have, it seems, become a society obsessed with sleep – how much we’re getting, how fractured it is, what constitutes enough… And perhaps it’s not surprising. Since the pandemic began, researchers around the world have been documenting a surge in sleep disorders, fuelled by stress, anxiety and lockdowns, that’s been referred to as “coronasomnia” and just last week yet another study revealed the impact of not getting enough sleep. Researchers at the University of Chicago found that going to bed

  • A COVID-19 booster shot may provide protection for years, studies find

    A COVID-19 booster shot may provide protection for years, studies find

  • '60 Minutes' Releases Eerie 'Havana Syndrome' Audio After White House Incidents

    Several cases of the mysterious condition have now taken place in Washington, according to CBS News.