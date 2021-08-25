U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,499.05
    +12.82 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,464.40
    +98.14 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,037.16
    +17.36 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.14
    +18.24 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.98
    +0.44 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.50
    -17.00 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    23.79
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1758
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    +0.0490 (+3.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3738
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1200
    +0.4830 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,602.79
    +370.54 (+0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,219.67
    +9.13 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

AB Science announces that it has received a second authorization to resume patient enrollment, in the Phase 3 study of masitinib in mastocytosis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AB Science
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PRESS RELEASE

AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS RECEIVED A SECOND AUTHORIZATION TO RESUME PATIENT ENROLLMENT, IN THE PHASE 3 STUDY OF MASITINIB IN MASTOCYTOSIS

Paris, 25 august 2021, 6.45pm CET

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) announced today that it has received authorization from the French National Agency (ANSM) to resume patient enrollment in the confirmatory Phase 3 study of masitinib (AB15003) in mastocytosis.

This authorization follows the validation in July 2021 by the ANSM [1] of the measures proposed by AB Science to reinforce patient safety related to cardiac risk in its ongoing studies.

This authorization is the result of a constructive interaction with the French agency based on signal detection, which shows that the pharmacovigilance system in place is properly working.

This is the second clinical study for which patient enrollment has been authorized to resume, following the authorization received in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis [2].

AB Science expects to be able to progressively resume global patient enrollment in mastocytosis study during the month of September.

This temporary interruption does not modify the recruitment schedule, with recruitment completion expected in 2022 for this confirmatory study, as initially planned.

[1] Press release dated July 12, 2021
[2] Press release of August 23, 2021

About studies AB15003 and AB06006

As a reminder, study AB15003 is a multicenter, randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 study to compare the efficacy and safety of masitinib dose titration up to 6 mg/kg/day with that of placebo in treatment of patients with severe indolent systemic mastocytosis, unresponsive to optimal symptomatic treatment.
The study is designed to enroll 140 patients with or without the D816V mutation of c-Kit. The primary endpoint is a measure of the cumulative response on 3 severe symptoms of mast cell mediator release (pruritus, flush and depression) from week 8 to week 24.

This AB15003 study is intended to confirm the previously published results from the first Phase 3 study (AB06006), which demonstrated that masitinib can substantially reduce severe symptoms associated with indolent systemic mastocytosis, regardless of a patient's c-Kit mutational status. In this previous study, the superiority of masitinib was measured by the cumulative 75% response rate until week 24 on the handicaps of pruritus or flushes or depression or fatigue (4H75% response). The 4H75% response was 18.7% for the masitinib treatment-arm versus 7.4% for the placebo treatment-arm. Study results were published in The Lancet.

About Indolent Systemic Mastocytosis
Indolent systemic mastocytosis (ISM) is a hematological disease characterized by an abnormal number and activation of mast cells in the bone marrow and other organs. The disease if characterized by multiple symptoms that are disabling and can in some cases be life-threatening. Symptoms associated ISM are predominantly associated with neurological disorders (depression, fatigue, cognitive impairment, headache), skin disorders (pruritus, skin lesions), flushing and gastro-intestinal disorders. ISM affects approximately 40,000 people in Europe and 25,000 in the USA. There is currently no therapy approved for the treatment of ISM.

About masitinib
Masitinib is a orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets mast cells and macrophages, important cells for immunity, through inhibiting a limited number of kinases. Based on its unique mechanism of action, masitinib can be developed in a large number of conditions in oncology, in inflammatory diseases, and in certain diseases of the central nervous system. In oncology due to its immunotherapy effect, masitinib can have an effect on survival, alone or in combination with chemotherapy. Through its activity on mast cells and microglia and consequently the inhibition of the activation of the inflammatory process, masitinib can have an effect on the symptoms associated with some inflammatory and central nervous system diseases and the degeneration of these diseases.

About AB Science
Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.
AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company’s lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases and viral diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB).

Further information is available on AB Science’s website:
www.ab-science.com.

Forward-looking Statements - AB Science
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which they are based, statements based on projects, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and their potential or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan" as well as other similar terms. While AB Science believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AB Science and which may imply that results and actual events significantly differ from those expressed, induced or anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include the uncertainties related to product development of the Company which may not be successful or to the marketing authorizations granted by competent authorities or, more generally, any factors that may affect marketing capacity of the products developed by AB Science, as well as those developed or identified in the public documents published by AB Science. AB Science disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking information and statements, subject to the applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulations.

For additional information, please contact:

AB Science
Financial Communication & Media Relations
investors@ab-science.com

Media Relations – USA

RooneyPartners
Kate Barrette
kbarrette@rooneyco.com

+1 646 432 0191

Media Relations – France

NewCap
Arthur Rouillé
arouille@newcap.fr

+33 (0)1 44 71 00 15

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Cassava Sciences Is Having a Bad Day

    The FDA received a citizen petition requesting a halt to clinical trials with the company's Alzheimer's disease candidate.

  • 2 Popular Robinhood Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    Robinhood Markets is the company behind investing platform Robinhood. Particularly popular among younger generations, Robinhood has received a lot of praise because of its efforts to "democratize finance." Considering the stock market remains one of the best wealth generators for the common person, that is not a bad thing.

  • Humanigen: Lenz Could Become a $1.45 Billion Drug, if Approved, Says Analyst

    So the FDA has finally given its stamp of approval to Pfizer's (PFE) Comirnaty (yes, that's really what they're going to call it) coronavirus vaccine -- and that's a huge relief. Only about 57% of Americans had signed up to be vaccinated with Pfizer's product while it was designated for only "emergency use" during the Covid-19 epidemic. Hopefully, now that the vaccine has the FDA's full endorsement as safe and effective, more people will consent to taking it. And yet, there's still the matter of

  • Why Cara Therapeutics Shot Higher Today

    Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) was a hot stock on Tuesday. One of the formerly clinical-stage biotech's drug candidates won FDA approval, and investors reacted in the usual manner. The biotech company's most promising drug, Korsuva --- developed with Switzerland-based Vifor Pharma -- addresses this medical challenge sufficiently to win that all-important FDA approval.

  • Covid Could Evolve to Evade Pfizer Vaccine, CEO Says

    A variant current vaccines can't handle would require manufacturers to update their offerings, making vaccines a source of recurring, long-term revenue.

  • UPDATE 1-Moderna completes filing process for full approval of COVID-19 vaccine

    Moderna Inc has completed the real-time review process needed for a full approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 18 years and above, the company said on Wednesday. The news comes within days of U.S. regulators granting full approval to Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine, developed with the same mRNA technology as Moderna's. Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines prompt the human body to make a protein that is part of the pathogen, triggering an immune response.

  • Warren Buffett Sold Off This Biotech Stock. Should You?

    For those accustomed to following stock market news, Warren Buffett needs no introduction. The legendary CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13-F filing (a quarterly report some institutional investment managers are required to file) revealed that the conglomerate closed its stake in biotech Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB).

  • Why Coronavirus Stock Dynavax Crushed It Today

    Vaccine specialist Dynavax (NASDAQ: DVAX) climbed more than 14% higher on Monday. It's little wonder: The company announced the coronavirus jab it co-developed with Taiwan's Medigen has been rolled out in the populous Asian nation. Every Dynavax watcher knew this day was coming; still, it's encouraging that MVC-COV1901 has been efficiently produced and launched.

  • 2 Little-Known Nasdaq Stocks Making Big Moves Wednesday

    The stock market had a generally positive tone on Wednesday morning, although gains were modest after more sizable advances earlier in the week. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was higher by just 0.1%, although that will be enough to send the index to a new record high if it holds on to its gains for the remainder of the trading session. Big-name Nasdaq stocks get a lot of attention, but on Wednesday it was a couple of smaller stocks that made noteworthy moves.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line -- and AMC Stock, Too -- Popped Today

    For the third trading day in a row, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) are on the rise, up 4.1% and 4.2%, respectively, as of 11 a.m. EDT. Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is also notching its third straight day of share-price gains -- up 2.6% -- and it's all because of COVID-19. Stocks tied to the tourism industry began moving higher on Friday in anticipation of a decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approving Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for prevention of COVID-19 infection in patients aged 16 and over.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of several top COVID-19 vaccine makers were sinking on Tuesday. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was down 2.7% as of 11:09 a.m. EDT. Shares of Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were falling 7%.

  • Insiders Go Big on These 3 Hot Stocks

    Summer’s going fast, and it’s time to consider one of the stock market’s peculiarities: we’re apt to see a bump in the fall, as seasonal vacations end. This year, that seasonal bump will coincide with a reopened economy – assuming, of course, that there are no new lockdowns due to COVID. We can’t see into the future, but there are signals we can look for that may give some insight into where a particular stock is going. One clear signal comes from corporate insiders, the officers whose positions

  • J&J Covid Booster Generates 'Rapid And Robust' Antibody Response

    Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday a booster shot of its Covid vaccine generated an increase in antibodies, but JNJ stock was little moved.

  • CTI BioPharma and DRI Healthcare Trust Announce up to $135 Million Debt and Royalty Transaction

    CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC) (CTI) and DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) (DRI) today announced transactions totaling up to $135 million in funding for CTI, with $50 million in secured debt to be funded at closing and $60 million to purchase a tiered royalty on sales of pacrinitib upon product approval of pacrinitib by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The proceeds of the transactions will be used by CTI to fund the commercialization of pacritinib for the treatment

  • Get Shots or Get Out, U.S. Employers Are Telling Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- Vaccine mandates are beginning a march across the U.S., constricting the places that people who have shunned the shots can work, shop and play.A day after the federal Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, institutions central to their regions announced tougher -- perhaps bellwether -- rules. In New York, a city driven by finance, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. required bankers to prove they’d been vaccinated. In football-crazed Baton Rouge, Louisiana State U

  • Covid-19 Vaccine Makers Rush to Keep Up After Pfizer Gets FDA Approval

    Days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued its first full approval of a Covid-19 vaccine, other biotechs are moving forward with efforts to secure their vaccine’s spot in the rapidly developing market.

  • Axsome Might Still be Awesome for Your Portfolio

    Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) develops novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) related disorders for which limited treatment options are available. The company’s portfolio of five CNS pipeline candidates —AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14—are being developed for various CNS indications. Outstanding results in treating clinical depression with minor side effects by AXS-05, effectiveness in relieving migraine headaches by AXS-07, and the success of AXS-12 in reducing the number of c

  • How Pfizer Makes Money: Oncology, Internal Medicine, and Vaccines

    Pfizer's oncology products generate the most revenue, but its rare disease treatments business is growing the fastest.

  • A wave of US vaccine mandates made the FDA’s Pfizer approval more meaningful

    “The moment you’ve been waiting for is here,” US president Joe Biden said yesterday (Aug. 23), speaking to the roughly one-third of Americans who are eligible for inoculation against Covid-19 but remain unvaccinated. The Food and Drug Administration had just granted full approval to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for anyone age 16 and older, so those who had been concerned about the vaccine’s safety before getting the shots had no reason to wait any longer. The hope among vaccine advocates is that FDA’s ruling on Pfizer’s product, which will now be marketed as Comirnaty, will provide greater political cover for additional company and government officials to introduce vaccine mandates.

  • The covid booster question is one of privilege and we must be very thoughtful about: Doctor

    Dr. Michael DeVere Williams, Population Health Medical Director; Associate Professor of Surgery & Public Policy at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and Frank Batten School of Leadership & Public Policy, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.