AB Volvo: Invitation to press and analyst conference in Stockholm

·1 min read

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volvo Group report for the fourth quarter 2022 will be published on January 26, 2023 at 7.20 a.m. CEST.

A press conference will be held at Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm at 9.00 a.m. CEST. The Volvo Group will be represented by President and CEO Martin Lundstedt and Executive Vice President Group Finance and CFO Tina Hultkvist.

The press and analysts conference starts at 9.00 a.m. CEST and will be webcasted. Access the webcast here.

To participate in the press conference via conference call, participants may pre-register and will receive dedicated dial-in details to access the call easily and quickly. Register here.

January 12, 2023

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:
Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, +46 76 553 72 29

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com
For frequent updates, follow us on Twitter: @volvogroup

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 95,000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2021, net sales amounted to SEK 372 billion (EUR 37 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/3695346/1773887.pdf

230112-volvo-group-invitation-q4-en

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/1860x1050-news-common-volvo-sign,c3131785

1860x1050-news-common-volvo-sign

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ab-volvo-invitation-to-press-and-analyst-conference-in-stockholm-301720038.html

SOURCE AB Volvo

    It’s safe to say most investors did not foresee shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shedding 50% of their value last year but that’s how it panned out in 2022’s market rout. However, 2023 is off to a decent start with the stock showing year-to-date gains of 13%. Sachin Mittal – Head of Telecom, Media and Technology Research of Singapore banking giant DBS – thinks there are enough reasons for Amazon to keep pushing ahead and points to several elements of its multi-thronged business that will help to d