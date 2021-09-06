U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.91
    -0.38 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.10
    -7.60 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.79
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8750
    +0.1830 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,731.60
    +1,745.41 (+3.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,355.61
    +57.88 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.68
    +43.33 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Abaca Fiber Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

ReportLinker
·2 min read

Abaca Fiber Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Pulp & Paper, Fiber Craft, Cordage, Textile), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Central & South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

New York, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Abaca Fiber Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06134852/?utm_source=GNW

Abaca Fiber Market Growth & Trends

The global abaca fiber market size is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2028. Growing emphasis by governments across various countries towards the adoption of natural fibers is expected to drive market growth as a substitute for hazardous synthetic fibers and metals in various industries.

The paper and pulp industry is expected to be the dominant application segment over the forecast period.Specialty papers made of abaca fibers are lightweight and possess high tensile strength.

Due to these properties, companies in the pulp and paper industry prefer abaca fibers for applications such as tea bags, large sausage casings, currency and security papers, and cigarette and filter papers.

The abaca fiber industry is expected to gain importance over the forecast period driven by the rising impetus towards the adoption of natural fibers. Superior performance and strength offered by the product are also expected to emerge as the key factors prompting the demand for abaca fiber over the forecast period.

Abaca Fiber Market Report Highlights
• The pulp and paper product segment accounted for the largest revenue share valued at USD 347.3 million in 2020 owing to rising demand for non-wood fibers as raw materials for specialty paper applications
• The fiber craft product segment is expected to witness a revenue-based CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period owing to rising demand for sustainable and renewable materials for craft applications such as decorative items, gifts, floral wraps, textiles, bags, and toys
• The cordage product segment is expected to witness a notable revenue-based CAGR of 13.3% over the forecast period on account of rapidly growing opportunities in marine and offshore cordage application scope
• Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue and was valued at USD 270.3 million in 2020, on account of wide high product demand in the manufacture of products such as ropes, currency notes, automotive, and food packaging
• Manufacturers operating in the market target Japan, the U.S., and European countries due to superior biodegradability offered by the product coupled with high consumer awareness towards the use of naturally synthesized fibers
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06134852/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • BMW Orders Up $24 Billion of Batteries as EV Demand Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year. The German carmaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion) of batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models BMW is producing through 2024. The comp

  • Shanghai Suspends Key Approval on Route to Offshore Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials in China’s financial capital of Shanghai are closing a route used for decades by companies operating in the technology sector to draw foreign investment.Startups that have recently applied to Shanghai’s National Development and Reform Commission for permission to inject money into affiliated entities incorporated in places like the Cayman Islands are being turned away, according to people familiar with the matter. Such outbound direct investment is one common way Chinese

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Looking for a great way to invest in artificial intelligence? Nicholas Rossolillo (DigitalOcean): I was first drawn to this stock because of its focus on small businesses and aspiring digital entrepreneurs. Cloud computing and all of its ancillary tech like AI (which is often handled at a remote data center and delivered via an internet connection) can be expensive to implement -- and tricky to figure out how to make work.

  • 4 Metrics Behind MongoDB's Soaring Stock Price

    The big pop came as investors digested the company's outstanding fiscal second-quarter results. MongoDB's top line grew 44% year over year, rising to $199 million. Notably, 44% growth marked a significant acceleration from the 39% growth the company posted in the prior quarter.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • Why Sea Limited Surged by 22.5% in August

    Sea Limited reported a stellar set of earnings for its fiscal 2021 second quarter, continuing its impressive growth streak. Garena's massively popular hit game Free Fire continued to be the highest-grossing game in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and India and achieved a record of over 150 million peak daily active users during the quarter. Sea Limited continues with its aggressive expansion plans.

  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$2.9m in the last 12 months

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in International Business...

  • Why bitcoin, ethereum prices are climbing higher

    Crypto assets tend to be highly volatile, with prices that pingpong around on the latest speculation.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Plug Power at Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Although Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been developing hydrogen fuel cells for almost a quarter of a century, its potential has yet to be fully realized. The pandemic certainly dealt a setback to Plug Power's plans for reaching $1 billion in annual sales by 2024, and the impacts of the current variant-propelled COVID-19 wave -- and others that might follow -- may push that achievement even further into the future. All that said, let's see where you would stand today had you invested $1,000 in Plug Power's IPO back in 1999.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Investors love to boast about their great stock picks, but beware of those who use fancy math to calculate their gains

    After more than 40 years of rigorously auditing the performance of investment advisers, I have learned that over the long term, buying and holding an index fund that tracks the S&P 500 (SPX) or other broad index nearly always comes out ahead of all other attempts to do better, such as market timing or picking particular stocks, ETFs and mutual funds. What I wanted to measure was how these newsletter portfolios performed in the immediately succeeding year.

  • China Evergrande bonds suspended as prices plunge

    Bonds issued by indebted developer China Evergrande Group slumped on Monday after a ratings downgrade led to restrictions on their use as collateral, prompting China's stock exchanges to halt trade. The Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement that it had temporarily suspended trading in China Evergrande Group's 6.98% July 2022 corporate bond following "abnormal fluctuations." The exchange had also suspended trading in the bond on Friday.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's Many Delays, Chip Crunch Bites Nio, Apple Car Rumors, Trouble Brews For Workhorse, Volkswagen's Best-seller Reaches China

    EV stocks had a mixed outing in the week ending Sept. 3. The global semiconductor shortage was back in the headlines following warnings by EV makers, and after a brief pause, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Car chatter grew louder during the week. Here are the key developments from the EV space: Tesla Delays & Model 2 Budget Car: Tesla announced three delays during the week. Elon Musk relayed through a tweet the full-self driving, or FSD, beta 10 will roll out next Friday, a week later than the previ

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • New Investor? Here Are 3 Great Starter Stocks

    It can be difficult to know where to start in choosing stocks for your investment portfolio. Three stocks that hit these criteria are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU). There are many reasons to add the ubiquitous software-as-a-service giant Microsoft to your portfolio.

  • Got $2,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in September

    The stock market continues to set new records, despite threats to the economy, because the Federal Reserve has kept its easy-money policies at full throttle. Although Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has signaled that interest rates will need to start rising by 2023, they will still be at historically rock-bottom rates, which suggests there's plenty more upside in stocks for a long time to come. Growth stock investors should find market conditions ripe for further gains, and investing in Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA), Coty (NYSE: COTY), and Disney (NYSE: DIS) will let them capitalize on the opportunity.