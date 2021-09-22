U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

Abaca Fiber Market Size Worth $1.7 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 15.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global abaca fiber market size is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2028. Growing emphasis by governments across various countries towards the adoption of natural fibers is expected to drive market growth as a substitute for hazardous synthetic fibers and metals in various industries.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The pulp and paper product segment accounted for the largest revenue share valued at USD 347.3 million in 2020 owing to rising demand for non-wood fibers as raw materials for specialty paper applications

  • The fiber craft product segment is expected to witness a revenue-based CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period owing to rising demand for sustainable and renewable materials for craft applications such as decorative items, gifts, floral wraps, textiles, bags, and toys

  • The cordage product segment is expected to witness a notable revenue-based CAGR of 13.3% over the forecast period on account of rapidly growing opportunities in marine and offshore cordage application scope

  • Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue and was valued at USD 270.3 million in 2020, on account of wide high product demand in the manufacture of products such as ropes, currency notes, automotive, and food packaging

  • Manufacturers operating in the market target Japan, the U.S., and European countries due to superior biodegradability offered by the product coupled with high consumer awareness towards the use of naturally synthesized fibers

Read 133 page market research report, "Abaca Fiber Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Pulp & Paper, Fiber Craft, Cordage, Textile), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Central & South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The paper and pulp industry is expected to be the dominant application segment over the forecast period. Specialty papers made of abaca fibers are lightweight and possess high tensile strength. Due to these properties, companies in the pulp and paper industry prefer abaca fibers for applications such as tea bags, large sausage casings, currency and security papers, and cigarette and filter papers.

The abaca fiber industry is expected to gain importance over the forecast period driven by the rising impetus towards the adoption of natural fibers. Superior performance and strength offered by the product are also expected to emerge as the key factors prompting the demand for abaca fiber over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global abaca fiber market on the basis of product and region:

  • Abaca Fiber Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Abaca Fiber Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Abaca Fiber Market

  • M.A.P. Enterprises

  • Yzen Handicraft Export Trading

  • Specialty Pulp Manufacturing, Inc. (SPMI)

  • Ching Bee Trading Corporation

  • Peral Enterprises

  • Sellinrail International Trading Company

  • DGL Global Ventures LLC

  • Terranova Papers

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Specialty Glass, Ceramic & Fiber Industry:

  • High Performance Fibers Market – The global high performance fibers market size was estimated at USD 12.2 billion in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a revenue-based CAGR of 11.0% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing usage of high performance fibers (HPF) in reinforcement of composites for applications in military vehicles, aircraft, electronics, and sports goods is projected to drive the industry growth over the forecast period.

  • Eco Fiber Market – The global eco fiber market size was valued at USD 40.58 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. Rising concerns regarding the harmful impacts of using synthetic fibers on the environment are projected to benefit the growth of the market over the forecast period.

  • Clothing Fibers Market – The global clothing fibers market size was valued at USD 190.59 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027. Rising demand for functional fabrics for manufacturing high-performance sportswear and outdoor wear is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abaca-fiber-market-size-worth-1-7-billion-by-2028--cagr-15-1-grand-view-research-inc-301382423.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

