Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 15% this week, taking one-year losses to 14%

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 14%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 12%. Abacus Life hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The last month has also been disappointing, with the stock slipping a further 17%.

With the stock having lost 15% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

View our latest analysis for Abacus Life

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Abacus Life grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

It's good to see it turn a profit, but we note it was reasonably close to profitability last year. And judging by the share price, the market is not too happy about it, either. Given the improvement, though, contrarian investors might want to take a closer look.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Dive deeper into Abacus Life's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Abacus Life's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While Abacus Life shareholders are down 14% for the year, the market itself is up 12%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 16% decline. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Abacus Life (2 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here