AbacusNext Announces the Addition of Jennifer Sherman as Chief Product and Experience Officer and Mike Summers as Chief People Officer

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbacusNext®, a leading software provider for legal and accounting professionals, announced today the company has added Jennifer Sherman as chief product and experience officer and Mike Summers as chief people officer to the executive team.



Sherman comes to AbacusNext with extensive experience in the enterprise B2B software market focused on ERP, supply chain, CRM, e-commerce and payments product strategy and management. Prior to joining AbacusNext, Sherman was chief product and experience officer at NMI. She has also led the product teams at Kibo, NAVEX Global and Aptean.

“When we think about customers and their journey, product is only one part of that—the people who implement and support those products are just as important,” states Sherman. “I look forward to working with the highly skilled team at AbacusNext to further bring these functions together to ensure our clients have the best possible experience.”

Summers comes to AbacusNext with experience in a range of people and human resource executive roles across technology, consumer and industrial companies. He served as the chief human resource officer at both Celanese and CHC Helicopter as well as the chief talent officer at Dell. Summers joins the company after three years as an executive advisor to Thomas H. Lee Partners where he held interim leadership roles across five different THL companies, including AbacusNext.

“The executive team at AbacusNext understands that the people are at the heart of our success,” states Summers. “I have enjoyed working with the company in an interim role and am excited to come on full-time to be part of continuing to create a culture where employees feel empowered to deliver outstanding results for our clients.”

“Adding Jen and Mike to our team is part of the company’s long-term commitment to building a people-centric and customer-centric culture as a foundation to our growth strategy,” states Keri Gohman, CEO of AbacusNext. “We all share a similar vision and passion for our people and culture, and I look forward to seeing their contributions to our organization.”

For more information on Sherman and Summers, visit abacusnext.com/leadership.

