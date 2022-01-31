AbacusNext Appoints Keri Gohman as Chief Executive Officer

Gohman Brings World-Class SaaS and Fintech Experience to Accelerate Market Leadership and Growth

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbacusNext, a leading provider of cloud-based software and digital payments solutions for legal and accounting professionals, today announced the appointment of Keri Gohman as chief executive officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective February 1, 2022.



Gohman joins AbacusNext from Bain Capital Ventures (“BCV”), where she was a partner focused on the firm’s fintech and B2B SaaS software portfolios. In her role, Keri drove technology innovation and growth with market-leading companies such as Homebase, Pleo and Passport. Prior to Bain Capital, Gohman was president and chief platform business officer at Xero, a fast-growth SaaS accounting solution for small businesses. While at Xero, she helped grow the company from $4B in market cap to $13B. She has also held leadership positions at Capital One, where she led the small business bank, Intuit, in the accountant division, and General Electric Financial Assurance.

This announcement follows AbacusNext’s recent merger with Zola Suite, the leading SaaS solution in the legal market, and signifies the company’s focus on accelerating growth in the cloud.

Ganesh Rao, managing director of Thomas H. Lee Partners, said, “We are thrilled to have Keri lead AbacusNext through its next phase of growth. Keri is a proven software and fintech executive with a track record of scaling SaaS businesses, including in the legal and accounting markets. She has a passion for building technology solutions that help small business customers run and grow their businesses. We share the same passion, and I look forward to working together with Keri to expand AbacusNext’s leadership position and growth.”

“I am honored to be appointed chief executive officer of AbacusNext, and I appreciate the confidence that the Board has placed in me," said Gohman. “AbacusNext has a long track record of delivering great software and great experiences to its customers over the past thirty years. I am excited by the opportunity to build on that strong foundation, bringing modern cloud-based technology and financial solutions that our small business customers need most. I look forward to working with the Board and the entire team at AbacusNext as we expand our market leadership, deliver more value to our customers, and accelerate growth.”

About AbacusNext

AbacusNext is a leading software and payments solutions provider, delivering best-in-class cloud applications to over 10,000 legal and accounting firms. Leveraging deep industry expertise and a comprehensive product portfolio that includes practice management, document automation, and integrated payment processing. AbacusNext is committed to empowering firms to improve operational and financial performance with solutions that include Zola Suite, AbacusLaw, Amicus Attorney, OfficeTools, HotDocs, and Abacus Payment Exchange (APX). To learn more, visit abacusnext.com .

About Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P.

Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (“THL”) is a premier private equity firm investing in middle-market growth companies exclusively in three sectors: Financial Technology & Services, Healthcare, and Technology & Business Solutions. THL couples deep sector expertise with dedicated internal operating resources to transform and build great companies of lasting value in partnership with management. The Firm’s domain expertise and resources help to build great companies with an aim to accelerate growth, improve operations and drive long-term sustainable value. Since 1974, THL has raised more than $25 billion of equity capital, invested in over 150 companies, and completed more than 400 add-on acquisitions representing an aggregate enterprise value at acquisition of over $200 billion. For more information on THL, please visit www.THL.com.

