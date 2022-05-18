U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,074.75
    -10.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,525.00
    -56.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,516.50
    -43.75 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,830.50
    -6.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.07
    +0.67 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.80
    -9.10 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    -0.15 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.10
    -1.37 (-4.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2444
    -0.0048 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1650
    -0.1930 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,924.79
    -480.74 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.60
    +429.92 (+177.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

ABB looks to pricing, acquisitions to boost process automation profit

·1 min read
A woman walks past the logo of Swiss power technology and automation group ABB in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - ABB is aiming to further raise profitability in its process automation business through pricing, acquisitions and strict cost management, the Swiss engineering company said on Wednesday, ahead of its capital markets day for the division.

The company said it planned to grow the business by helping more companies manage the energy transition and boosting its digital business.

"Process Automation today already generates approximately $500 million in orders from industrial software and digital services and expects continued double-digit growth in this area," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Finland and Sweden Hand in NATO Applications

    (Bloomberg) -- Finland and Sweden handed in their formal applications to join NATO, as Austria’s foreign minister said there’s no fast track for Ukraine to gain European Union membership. Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of DefaultElon Musk Does Not Care About Spam Bo

  • Oil Pushes On as Gasoline Market Tightens, China May Ease Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced on further signs of tightness in key US product markets and speculation that China may be moving closer to easing anti-virus lockdowns that have sapped crude demand in the world’s top importer.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of DefaultElon

  • US sues casino mogul Steve Wynn over relationship with China

    The Justice Department sued longtime Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn on Tuesday to compel him to register as a foreign agent because of lobbying work it says he performed at the behest of the Chinese government during the Trump administration. The department said it had advised Wynn repeatedly over the last four years to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, or FARA, and is suing now because Wynn refused to do so.

  • What You Need To Know About Oracle Corporation's (NYSE:ORCL) Investor Composition

    Every investor in Oracle Corporation ( NYSE:ORCL ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders...

  • Why Plug Power Stock Is Jumping Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock shot up this morning and was trading up a solid 12% by noon ET today. The hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer just bagged an order that's piqued investor attention. Tuesday morning, Plug Power said it won an order to supply one gigawatt (GW) electrolyzer to H2 Energy Europe, a company that builds fuel cell solutions and hydrogen infrastructure.

  • EU Targets Clean Power, LNG in Plan to Slash Russia Dependence

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to unveil a raft of measures ranging from boosting renewables and LNG imports to lowering energy demand in its quest to cut dependence on Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of DefaultElon Musk Does Not Care About

  • U.S. accuses casino tycoon Wynn of acting as Chinese agent

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday sued Steve Wynn, the former CEO of Wynn Resorts, to compel him to register as an agent of China and accused him of lobbying then-President Donald Trump at Beijing's behest in 2017. Wynn's lawyers denied the allegations, saying he had never acted as an agent of the Chinese government and "had no obligation to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act" (FARA).

  • Stocks making moves today: Walmart, Home Depot, Paramount, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down how stocks are trading on Tuesday afternoon.

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Why Nio Stock Just Rocketed by More Than 9%

    In just two days, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings-- at least, according to Nasdaq.com, it is. The company hasn't officially announced its release date yet, and other financial data providers point out that, seeing as Nio reported its Q1 earnings on May 28 in two of the past three years, it's more likely to report closer to that date this year as well. Is there a good reason to buy Nio stock ahead of earnings?

  • Dow Jones Gains As Powell Issues This Pledge; Elon Musk Digs In On Twitter; New Warren Buffett Stock Soars

    The Dow Jones rose as Fed Chair Powell issued an inflation pledge. Twitter gained as the Elon Musk takeover took a twist. A Warren Buffett stock soared.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation still near 40-year highs, it might be a good move to nail down some income

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Investors Who Shorted Russia ETFs Are Now Stuck Paying Never-Ending Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors who bet against ETFs tracking Russian assets in the build up to the Ukraine invasion made the right call -- and they’ve been paying the price ever since.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedMicrosoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Compensation

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise to extend gains after Powell comments

    U.S. stock futures opened higher Tuesday afternoon after rallying during the regular trading day, as investors took in reassurances from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank was set on using its policies to bring down inflation still running at multi-decade highs.

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • Beware of the Gains in Stocks. It Looks Like a ‘Bear Market Rally.’

    There's been a mini-rally in the past few days, but the latest gains look like an upsurge in the middle of a larger decline.

  • Evidence of Nosedive Suggests Boeing Not at Fault in China Eastern Crash

    The Wall Street Journal reported that the crash of China Eastern flight 5375 was likely due to an intentional nosedive.

  • Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 10 Best Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to see more dividend stocks in this selection, click Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 5 Best Stocks To Consider. The average age of retirement in the United States is 62, and American retirees represent a significant proportion of the adult […]

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]