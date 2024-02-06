ABB Ltd (VTX:ABBN) Just Released Its Yearly Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

ABB Ltd (VTX:ABBN) last week reported its latest full-year results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. ABB reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$32b and statutory earnings per share of US$2.01, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following the latest results, ABB's 24 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$33.4b in 2024. This would be a satisfactory 3.5% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to dip 2.2% to US$2.00 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$33.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.02 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at CHF37.53. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values ABB at CHF45.62 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CHF28.34. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await ABB shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 3.5% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 2.9% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 4.4% annually. So it's pretty clear that ABB is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that ABB's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

