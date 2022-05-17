U.S. markets open in 7 hours 12 minutes

ABB targets faster growth for motion business

Logo of Swiss power technology and automation group ABB is seen at the Swiss Economic Forum conference in Interlaken

ZURICH (Reuters) - ABB is aiming to increase sales at its motion business 50% quicker than the overall market for electric motors, the Swiss engineering company said on Tuesday ahead of its investor day for the division.

The business, which makes motors and drives, is targeting faster growth by offering more variable speed drives which save energy.

Currently only 23% of the world's 300 million industrial electrical motors have variable speed drives, which consume less energy and are more environmentally friendly, ABB said.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Paul Carrel)

  • Cryptoverse: Stablecoins wend wobbly way into the unknown

    Stablecoins, the safe and strait-laced cousins of crypto, are looking distinctly dicey. Tether, USDC and others lost their prized pegs to the dollar last week in a bout of market mayhem that shook faith in these coins that were designed to sidestep crypto volatility. Major stablecoins swung between roughly $0.95 and $1.02 last week, according to data provider Coinmarketcap, after having maintained their peg to within a cent previously in 2022.

  • Brazil mills cancel sugar export contracts, shift output to ethanol

    Brazilian sugar cane mills are cancelling some sugar export contracts and diverting production to ethanol to cash in on high energy prices, according to people with direct knowledge of the deals, raising concerns of a sugar shortage. Nearly every company involved in sugar trading in Brazil has seen cancellations, a trader at a large international commodities merchant told Reuters on the sidelines of Sugar Week in New York last week. A large fall in sugar output could lead to a global sugar shortage, some traders say.

  • Analysis: Food inflation pain puts emerging markets between rock and hard place

    Like for millions of people in developing and emerging market countries around the world, shopping for staple foods has turned from a necessity into a luxury for Selcuk Gemici. The 49-year-old, who works in an auto repair shop in Turkey's largest city Istanbul and lives with his wife and two children in his father's house, says fresh produce is often out of reach with his family living on pasta, bulgur and beans. Global food prices have climbed for two years, fuelled by COVID-19 disruptions and weather woes.

  • Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Revenues

    BP p.l.c. ( LON:BP. ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to...

  • Exclusive: Equinor, Exxon agree to expand Brazil oil operations

    Equinor SA and Exxon Mobil Corp have taken the first steps to expand an $8 billion oil development off Brazil's coast, the Norwegian oil producer told Reuters. The firms want to boost future production from the Bacalhau oil field, Equinor's largest project outside of Norway with more than 1 billion barrels of oil, the company said. A second drilling rig and a second floating production platform are being considered for the next phase along with a more than 100-mile-long gas pipeline, three people close to the discussions said.

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Buffett Exits Wells Fargo Stake, Ending Decades-Long Bet on Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett demonstrated he’s still bullish on U.S. retail banking -- but not on Wells Fargo & Co.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The billionaire investor ended his long-running bet

  • Walmart Anticipates a Store Manager Shortage Despite $200,000-a-Year Pay

    Many managers leading the company’s roughly 4,700 U.S. stores have been in their roles for at least a decade, and Walmart executives say they need to find a new generation to replace them.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • The Ukraine war is creating a jobs crisis in Russia

    As companies flee Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, tens of thousands of their Russian employees are feeding a growing jobs crisis in the country.

  • The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

    High fuel prices caused by dwindling supply and growing demand are a major problem for the economy, but no one can figure out who exactly is to blame

  • Warren Buffett dumps last of Berkshire Hathaway’s Wells Fargo stake, marking end of an era

    The loss of the famed investor as a major shareholder might take away some of the luster and prestige that Wells Fargo once enjoyed.

  • Oil prices ease as EU struggles to seal Russia import ban

    Oil prices eased on Tuesday as Hungary resisted a European Union push for a ban on Russian oil imports, a move that would tighten global supply, and as investors took profits following a recent rally. Brent crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $114.02 a barrel by 0327 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid 35 cents, or 0.3%, to $113.85 a barrel. EU foreign ministers failed on Monday in their effort to pressure Budapest to lift its veto of a proposed oil embargo on Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Shipping Stocks: Danaos Earnings Beat, ZIM, Golden Ocean Earnings Due

    Danaos (DAC), a lessor of container ships, reported first-quarter earnings after the close on Monday that beat expectations. But Danaos stock was down after hours following the report. The company reports as shipping stocks come off highs, as anxieties deepen over the state of the economy. Concerns have grown about waning demand for ocean freight following a surge in profits...

  • The cost of retiree healthcare is climbing— here’s what you should expect to spend

    Americans planning to retire should prepare ahead of time. The average 65-year-old couple retiring in 2022 can expect to spend $315,000 in retirement on healthcare alone, according to Fidelity Investments’ annual report on retirees’ healthcare planning — that’s a 5% increase from 2021 when it was $300,000 and nearly double from the first report in 2002 when it was $160,000. The estimate includes Medicare Part A and Part B coverage, which covers doctors’ appointments, hospital visits and physical therapy, as well as Part D for prescription drugs.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO Dan Ninivaggi on joint venture with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors and Foxconn plan to develop future EV models for themselves and others at their plant through a $100 million joint venture.

  • Japan's Recruit sees more female executives as key to growth

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Glassdoor owner Recruit Holdings says it wants to have women in 50% of its senior executive and managerial roles within 10 years - a rare pledge in a country where men dominate the top echelons of companies, politics and the civil service. The push for more women at the upper levels of Japan's largest human resource service company is part of a diversity drive to ensure a flow of bright business ideas, said Chief Operating Officer Ayano "Sena" Senaha, its most senior female executive. As of April 1, 21% of Recruit's senior executives, including heads of major business units, were women, compared with 10% a year earlier, according to company data seen by Reuters.

  • Surging natural gas prices squeeze U.S. industrial sector

    Skyrocketing natural gas prices have raised manufacturing and transportation costs across many U.S. industries, and the situation should persist as the United States exports more gas to Europe to make up for Russian supplies lost to sanctions. U.S. natural gas futures have doubled this year, far more than the increases in retail gasoline and diesel that have made Americans angry at the U.S. energy industry and the government. Many industrial company executives believe the United States, once a large importer of natural gas, should stop exporting gas and prioritize its own needs.

  • There’s no relief in sight for high gas prices

    Energy experts say drivers should prepare for even higher oil and gas prices.

  • RECONAFRICA ENTERS INTO INVESTOR RELATIONS CONSULTING AGREEMENT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has retained C. Matthew Warder (doing business as Seawolf Research) to provide investor relations services to the Company pursuant to a consulting agreement (the "Agreement").