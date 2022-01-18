U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.85
    +1.03 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.70
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1395
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3628
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9790
    +0.3990 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,108.92
    -689.45 (-1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,010.78
    -14.95 (-1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,565.79
    +232.27 (+0.82%)
     

Abbisko Therapeutics Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Lilly to Discover and Develop Novel Molecules

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Collaboration Combines Abbisko Therapeutics' Proprietary Drug Discovery Platform with Lilly's Disease and Discovery Expertise.

Abbisko Therapeutics Is Eligible to Receive Research, Development and Commercial Milestone Payments.

SHANGHAI, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. ("Abbisko Therapeutics" hereafter), a subsidiary of Abbisko Cayman Limited (Stock Code: 2256.HK), today announced that it has entered into a worldwide collaboration and exclusive licensing agreement (the "Agreement") with Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") for the further discovery, development and potential commercialization of novel molecules against an undisclosed target for cardiometabolic diseases with critical unmet medical needs.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Abbisko Therapeutics will be responsible for the further discovery and development of molecules that modulate a novel and challenging drug target using its proprietary R&D platform. Lilly will join the effort by providing prior discovery information associated with this target as well as certain additional disease knowledge and expertise. If Abbisko Therapeutics is successful in advancing the compounds to the agreed upon endpoints, Lilly will have the right to further develop and commercialize the opportunity. If Lilly elects not to advance the compounds, Abbisko Therapeutics will then have the right to further develop and commercialize. The Agreement will allow each party the opportunity to fully leverage both parties' existing compounds, platform and technologies related to the target globally to maximize patient treatment choice.

"During the past five years, Abbisko Therapeutics has established a world-class discovery engine with a proprietary platform that has delivered ten drug candidates including four already in clinical trials," said Dr. Yao-Chang Xu, CEO of Abbisko Therapeutics. "We are excited to leverage this platform to collaborate with Lilly on this truly novel R&D collaboration to develop innovative medicines against a critical drug target. This collaboration could significantly expand our pipeline and strengthen our capabilities as we strive to bring novel therapies to patients and their families."

Abbisko Therapeutics is eligible to receive up to US$258 million in potential payments based on the achievement of prespecified preclinical, clinical development and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on sales resulting from the Agreement if Lilly is responsible for clinical development and commercialization. If Abbisko Therapeutics is responsible for clinical development and commercialization, then Lilly would receive development and commercialmilestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on sales resulting from the Agreement. (Note)

Note: The payments to be paid or received by Abbisko Therapeutics are subject to achievement of relevant milestone events. There is no guarantee that such milestone events could be achieved.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbisko-therapeutics-announces-worldwide-collaboration-with-lilly-to-discover-and-develop-novel-molecules-301462387.html

SOURCE Abbisko

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Best COVID-19 Growth Stocks to Own in 2022

    The core reason is that investors are growing increasingly concerned about what the next phase of this global viral outbreak will mean in terms of demand for COVID-19 therapies and vaccines. Regardless of how the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market plays out, though, Novavax ought to have a significant commercial opportunity for its vaccine abroad in the years ahead, especially in emerging markets.

  • Will Demand for Rapid COVID-19 Tests Help Abbott Laboratories Beat the Market in 2022?

    In particular, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) makes BinaxNOW kits, which are the most popular rapid coronavirus antigen diagnostic test in the U.S. Are things different this time as a result of the omicron variant wave, or is Abbott on track to disappoint? Coronavirus rapid testing revenue has been all over the place, appearing to ebb and flow based on the public's perceptions about where the pandemic is headed.

  • Moderna Targets Fall 2023 for Covid-Flu Combo Vaccine

    Moderna is looking to expand the use of mRNA drug technology to other vaccines. So far, investors haven't been impressed by progress on a flu shot.

  • Sanofi CEO Says Vaccine Incumbents Will Win the Coming Showdown

    When the pandemic settles down, CEO Paul Hudson says, "We’ll have the global machine that knows how to get it done.” “We either win with the vaccine we have or, we’ll win with mRNA,” he adds.

  • Is Moderna Stock Too Expensive in 2022?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock has soared for the past two years thanks to its leadership in the coronavirus vaccine market. Then, they doubled down on their positions when Moderna commercialized its product and started to generate billions of dollars in revenue and profit. Considering this point, is Moderna stock too expensive?

  • COVID Patient Flown to Texas After Minnesota Doctors Decided to Pull Plug on Ventilator

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutA Minnesota woman whose husband neared death from COVID appealed to the courts to force his hospital to halt their plans to pull the plug on the man’s ventilator.Scott Quiner, 55, a reportedly unvaccinated man who had been battling COVID in Mercy Hospital’s ICU in Coon Rapids since November, was set to have his ventilator shut off on Jan. 13, according to a petition filed in court one day before the deadline by his wife, Anne Quiner.Quiner said the de

  • This Could Be Another Blockbuster Indication for AstraZeneca

    Recently, AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) announced what could be very positive regulatory news for one of its rare disease drugs. The pharma stock informed shareholders that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the regulatory submission under priority review for Ultomiris to treat adults diagnosed with the rare condition called generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). According to AstraZeneca, gMG is an autoimmune disease, which damages the connection point between the nerve cells and the muscles that they control.

  • Americans Can Get Free Rapid COVID Tests Sent Directly to Homes Starting Wednesday — Here's How

    Every home in the US will soon have access to four free rapid COVID-19 tests through a new, federally-run website

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says 'COVID was no joke' as she reflects on her time in quarantine

    The congresswoman is urging her followers to "be careful" after testing positive last week.

  • At-home COVID-19 tests can be hard to find — but these FDA-authorized options are still in stock

    An infectious disease expert weighs in on when to use these tests at home.

  • Beijing eyes international mail in probe of first omicron case

    Health officials in Beijing say that the city's first case of the omicron variant may have come from international mail. Beijing announced the case had been detected on Saturday after the infected patient took a voluntary test. Officials have since sealed off the patient's residential compound and begun contact tracing, according to The Wall Street Journal. Pang Xinghuo, the deputy director of Beijing's municipal Center for Disease Control and...

  • If You Notice This in Conversations, Get Checked for Dementia

    Dementia progressively affects memory and cognition, so it's not uncommon to notice changes in communication in those with the condition. Now, researchers are raising awareness about one particular change that dementia patients frequently display—and you may notice it during conversation. The team of experts from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), explain that when a person is developing dementia, they may become less able to detect one particular social cue in conversation. And

  • 22 of the Healthiest Dog Breeds on the Planet

    Anyone who’s ever had to put a cone recovery collar on their dog knows that a sick pet is a huge bummer. The thing is, dogs are bound to need medical attention at some point in their lives. Everything from gum...

  • If You Feel Stiffness Here, It May Be the First Sign of Parkinson's

    Right now, Parkinson's disease (PD) affects one million Americans and 10 million people around the world. A progressive motor disease, PD is known to cause a wide range of symptoms, including tremor, slowness of movement, falls, muscle cramps, and more. Among those symptoms is one that can greatly impact PD patients' mobility: muscle and joint stiffness. In particular, experts say that if you experience stiffness in this part of your body, it may be among your very first signs of Parkinson's dis

  • Israeli study shows 4th shot of COVID-19 vaccine less effective on Omicron

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A fourth shot of COVID-19 vaccine boosts antibodies to even higher levels than the third jab but it is not enough to prevent Omicron infections, according to a preliminary study in Israel. Israel's Sheba Medical Center has given second booster shots in a trial among its staff and is studying the effect of the Pfizer booster in 154 people after two weeks and the Moderna booster in 120 people after one week, said Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infectious Diseases Unit.

  • Dr Oz sparks outrage by attacking ‘petty tyrant’ Fauci in Senate campaign: ‘Go back to your reality show’

    Republican leader claims Fauci is a ‘petty tyrant’ who got Covid wrong

  • 17 Salmon Dinners That Can Help You Lose Weight

    In this quick salmon dinner, salmon fillets are paired with creamy orzo, wilted spinach and earthy mushrooms. In this healthy salmon dinner, you'll get a dose of greens and green dressing! The tahini sauce does double duty in this healthy salmon recipe, serving as a glaze for the fish and also as a drizzle for the entire dish at the end of cooking.

  • Tess Holliday Says She's 'Regressed' in Her Anorexia Recovery: 'This Has Been Extremely Hard'

    The model shared in May that she was diagnosed with the eating disorder and says in a new essay she still struggles with "wrapping my head around" having anorexia

  • Cannabis Expert: No, smoking weed won’t stop you from getting Covid - BUT THC stopped lab infection

    Fellow and director of the Drug Policy Project at the Institute for Policy Studies, Sanho Tree, explains that despite some leading headlines, smoking weed will not stop you from being infected with COVID-19.

  • Maryland nursing licenses hard to get due to delays, roadblocks

    Nurses are calling Maryland's system to get or renew their licenses frustrating and disappointing. Nurses who want to help as the COVID-19 pandemic continues are having difficulties getting through the process with the state licensing board. Karen Felton recently stood in line outside in the winter on birthday. She and others were trying to get or renew their nursing licenses and answer Gov. Larry Hogan's call for additional medical help as COVID-19 lingers. They are finding the pandemic and a cyberattack on the Maryland Department of Health's computer system have created delays and roadblocks. They are told the Maryland Board of Nursing's electronic systems are down.