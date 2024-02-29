Abbott announces 2024 Governor's Small Business Summit host cities

Feb. 28—AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday congratulated 15 communities selected as 2024 Governor's Small Business Summit host cities. Held throughout the year and in regions across the state, the Governor's Small Business Summit aims to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs succeed by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business, a news release said.

"Small businesses are the very heart of our communities and the backbone of the booming Texas economy," Abbott said in the release. "There are 3.2 million small businesses in Texas employing nearly half of the Texas workforce. A top state for small business job growth, Texas offers room for businesses of all sizes to grow—and succeed. I congratulate the 15 communities selected as host cities, and I invite Texas' small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to attend a Governor's Small Business Summit to help take their businesses to new heights for a bigger, better Texas."

The Governor's Small Business Summit offers a variety of sessions bringing together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. The Summit also provides participants the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

Registration is now open for all 2024 Governor's Small Business Summit locations:

— April 4: Weslaco

— April 18: Corpus Christi

— May 2: Pampa

— May 30: Round Rock

— June 27: Lufkin/East Texas

— July 18: Galveston/Gulf Coast

— August 8: Plainview

— August 22: Odessa

— September 5: Weatherford

— September 19: El Paso

— October 3: Buffalo

— October 17: New Braunfels

— October 31: Sweetwater

— November 14: Wichita Falls

— December 5: Kaufman

For more information and to register, visit gov.texas.gov/events

Communities interested in hosting a future Governor's Small Business Summit may contact the Office of Small Business Assistance.

The Governor's Economic Development and Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host Governor's Small Business Webinars, sharing information about resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Texas through an online format. To view on-demand recordings of past webinars, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars.