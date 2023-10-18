Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.00
    -17.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,077.00
    -67.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,154.25
    -86.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.10
    -10.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.42
    +1.76 (+2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.80
    +23.10 (+1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.37 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0567
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.28
    +0.40 (+2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2198
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.6480
    -0.1030 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,373.18
    -61.29 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    592.01
    +1.56 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.07
    -46.14 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,042.25
    +1.96 (+0.01%)
     

Abbott beats profit estimates on strong sales of devices, diagnostics

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories on Wednesday tightened its profit forecast for the year after beating estimates for third-quarter earnings due to strong demand for its medical devices and diagnostics products.

The revised forecast comes at a time when demand for medical devices is seen recovering as more older people opt for non-urgent surgeries that had been put off due to the pandemic.

On an adjusted basis, the company now expects annual profit of $4.42 to $4.46 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $4.30-$4.50 per share.

Excluding items, Abbott earned $1.14 per share, above analysts' estimates of $1.10 per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Advertisement