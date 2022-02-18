U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,346.40
    -33.86 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,085.47
    -226.56 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,558.15
    -158.56 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.25
    -19.85 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.77
    -0.99 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.30
    -3.70 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    -0.0420 (-2.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0820
    +0.1530 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,265.23
    -1,589.38 (-3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.12
    -12.67 (-1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Abbott Declares 393rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ABT

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today declared a quarterly common dividend of 47 cents per share.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 50 consecutive years.

This marks the 393rd consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable May 16, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2022.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 50 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott-declares-393rd-consecutive-quarterly-dividend-301485785.html

SOURCE Abbott

Recommended Stories

  • Abbott Laboratories Recalls Three Baby Formulas Amid FDA Warning

    The FDA is investigating consumer complaints that four babies became sick with bacteria infections after consuming products from Michigan plant

  • Abbott recalls some Similac, other powder baby formulas due to Salmonella, Cronobacter complaints

    Abbott Laboratories said late Thursday it is voluntarily recalling powder baby formulas, including its best-selling Similac, made in one plant in Michigan after it received four consumer complaints related to the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who had consumed powder infant formula made in the factory. "During testing in our Sturgis, Mich., facility, we found evidence of Cronobacter sakazakii in the plant in non-product contact areas. We found no evidence of Salm

  • GE Drops After Warning of Supply-Chain Pressures Through Mid-Year

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. fell the most in three weeks after warning that supply-chain snags, a labor shortage and material inflation will be a drag on its businesses at least until the middle of this year. Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adrift on Burning Cargo ShipElon Musk Rat

  • Orlando exec tapped to serve as first president of PepsiCo's next step in accelerating its equality agenda

    A longtime Orlando executive of PepsiCo Inc. has been named to lead the global beverage giant's latest push to address inequalities for historically excluded people and underserved businesses and communities. Purchase, New York-based PepsiCo (Nasdaq: PEP) on Feb. 17 announced Derek Lewis as its first-ever president of multicultural business and equity development, leading the company's next step in its Racial Equality Journey. Lewis is a 34-year company veteran based in Orlando who most recently was president of PepsiCo Beverages NA's South Division.

  • Ford CEO considering ways to run EV business separately: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report on rumors that Ford could spin off its electric vehicle business.

  • 3 Charts That Show Just How Ridiculously Massive Pfizer's COVID-19 Revenue Will Be in 2022

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) released its earnings this month, and I was shocked that despite such a strong performance and outlook, investors still weren't thrilled with it. The one number that struck me as the most impressive was the revenue Pfizer said it plans to collect from its COVID-19 vaccine and pill. Pfizer's revenue just from its COVID-19 vaccine and pill will be more than the total revenue the company has generated in any of its previous years.

  • Charlie Munger speaks at the Daily Journal's annual shareholders meeting

    Yahoo Finance is the exclusive live stream destination for the fully virtual Daily Journal Annual Meeting in Los Angeles on Wednesday February 16th from 1-3pmET. The meeting features Daily Journal Chairman and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger and DJCO President and CEO Jerry Salzman.

  • Annaly Capital Gets Roughed Up by Bond Market Volatility

    The macroeconomic discussion these days is dominated by talk about inflation and the actions of the Federal Reserve to reduce it. Futures contracts based on the fed funds rate estimate that the central bank will boost the benchmark interest rate to between 1.5% and 2% by the end of the year from its current near-zero level, which is some significant tightening. Historically, mortgage REITs have provided some of the best dividend yields out there, but it's looking like there are rough waters ahead.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Rose Today

    The fintech's share price move ran counter to the broader market's trend Thursday, but there was no clear reason for it.

  • Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK funds’ bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

    Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF fund is down 30% year to date and Twitter consensus shows the CNBC interview didn't inspire much confidence.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • Earnings: Investors shouldn’t try to ‘bottom fish a disaster,’ market strategist says

    Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how investors should navigate earnings, Fed rate hikes, high valuations, and Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Want to Get Richer? 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The legendary investor Peter Lynch once said that "everyone is a long-term investor until the market goes down." Instead of blindly panicking, investors should stick with well-run companies that are firmly profitable, generate stable growth, and trade at reasonable valuations. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, should remain a top tech stock for decades because its ecosystem is nearly inescapable.

  • Why Star Bulk Carriers Stock Popped Today

    Shares of ocean-going dry bulk cargo shipper Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) stock climbed on Thursday to close up 10% after reporting a massive increase in earnings year over year in its fiscal fourth quarter 2021. Heading into Q4, Wall Street estimates had Star Bulk pegged for $2.52 per share in earnings, but the company beat even that optimistic prediction with a stick. Revenues for the quarter surged 169% to $499.9 million, and with the tailwind of powerful profit margins on those revenues, Star Bulk sailed ahead to easily crush earnings estimates.

  • Intel Stock Slides After Muted Profit Margin Outlook, Roadmap Extension

    Intel's ramped-up investments in chipmaking and foundry development will hold profit margins in check, with big revenue gains now expected in 2026.

  • Intel Slides After Analyst Day. Wall Street Sees Risks From Foundry Plans.

    CEO Pat Gelsinger says the microprocessor company is the next great growth story, but the rewards are far away, and a lot has to go right.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped 4.5% on Thursday

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell as much as 4.5% on Thursday and closed the day down 3.8%. There wasn't any big news out about the stock or the cruise line industry, but there were some big clouds on the horizon. The market reacted harshly to Russia appearing to increase its presence in Ukraine.

  • Redfin Stock Sinks. This Analyst Is ‘Throwing in the Towel.’

    Redfin says it expects to report a loss in the first quarter of $115 million to $125 million. Analysts at RBC downgrade the stock.

  • How Will The Stock Market Respond To A 0.5% Rate Increase?

    How will the stock market respond to a 0.5% interest rate hike? This is how the market has performed during past rate hikes.