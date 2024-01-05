Abbott issues statement on NYC lawsuit against bus companies transporting migrants

Jan. 4—AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday issued a statement following New York City Mayor Eric Adams announcing a lawsuit against bus companies participating in Texas' migrant transportation mission.

"This lawsuit is baseless and deserves to be sanctioned. It's clear that Mayor Adams knows nothing about the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution, or about the constitutional right to travel that has been recognized by the U.S. Supreme Court. Every migrant bused or flown to New York City did so voluntarily, after having been authorized by the Biden Administration to remain in the United States. As such, they have constitutional authority to travel across the country that Mayor Adams is interfering with. If the Mayor persists in this lawsuit, he may be held legally accountable for his violations," Abbott said.