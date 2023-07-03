Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Abbott Laboratories:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$7.5b ÷ (US$74b - US$15b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Abbott Laboratories has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.9% generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Abbott Laboratories' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Abbott Laboratories here for free.

What Can We Tell From Abbott Laboratories' ROCE Trend?

Abbott Laboratories has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 160% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line On Abbott Laboratories' ROCE

As discussed above, Abbott Laboratories appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And with a respectable 90% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Abbott Laboratories does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Abbott Laboratories that you might be interested in.

