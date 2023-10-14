Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE:ABT) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Abbott Laboratories is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$6.7b ÷ (US$73b - US$14b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Abbott Laboratories has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Abbott Laboratories' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Abbott Laboratories.

So How Is Abbott Laboratories' ROCE Trending?

Abbott Laboratories' ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 90% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line

As discussed above, Abbott Laboratories appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 46% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing, we've spotted 3 warning signs facing Abbott Laboratories that you might find interesting.

