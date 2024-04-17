Abbott Labs Q1 Revenue Jumps On Strong Medical Devices Sales, Company Boosts Annual Guidance

Abbott Labs Q1 Revenue Jumps On Strong Medical Devices Sales, Company Boosts Annual Guidance

Wednesday, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) reported first-quarter sales of $9.96 billion, up 10.8% on an organic basis for the underlying base business, beating the consensus of $9.88 billion.

Reported sales increased by 2.2%, which includes the anticipated decline in COVID-19 testing-related revenue compared to the previous year.

First-quarter growth was led by Medical Devices (up 14.3% organic; 14.2% reported), with FreeStyle Libre sales growing 23.3% on an organic basis (22.4% reported) to $1.5 billion.

Related: FDA Approves Abbott’s Heart Valve Repair Device For Patients At Risk Of Complications/Death During Open-Heart Surgeries.

Additional growth came from Established Pharmaceuticals (up 13.7% organic; 3.1% reported), Nutrition (up 7.7% organic; 5.1% reported), and Diagnostics (up 5.4% organic; 2.7% reported).

“Our first-quarter results reflect a strong start to the year, and we are raising our full-year sales and EPS guidance,” said Robert Ford, chairman and CEO. “This was the fifth consecutive quarter that we delivered double-digit organic sales growth in our underlying base business, which included particularly strong results in Medical Devices and Established Pharmaceuticals.”

Abbott’s adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.98, beating the analyst estimates of $0.95.

Guidance: For 2024, Abbott revised its fiscal year 2024 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.55-$4.70 versus the prior guidance of $4.50-$4.70 and consensus of $4.62.

Abbott projects second-quarter adjusted EPS Of $1.08-$1.12 versus the consensus of $1.12.

Read Next: Cardiology’s Quantum Leap: FDA’s Advisory Panel Gives Thumbs Up To Abbott’s Minimally Invasive Heart Valve Repair Device.

Price Action: ABT shares are down 0.87% at $108.26 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock

