Abbott Reports Strong Fourth-Quarter 2021 Results; Issues 2022 Forecast

- Fourth-quarter sales growth of 7.2 percent; organic sales growth of 7.7 percent

- Global COVID-19 testing-related sales of $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter

- Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, fourth-quarter sales growth of 9.6 percent and organic sales growth of 10.3 percent

- Full-year 2021 sales growth of 24.5 percent; organic sales growth of 22.9 percent

- Full-year 2021 GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations growth of 58.2 percent; adjusted diluted EPS growth of 42.7 percent

- R&D pipeline continues to deliver a steady cadence of new products, including several in large, fast-growing markets

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2021, and issued its financial outlook for 2022.

Fourth-quarter sales of $11.5 billion increased 7.2 percent on a reported basis and 7.7 percent on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange.

Fourth-quarter GAAP diluted EPS was $1.11 and adjusted diluted EPS, which excludes specified items, was $1.32.

Full-year 2021 GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations was $3.94 and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations was $5.21, reflecting 42.7% growth versus the prior year. 1

Global COVID-19 testing-related sales were $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter and $7.7 billion for the full-year. Abbott has distributed more than 1.4 billion COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic.

Abbott issues full-year 2022 guidance for diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis of at least $3.43 and full-year adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of at least $4.70.

Full-year 2022 guidance includes an initial COVID-19 testing-related sales forecast of $2.5 billion, which Abbott expects to occur early in the year and will update on a quarterly basis.

Abbott's R&D pipeline continues to deliver a steady cadence of new products. Select 2021 highlights include U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services expanded reimbursement for MitraClip®, U.S. launches of Amplatzer® Amulet®, NeuroSphere™ Virtual Clinic, and Portico® transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system, along with the international launch of Navitor™ TAVR system.

"2021 was an outstanding year for Abbott," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We achieved more than 40 percent EPS growth, exceeding the baseline EPS guidance we set at the beginning of last year and, importantly, continued to advance our new product pipeline across the portfolio."

FOURTH-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Note: Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the underlying performance of the business. Organic sales growth excludes the impact of foreign exchange.

Following are sales by business segment and commentary for the fourth quarter 2021:

Total Company ($ in millions)

















% Change vs. 4Q20



Sales 4Q21

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total *

4,855

6,613

11,468

15.6

1.7

7.2

15.6

2.7

7.7 Nutrition

928

1,114

2,042

10.4

1.7

5.5

10.4

2.4

5.9 Diagnostics

2,386

2,085

4,471

20.5

(11.8)

2.9

20.5

(11.1)

3.3 Established Pharmaceuticals

--

1,203

1,203

n/a

4.9

4.9

n/a

5.8

5.8 Medical Devices

1,538

2,211

3,749

12.3

17.1

15.1

12.3

18.6

15.9

* Total Q4 2021 Abbott sales from continuing operations include Other Sales of approximately $3 million.

















% Change vs. 12M20



Sales 12M21

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total *

16,642

26,433

43,075

27.8

22.5

24.5

27.8

19.9

22.9 Nutrition

3,556

4,738

8,294

8.4

8.5

8.5

8.4

7.1

7.7 Diagnostics

7,129

8,515

15,644

49.3

41.2

44.8

49.3

37.4

42.7 Established Pharmaceuticals

--

4,718

4,718

n/a

9.6

9.6

n/a

10.4

10.4 Medical Devices

5,923

8,444

14,367

20.1

23.2

21.9

20.1

18.8

19.4



* Total 12M 2021 Abbott sales from continuing operations include Other Sales of approximately $52 million.

n/a = Not Applicable.

Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Fourth-quarter 2021 worldwide sales of $11.5 billion increased 7.2 percent on a reported basis and 7.7 percent on an organic basis. Full-year 2021 worldwide sales increased 24.5 percent on a reported basis and 22.9 percent on an organic basis.

Worldwide sales, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales,2 increased 9.6 percent on a reported basis and 10.3 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter, and 15.2 percent on a reported basis and 13.7 percent on an organic basis in the full year 2021.

Compared to pre-pandemic sales in 2019, worldwide sales, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales,3 increased 10.0 percent on a reported basis and 10.8 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter.

Nutrition

($ in millions)





















% Change vs. 4Q20





Sales 4Q21

Reported

Organic





U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total



928

1,114

2,042

10.4

1.7

5.5

10.4

2.4

5.9 Pediatric



570

469

1,039

14.5

(8.0)

3.1

14.5

(8.1)

3.1 Adult



358

645

1,003

4.5

10.3

8.1

4.5

11.6

9.0





















% Change vs. 12M20





Sales 12M21

Reported

Organic





U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total



3,556

4,738

8,294

8.4

8.5

8.5

8.4

7.1

7.7 Pediatric



2,192

2,106

4,298

10.3

(1.5)

4.2

10.3

(3.2)

3.3 Adult



1,364

2,632

3,996

5.6

18.1

13.5

5.6

17.0

12.8

Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 5.5 percent on a reported basis and 5.9 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter.

In Adult Nutrition, strong performance of Ensure®, Abbott's market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand, and Glucerna®, Abbott's market-leading diabetes nutrition brand, led to global sales growth of 8.1 percent on a reported basis and 9.0 percent on an organic basis.

Worldwide Pediatric Nutrition sales increased 3.1 percent on both a reported basis and organic basis. Strong performance of Abbott's market-leading oral hydration brand, Pedialyte®, and continued share growth in infant nutrition led to U.S. Pediatric Nutrition growth of 14.5 percent. In International Pediatric Nutrition, sales were unfavorably impacted primarily by challenging market conditions in China.

Diagnostics ($ in millions)























% Change vs. 4Q20





Sales 4Q21

Reported

Organic





U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total



2,386

2,085

4,471

20.5

(11.8)

2.9

20.5

(11.1)

3.3 Core Laboratory



300

1,048

1,348

(8.0)

5.2

1.9

(8.0)

6.2

2.7 Molecular



135

210

345

(30.0)

(27.5)

(28.5)

(30.0)

(27.3)

(28.4) Point of Care



95

40

135

5.3

3.7

4.8

5.3

3.9

4.9 Rapid Diagnostics



1,856

787

2,643

35.3

(24.2)

9.6

35.3

(23.8)

9.8



















% Change vs. 12M20





Sales 12M21

Reported

Organic





U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total



7,129

8,515

15,644

49.3

41.2

44.8

49.3

37.4

42.7 Core Laboratory



1,145

3,983

5,128

(1.8)

20.4

14.6

(1.8)

17.4

12.4 Molecular



566

861

1,427

(8.9)

5.4

(0.8)

(8.9)

1.7

(2.9) Point of Care



384

152

536

4.3

2.8

3.9

4.3

0.3

3.2 Rapid Diagnostics



5,034

3,519

8,553

92.2

100.2

95.4

92.2

95.0

93.3

Worldwide Diagnostics sales increased 2.9 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter and increased 3.3 percent on an organic basis. Global COVID-19 testing-related sales were $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter, including combined sales of $2.1 billion from Abbott's BinaxNOW®, Panbio® and ID NOW® rapid testing platforms.

Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, worldwide Diagnostics sales increased 8.2 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter and 8.7 percent on an organic basis.4

In Molecular Diagnostics, fourth-quarter sales growth was negatively impacted by lower COVID-19 testing-related sales compared to the prior year. Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, worldwide Molecular Diagnostics sales increased 24.1 percent on a reported basis and 24.5 percent on an organic basis, including 34.6 percent in the U.S. and 20.7 percent internationally.5

In Rapid Diagnostics, fourth-quarter international sales growth was negatively impacted by lower COVID-19 testing-related sales compared to the prior year. Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, international Rapid Diagnostics sales increased 9.7 percent on a reported basis and 10.3 percent on an organic basis.6

Established Pharmaceuticals ($ in millions)























% Change vs. 4Q20





Sales 4Q21

Reported

Organic





U.S.

...

Int'l





Total





U.S.





Int'l





Total





U.S.





Int'l





Total

Total



--

1,203

1,203

n/a

4.9

4.9

n/a

5.8

5.8

Key Emerging Markets



--

868

868

n/a

4.1

4.1

n/a

5.2

5.2

Other



--

335

335

n/a

6.8

6.8

n/a

7.5

7.5

























% Change vs. 12M20







Sales 12M21

Reported

Organic







U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

Total



--

4,718

4,718

n/a

9.6

9.6

n/a

10.4

10.4

Key Emerging Markets



--

3,539

3,539

n/a

10.3

10.3

n/a

11.9

11.9

Other



--

1,179

1,179

n/a

7.8

7.8

n/a

6.0

6.0

Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 4.9 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter and increased 5.8 percent on an organic basis.

Key Emerging Markets include India, Brazil, Russia and China along with several additional emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies increased 4.1 percent on a reported basis in the quarter and increased 5.2 percent on an organic basis. Organic sales growth was led by strong growth across several geographies, including India, Russia and China.

Other sales increased 6.8 percent on a reported basis in the quarter and increased 7.5 percent on an organic basis.