U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,415.00
    +66.00 (+1.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,573.00
    +388.00 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,449.00
    +308.25 (+2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,032.60
    +31.30 (+1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.66
    +1.06 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.60
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1280
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.64
    -1.26 (-4.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3513
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2660
    +0.4000 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,819.29
    +1,411.02 (+3.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.90
    +44.31 (+5.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.93
    +128.47 (+1.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Abbott Reports Strong Fourth-Quarter 2021 Results; Issues 2022 Forecast

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ABT
Cision

- Fourth-quarter sales growth of 7.2 percent; organic sales growth of 7.7 percent

- Global COVID-19 testing-related sales of $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter

- Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, fourth-quarter sales growth of 9.6 percent and organic sales growth of 10.3 percent

- Full-year 2021 sales growth of 24.5 percent; organic sales growth of 22.9 percent

- Full-year 2021 GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations growth of 58.2 percent; adjusted diluted EPS growth of 42.7 percent

- R&D pipeline continues to deliver a steady cadence of new products, including several in large, fast-growing markets

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2021, and issued its financial outlook for 2022.

  • Fourth-quarter sales of $11.5 billion increased 7.2 percent on a reported basis and 7.7 percent on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange.

  • Fourth-quarter GAAP diluted EPS was $1.11 and adjusted diluted EPS, which excludes specified items, was $1.32.

  • Full-year 2021 GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations was $3.94 and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations was $5.21, reflecting 42.7% growth versus the prior year.1

  • Global COVID-19 testing-related sales were $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter and $7.7 billion for the full-year. Abbott has distributed more than 1.4 billion COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic.

  • Abbott issues full-year 2022 guidance for diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis of at least $3.43 and full-year adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of at least $4.70.

  • Full-year 2022 guidance includes an initial COVID-19 testing-related sales forecast of $2.5 billion, which Abbott expects to occur early in the year and will update on a quarterly basis.

  • Abbott's R&D pipeline continues to deliver a steady cadence of new products. Select 2021 highlights include U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services expanded reimbursement for MitraClip®, U.S. launches of Amplatzer® Amulet®, NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic, and Portico® transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system, along with the international launch of Navitor TAVR system.

"2021 was an outstanding year for Abbott," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We achieved more than 40 percent EPS growth, exceeding the baseline EPS guidance we set at the beginning of last year and, importantly, continued to advance our new product pipeline across the portfolio."

FOURTH-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Note: Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the underlying performance of the business. Organic sales growth excludes the impact of foreign exchange.

Following are sales by business segment and commentary for the fourth quarter 2021:

Total Company

($ in millions)










% Change vs. 4Q20



Sales 4Q21


Reported


Organic



U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total

Total *


4,855


6,613


11,468


15.6


1.7


7.2


15.6


2.7


7.7

Nutrition


928


1,114


2,042


10.4


1.7


5.5


10.4


2.4


5.9

Diagnostics


2,386


2,085


4,471


20.5


(11.8)


2.9


20.5


(11.1)


3.3

Established Pharmaceuticals


--


1,203


1,203


n/a


4.9


4.9


n/a


5.8


5.8

Medical Devices


1,538


2,211


3,749


12.3


17.1


15.1


12.3


18.6


15.9


* Total Q4 2021 Abbott sales from continuing operations include Other Sales of approximately $3 million.










% Change vs. 12M20



Sales 12M21


Reported


Organic



U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total

Total *


16,642


26,433


43,075


27.8


22.5


24.5


27.8


19.9


22.9

Nutrition


3,556


4,738


8,294


8.4


8.5


8.5


8.4


7.1


7.7

Diagnostics


7,129


8,515


15,644


49.3


41.2


44.8


49.3


37.4


42.7

Established Pharmaceuticals


--


4,718


4,718


n/a


9.6


9.6


n/a


10.4


10.4

Medical Devices


5,923


8,444


14,367


20.1


23.2


21.9


20.1


18.8


19.4


* Total 12M 2021 Abbott sales from continuing operations include Other Sales of approximately $52 million.


n/a = Not Applicable.


Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Fourth-quarter 2021 worldwide sales of $11.5 billion increased 7.2 percent on a reported basis and 7.7 percent on an organic basis. Full-year 2021 worldwide sales increased 24.5 percent on a reported basis and 22.9 percent on an organic basis.

Worldwide sales, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales,2 increased 9.6 percent on a reported basis and 10.3 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter, and 15.2 percent on a reported basis and 13.7 percent on an organic basis in the full year 2021.

Compared to pre-pandemic sales in 2019, worldwide sales, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales,3 increased 10.0 percent on a reported basis and 10.8 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter.

Nutrition
($ in millions)












% Change vs. 4Q20




Sales 4Q21


Reported


Organic




U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total

Total



928


1,114


2,042


10.4


1.7


5.5


10.4


2.4


5.9

Pediatric



570


469


1,039


14.5


(8.0)


3.1


14.5


(8.1)


3.1

Adult



358


645


1,003


4.5


10.3


8.1


4.5


11.6


9.0












% Change vs. 12M20




Sales 12M21


Reported


Organic




U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total

Total



3,556


4,738


8,294


8.4


8.5


8.5


8.4


7.1


7.7

Pediatric



2,192


2,106


4,298


10.3


(1.5)


4.2


10.3


(3.2)


3.3

Adult



1,364


2,632


3,996


5.6


18.1


13.5


5.6


17.0


12.8

Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 5.5 percent on a reported basis and 5.9 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter.

In Adult Nutrition, strong performance of Ensure®, Abbott's market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand, and Glucerna®, Abbott's market-leading diabetes nutrition brand, led to global sales growth of 8.1 percent on a reported basis and 9.0 percent on an organic basis.

Worldwide Pediatric Nutrition sales increased 3.1 percent on both a reported basis and organic basis. Strong performance of Abbott's market-leading oral hydration brand, Pedialyte®, and continued share growth in infant nutrition led to U.S. Pediatric Nutrition growth of 14.5 percent. In International Pediatric Nutrition, sales were unfavorably impacted primarily by challenging market conditions in China.

Diagnostics

($ in millions)













% Change vs. 4Q20




Sales 4Q21


Reported


Organic




U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total

Total



2,386


2,085


4,471


20.5


(11.8)


2.9


20.5


(11.1)


3.3

Core Laboratory



300


1,048


1,348


(8.0)


5.2


1.9


(8.0)


6.2


2.7

Molecular



135


210


345


(30.0)


(27.5)


(28.5)


(30.0)


(27.3)


(28.4)

Point of Care



95


40


135


5.3


3.7


4.8


5.3


3.9


4.9

Rapid Diagnostics



1,856


787


2,643


35.3


(24.2)


9.6


35.3


(23.8)


9.8











% Change vs. 12M20




Sales 12M21


Reported


Organic




U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total

Total



7,129


8,515


15,644


49.3


41.2


44.8


49.3


37.4


42.7

Core Laboratory



1,145


3,983


5,128


(1.8)


20.4


14.6


(1.8)


17.4


12.4

Molecular



566


861


1,427


(8.9)


5.4


(0.8)


(8.9)


1.7


(2.9)

Point of Care



384


152


536


4.3


2.8


3.9


4.3


0.3


3.2

Rapid Diagnostics



5,034


3,519


8,553


92.2


100.2


95.4


92.2


95.0


93.3

Worldwide Diagnostics sales increased 2.9 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter and increased 3.3 percent on an organic basis. Global COVID-19 testing-related sales were $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter, including combined sales of $2.1 billion from Abbott's BinaxNOW®, Panbio® and ID NOW® rapid testing platforms.

Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, worldwide Diagnostics sales increased 8.2 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter and 8.7 percent on an organic basis.4

In Molecular Diagnostics, fourth-quarter sales growth was negatively impacted by lower COVID-19 testing-related sales compared to the prior year. Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, worldwide Molecular Diagnostics sales increased 24.1 percent on a reported basis and 24.5 percent on an organic basis, including 34.6 percent in the U.S. and 20.7 percent internationally.5

In Rapid Diagnostics, fourth-quarter international sales growth was negatively impacted by lower COVID-19 testing-related sales compared to the prior year. Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, international Rapid Diagnostics sales increased 9.7 percent on a reported basis and 10.3 percent on an organic basis.6

Established Pharmaceuticals

($ in millions)













% Change vs. 4Q20




Sales 4Q21


Reported


Organic




U.S.


...

Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total

Total



--


1,203


1,203


n/a


4.9


4.9


n/a


5.8


5.8

Key Emerging Markets



--


868


868


n/a


4.1


4.1


n/a


5.2


5.2

Other



--


335


335


n/a


6.8


6.8


n/a


7.5


7.5












% Change vs. 12M20




Sales 12M21


Reported


Organic




U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total


U.S.


Int'l


Total

Total



--


4,718


4,718


n/a


9.6


9.6


n/a


10.4


10.4

Key Emerging Markets



--


3,539


3,539


n/a


10.3


10.3


n/a


11.9


11.9

Other



--


1,179


1,179


n/a


7.8


7.8


n/a


6.0


6.0

Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 4.9 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter and increased 5.8 percent on an organic basis.

Key Emerging Markets include India, Brazil, Russia and China along with several additional emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies increased 4.1 percent on a reported basis in the quarter and increased 5.2 percent on an organic basis. Organic sales growth was led by strong growth across several geographies, including India, Russia and China.

Other sales increased 6.8 percent on a reported basis in the quarter and increased 7.5 percent on an organic basis.

Medical Devices

($ in millions)










% Change vs. 4Q20



Sales 4Q21


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Charts That Show Why Investors Might Be More Conservative in 2022

    Last year was another strong one for the S&P 500 despite a decline in the last few months. Here are two charts that can help illustrate why investors may be more conservative this year and why growth stocks may not be the optimal place to invest.

  • Analysts Make a Move on These 2 Stocks as the Market Takes a Volatile Turn

    A series of headwinds have investors worried – from war drums on the Russia-Ukraine border to rising inflation to the prospect of at least three Fed rate hikes coming sooner rather than later. All of this is playing into the market's recent volatility. Looking at the market gyrations from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett believes that the worries are overblown. Putting most of it down to the Fed’s upcoming policy change, she says, “It’s been an unbelievable run. This is a st

  • Houston oil stocks gain while S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones slide

    Several of Houston's largest companies were among the S&P 500's top gainers Jan. 25 as U.S. stocks continued their rocky start to 2022. The major U.S. stock indices each saw declines after an up-and-down day of trading on Jan. 25. The S&P 500 closed the day down over 1%.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • AT&T stock rises after earnings beat expectations

    A leaner AT&T Inc. topped earnings expectations Wednesday as the company continued to narrow its focus on the telecommunications side of its business.

  • CN Delivers Outstanding Fourth Quarter Results

    Results show progress against Strategic Plan and confirm value of long-termcapital investments for a resilient and modern railroad MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today reported its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. CN delivered solid operating and financial performance across the board, with adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) growing 20 per cent in the fourth quarter to C$1.71, and adjusted opera

  • Boeing stock ticks up even after reporting a much wider-than-expected loss and big revenue miss

    Shares of Boeing Co. edged up 0.1% in premarket trading Wednesday, even after the aerospace and defense giant reported a much-wider-than-expected loss and revenue that surprisingly fell well below forecasts, although free cash flow was surprisingly positive. The company said it was engaged in discussions with the Federal Aviation Administration regarding required actions to resume 787 deliveries. Net losses more than halved to $4.14 billion, or $7.02 a share, from $8.42 billion, or $14.65 a shar

  • Abbott’s share price soared as COVID-19 testing demand surged. Here’s what that may mean for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings

    Abbott Laboratories Inc.’s (ABT) stock hit a 10-year high of $141.46 on Dec. 27 at the same time that people across the U.S. were scrambling to find COVID-19 tests due to the rapidly spreading omicron variant. As case counts soared during the holiday season, access to COVID-19 testing suddenly became a major issue as it became increasingly difficult for Americans to locate rapid tests online or on store shelves or secure tests from health care practitioners. The company even reportedly had to lay off about 400 workers employed at a facility making COVID-19 tests last summer.

  • Microsoft stock’s post-earnings roller-coaster ride won’t be the last

    Microsoft Corp.'s roller-coaster ride on Tuesday is a good example of what tech investors are likely to experience during this volatile earnings season.

  • Lemonade Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) went public at $29 per share in July 2020. Should investors consider Lemonade's return to its IPO price to be a good buying opportunity? Lemonade simplifies the byzantine process of buying insurance with a single app that runs on AI-powered chatbots and algorithms.

  • It’s Time to Go Bargain-Bin Shopping in Stocks, Crossmark Says

    (Bloomberg) -- As stocks extend their slide Monday following one of the worst weeks for global shares since the start of the pandemic, Victoria Fernandez is eyeing a sale in several pockets of the equity market.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValuePentagon Says 8,500 Troops

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rebound ahead of Fed decision

    Stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening after another volatile session on Wall Street, as investors looked to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting and press conference to remove some uncertainty on the outlook for monetary policy.

  • Musk Declares Cybertruck ‘Awesome’ as Tesla Stock Rises Ahead of Key Earnings Report

    Elon Musk has been driving Telsa's new Cybertruck and he thinks it's 'awesome.' An electric truck opens a substantial new market for Tesla.

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) had declined more than 8% by 3:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Weighing on the utility's stock price was news of its management succession plan. NextEra Energy announced a series of senior leadership appointments that will take effect on March 1.

  • AT&T Earnings, Revenue Top Views As Telecom Giant Is Early 2022 Winner

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock was little changed but has rallied so far in 2022.

  • Why IBM Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) climbed 5.7% on Tuesday after the technology giant's fourth-quarter report gave investors hope that its growth strategy was taking hold. The gains were driven by an 8.2% increase in IBM's software revenue, to $7.3 billion, and a 13.1% jump in its consulting revenue, to $4.7 billion. The company's hybrid cloud operations, which help businesses integrate their private computing resources with public cloud services, enjoyed particularly strong growth.

  • As the Arm Acquisition Falters, NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Valuation Looks More Reasonable

    The recent market sell-off took many stocks down a notch. One of such examples is NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) – one of the biggest winners in 2021, now trading over 30% below the highs. Yet, our analysis shows that such valuation might be somewhat reasonable.

  • Tesla Earnings Today: 1 Key Metric to Watch Closely

    After Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported blowout fourth-quarter vehicle deliveries earlier this year, expectations for its financials for the period are high. While it's worth reviewing what analysts are expecting from the company's revenue and earnings per share for the period, there's another important metric many investors will likely be looking to when the print goes live: Tesla's guidance for full-year deliveries. Headed into Tesla's fourth-quarter report, which will be released after market close today, here's a preview of some items for investors to check on.