Abbott Reports Strong Fourth-Quarter 2021 Results; Issues 2022 Forecast
- Fourth-quarter sales growth of 7.2 percent; organic sales growth of 7.7 percent
- Global COVID-19 testing-related sales of $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter
- Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, fourth-quarter sales growth of 9.6 percent and organic sales growth of 10.3 percent
- Full-year 2021 sales growth of 24.5 percent; organic sales growth of 22.9 percent
- Full-year 2021 GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations growth of 58.2 percent; adjusted diluted EPS growth of 42.7 percent
- R&D pipeline continues to deliver a steady cadence of new products, including several in large, fast-growing markets
ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2021, and issued its financial outlook for 2022.
Fourth-quarter sales of $11.5 billion increased 7.2 percent on a reported basis and 7.7 percent on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange.
Fourth-quarter GAAP diluted EPS was $1.11 and adjusted diluted EPS, which excludes specified items, was $1.32.
Full-year 2021 GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations was $3.94 and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations was $5.21, reflecting 42.7% growth versus the prior year.1
Global COVID-19 testing-related sales were $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter and $7.7 billion for the full-year. Abbott has distributed more than 1.4 billion COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic.
Abbott issues full-year 2022 guidance for diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis of at least $3.43 and full-year adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of at least $4.70.
Full-year 2022 guidance includes an initial COVID-19 testing-related sales forecast of $2.5 billion, which Abbott expects to occur early in the year and will update on a quarterly basis.
Abbott's R&D pipeline continues to deliver a steady cadence of new products. Select 2021 highlights include U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services expanded reimbursement for MitraClip®, U.S. launches of Amplatzer® Amulet®, NeuroSphere™ Virtual Clinic, and Portico® transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system, along with the international launch of Navitor™ TAVR system.
"2021 was an outstanding year for Abbott," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We achieved more than 40 percent EPS growth, exceeding the baseline EPS guidance we set at the beginning of last year and, importantly, continued to advance our new product pipeline across the portfolio."
FOURTH-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Note: Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the underlying performance of the business. Organic sales growth excludes the impact of foreign exchange.
Following are sales by business segment and commentary for the fourth quarter 2021:
Total Company
($ in millions)
% Change vs. 4Q20
Sales 4Q21
Reported
Organic
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
Total *
4,855
6,613
11,468
15.6
1.7
7.2
15.6
2.7
7.7
Nutrition
928
1,114
2,042
10.4
1.7
5.5
10.4
2.4
5.9
Diagnostics
2,386
2,085
4,471
20.5
(11.8)
2.9
20.5
(11.1)
3.3
Established Pharmaceuticals
--
1,203
1,203
n/a
4.9
4.9
n/a
5.8
5.8
Medical Devices
1,538
2,211
3,749
12.3
17.1
15.1
12.3
18.6
15.9
* Total Q4 2021 Abbott sales from continuing operations include Other Sales of approximately $3 million.
% Change vs. 12M20
Sales 12M21
Reported
Organic
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
Total *
16,642
26,433
43,075
27.8
22.5
24.5
27.8
19.9
22.9
Nutrition
3,556
4,738
8,294
8.4
8.5
8.5
8.4
7.1
7.7
Diagnostics
7,129
8,515
15,644
49.3
41.2
44.8
49.3
37.4
42.7
Established Pharmaceuticals
--
4,718
4,718
n/a
9.6
9.6
n/a
10.4
10.4
Medical Devices
5,923
8,444
14,367
20.1
23.2
21.9
20.1
18.8
19.4
* Total 12M 2021 Abbott sales from continuing operations include Other Sales of approximately $52 million.
n/a = Not Applicable.
Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.
Fourth-quarter 2021 worldwide sales of $11.5 billion increased 7.2 percent on a reported basis and 7.7 percent on an organic basis. Full-year 2021 worldwide sales increased 24.5 percent on a reported basis and 22.9 percent on an organic basis.
Worldwide sales, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales,2 increased 9.6 percent on a reported basis and 10.3 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter, and 15.2 percent on a reported basis and 13.7 percent on an organic basis in the full year 2021.
Compared to pre-pandemic sales in 2019, worldwide sales, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales,3 increased 10.0 percent on a reported basis and 10.8 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter.
Nutrition
% Change vs. 4Q20
Sales 4Q21
Reported
Organic
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
Total
928
1,114
2,042
10.4
1.7
5.5
10.4
2.4
5.9
Pediatric
570
469
1,039
14.5
(8.0)
3.1
14.5
(8.1)
3.1
Adult
358
645
1,003
4.5
10.3
8.1
4.5
11.6
9.0
% Change vs. 12M20
Sales 12M21
Reported
Organic
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
Total
3,556
4,738
8,294
8.4
8.5
8.5
8.4
7.1
7.7
Pediatric
2,192
2,106
4,298
10.3
(1.5)
4.2
10.3
(3.2)
3.3
Adult
1,364
2,632
3,996
5.6
18.1
13.5
5.6
17.0
12.8
Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 5.5 percent on a reported basis and 5.9 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter.
In Adult Nutrition, strong performance of Ensure®, Abbott's market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand, and Glucerna®, Abbott's market-leading diabetes nutrition brand, led to global sales growth of 8.1 percent on a reported basis and 9.0 percent on an organic basis.
Worldwide Pediatric Nutrition sales increased 3.1 percent on both a reported basis and organic basis. Strong performance of Abbott's market-leading oral hydration brand, Pedialyte®, and continued share growth in infant nutrition led to U.S. Pediatric Nutrition growth of 14.5 percent. In International Pediatric Nutrition, sales were unfavorably impacted primarily by challenging market conditions in China.
Diagnostics
($ in millions)
% Change vs. 4Q20
Sales 4Q21
Reported
Organic
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
Total
2,386
2,085
4,471
20.5
(11.8)
2.9
20.5
(11.1)
3.3
Core Laboratory
300
1,048
1,348
(8.0)
5.2
1.9
(8.0)
6.2
2.7
Molecular
135
210
345
(30.0)
(27.5)
(28.5)
(30.0)
(27.3)
(28.4)
Point of Care
95
40
135
5.3
3.7
4.8
5.3
3.9
4.9
Rapid Diagnostics
1,856
787
2,643
35.3
(24.2)
9.6
35.3
(23.8)
9.8
% Change vs. 12M20
Sales 12M21
Reported
Organic
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
Total
7,129
8,515
15,644
49.3
41.2
44.8
49.3
37.4
42.7
Core Laboratory
1,145
3,983
5,128
(1.8)
20.4
14.6
(1.8)
17.4
12.4
Molecular
566
861
1,427
(8.9)
5.4
(0.8)
(8.9)
1.7
(2.9)
Point of Care
384
152
536
4.3
2.8
3.9
4.3
0.3
3.2
Rapid Diagnostics
5,034
3,519
8,553
92.2
100.2
95.4
92.2
95.0
93.3
Worldwide Diagnostics sales increased 2.9 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter and increased 3.3 percent on an organic basis. Global COVID-19 testing-related sales were $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter, including combined sales of $2.1 billion from Abbott's BinaxNOW®, Panbio® and ID NOW® rapid testing platforms.
Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, worldwide Diagnostics sales increased 8.2 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter and 8.7 percent on an organic basis.4
In Molecular Diagnostics, fourth-quarter sales growth was negatively impacted by lower COVID-19 testing-related sales compared to the prior year. Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, worldwide Molecular Diagnostics sales increased 24.1 percent on a reported basis and 24.5 percent on an organic basis, including 34.6 percent in the U.S. and 20.7 percent internationally.5
In Rapid Diagnostics, fourth-quarter international sales growth was negatively impacted by lower COVID-19 testing-related sales compared to the prior year. Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, international Rapid Diagnostics sales increased 9.7 percent on a reported basis and 10.3 percent on an organic basis.6
Established Pharmaceuticals
($ in millions)
% Change vs. 4Q20
Sales 4Q21
Reported
Organic
U.S.
...
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
Total
--
1,203
1,203
n/a
4.9
4.9
n/a
5.8
5.8
Key Emerging Markets
--
868
868
n/a
4.1
4.1
n/a
5.2
5.2
Other
--
335
335
n/a
6.8
6.8
n/a
7.5
7.5
% Change vs. 12M20
Sales 12M21
Reported
Organic
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
Total
--
4,718
4,718
n/a
9.6
9.6
n/a
10.4
10.4
Key Emerging Markets
--
3,539
3,539
n/a
10.3
10.3
n/a
11.9
11.9
Other
--
1,179
1,179
n/a
7.8
7.8
n/a
6.0
6.0
Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 4.9 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter and increased 5.8 percent on an organic basis.
Key Emerging Markets include India, Brazil, Russia and China along with several additional emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies increased 4.1 percent on a reported basis in the quarter and increased 5.2 percent on an organic basis. Organic sales growth was led by strong growth across several geographies, including India, Russia and China.
Other sales increased 6.8 percent on a reported basis in the quarter and increased 7.5 percent on an organic basis.
Medical Devices
($ in millions)
% Change vs. 4Q20
Sales 4Q21