Abbott's Fast, Reliable and Convenient COVID-19 Tests Help the Philippines Fight Infection Surge

·7 min read
- Philippines scales its testing capability with two Abbott tests – a quick, patient-friendly rapid antigen test and lab-based quantitative antibody test

- The Abbott Panbio™ COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Device comes with an easy-to-use nasal swab to detect active coronavirus infections in as early as 15 minutes at massive scale

- Abbott's newly introduced lab-based SARS-CoV-2 IgG II quantitative antibody test can help evaluate a person's immune response to the vaccine

MANILA, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Efforts to ramp up COVID-19 testing capacity in the Philippines have received fresh impetus, with the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) procuring and distributing the Abbott Panbio COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test Device for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in people suspected of having COVID-19. The procurement of 500,000 Panbio rapid antigen tests is part of the OCD's COVID-19 response to the pandemic and is in addition to purchases by LGUs (Local Government Units) to meet local testing needs. Forty-five hospitals and LGUs in Metro Manila and nearby provinces recently received these tests procured by the OCD.

Along with the newly introduced lab-based SARS-CoV-2 IgG II (Immunoglobulin G) quantitative antibody test for helping measure and understand an individual's immune response, Abbott's COVID-19 tests offer a range of solutions to serve evolving testing needs in the country.

Abbott's COVID-19 test portfolio helps healthcare professionals detect the virus at all stages of its life cycle, with tests performed in the lab, as well as rapid tests done at the point of care. As the country strengthens testing efforts, the availability of these two testing technologies provides reliable testing for active infections, aids in contact tracing and provides insights about how people react to COVID-19 infection and vaccination by measuring the body's immune response.

Vince Dizon, Deputy Chief Implementer of the National Action Plan Against COVID-19, said: "The Abbott Panbio antigen test, which has received WHO (World Health Organisation) Emergency Use Listing, will greatly help us quickly detect positive cases within minutes and allow for faster tracing and isolation as we battle this wave of infections."

Over the coming months, Abbott expects to provide millions of COVID-19 tests to the Philippines. In 2020, Abbott shipped 400 million COVID-19 tests worldwide.

Quick, Reliable COVID-19 Tests with Patient-Friendly Nasal Swab
The Panbio COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test Device is a lateral flow assay for rapid, qualitative detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The test is a reliable, affordable and scalable option for large-scale testing in a variety of community settings. Panbio COVID-19 Ag is CE-Marked and has received WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

Individuals have the option of a nasal swab for collection of specimens, making the process less invasive and more convenient. The test – which is authorized for use by healthcare professionals – requires no instrumentation and provides results as early as 15 minutes. Negative results do not preclude COVID-19 infection and cannot be used as the sole basis for treatment or other management decisions.

The ongoing fight against COVID-19 in the country calls for an efficient diagnostic tool that can enable decentralized testing. Abbott's fast, user-friendly Panbio COVID-19 Ag test can significantly improve efforts to control the transmission of COVID-19 in the Philippines.

"Our country needs innovative weapons to control this latest surge in COVID-19 infections – a rapid, reliable and easy-to-administer COVID-19 test that can be scaled is a key tool for expanding testing," said UP-Philippine General Hospital Medical Research Laboratory Chief, Dr. Januario Veloso. "Given the urgency, the need for short turnaround times and opportunities for expanding decentralized testing, tests such as the Panbio rapid antigen tests can strengthen public health efforts to control the transmission of the coronavirus."

Results from a clinical study by Abbott of 508 samples demonstrated that Panbio COVID-19 Ag with a nasal swab has a 98.1% sensitivity and 99.8% specificity on people who were suspected of exposure to COVID-19 or had symptoms in the last seven days.1

"Abbott is committed to bringing a range of reliable and convenient COVID-19 tests to the Philippines, especially the Greater Manila Area, as quickly as possible," said Sanjeev Johar, divisional vice president, Abbott's rapid diagnostics business in Asia Pacific. "Our pioneering technologies provide fast, accurate point-of-care COVID-19 testing and help scale diagnostic capability, bringing it closer to millions of Filipinos."

Evaluating immune response with Abbott's IgG serology testing
As Philippines joins many other countries around the world in the authorization and the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, it is important for healthcare professionals and researchers to assess how individuals and communities are responding to vaccination. This is where Abbott's quantitative SARS-CoV-2 IgG II antibody test may help in determining and monitoring a person's immune response to vaccines, including research to determine how long a response may last.

Abbott's scientists designed the quantitative IgG II test to detect the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2, which plays an important part in how the virus enters the cells. As the body develops an immune response, antibodies develop and bind to the spike portion of the virus in order to block the protein and ultimately prevent infection. Several vaccines are designed with the spike protein to trigger that same immune response. Research has also shown a correlation between rising IgG levels that target the spike protein, such as those in Abbott's quantitative test, and rising levels of neutralizing antibodies, or the specific antibodies that block infections.2,3

A study to determine the clinical performance of Abbott's SARS-CoV-2 IgG II Quant test on its Alinity i instrument found it had 99.60% specificity (ability to exclude false positives) and 99.35% sensitivity (ability to exclude false negatives) in patients tested 15 days or more after symptoms began.

"As COVID-19 vaccination becomes more widespread, Filipinos may need reassurance that the vaccine is generating an immune response and many would want to understand how long the immune response lasts. Tests such as the IgG II quantitative assay may help provide more insight to doctors and scientists," said Prof Dr. Januario Veloso.

Delivering reliable results quickly, Abbott's COVID-19 testing options in the Philippines demonstrate high specificity, sensitivity and can be used by healthcare professionals in a variety of settings, helping curb infection surges, along with providing greater knowledge about the coronavirus as it continues to evolve.

About Abbott's Diagnostics Leadership
Abbott has long been a global leader in infectious disease testing, including the development of the first HIV test. The company created a Global Surveillance Program 25 years ago to monitor HIV and hepatitis viruses and identify mutations to ensure the company's tests remain up to date. Abbott also has a long-standing discovery program that identifies new or unknown pathogens and develops tests to address these new threats.

About Abbott
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 109,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews and @AbbottGlobal.

###

____________________

1 Performance data based on updated CE Mark and WHO EUL submission

2 Poh CM et al. Two linear epitopes on the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein that elicit neutralizing antibodies in COVID-19 patients. Nat Commun 2020;11(1):2806. doi:10.1038/s41467-020-16638-2

3 Keech C, et al. Phase 1–2 trial of a SARS-CoV-2 recombinant spike protein nanoparticle vaccine. N Engl J Med Accepted manuscript. Published online September 2, 2020. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa2026920


Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/271488/Abbott_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Abbott

    (Bloomberg) -- The budget unveiled by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government on Monday includes a tax provision that could affect enterprises that rely heavily on debt financing, including private-equity firms and natural-resource companies.The change affects tax deductions that certain businesses can take for the interest they pay on loans. Trudeau’s government wants to limit those deductions to an amount equal to 40% of a company’s earnings starting in 2023, and 30% after that. It estimates the measure would raise C$5.3 billion ($4.2 billion) in additional revenue over five years.The measure is meant to prevent companies from minimizing their tax burden by having their Canadian units hold a disproportionate amount of debt. Several other countries in the Group of Seven and European Union are introducing similar limits on interest deductibility as part of a tax-fairness plan by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.“This strengthening of the rules on interest deductibility will ensure that large companies pay their fair share and bring Canada in line with other jurisdictions, including all our G7 peers,” the budget proposal said.Private-equity and real estate firms rely heavily on debt financing for acquisitions, and miners and oil producers borrow heavily to pay for capital projects.The measure wouldn’t affect companies with less than C$15 million of taxable capital employed in Canada or net interest expenses of C$250,000 or lower.Interest expenses above the cap could be carried forward for as long as 20 years or backward for as long as three years.Because the proposal is based on net interest expenses, it would exclude financial institutions like banks and insurance companies, which typically earn more income from interest than they pay out in expenses. The government said it would consider “targeted measures” to address concerns of excessive interest deductions by banks and insurers.The Trudeau budget also proposes measures to tighten controls over so-called “hybrid mismatch arrangements” that multinational companies use to exploit differences between Canadian and international tax laws. Those proposals would add C$775 million in revenue over four years, starting in 2022-2023.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.