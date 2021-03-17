AbbVie Calls on Students with Cystic Fibrosis to Apply for the AbbVie CF Scholarship for the 2021-2022 Academic School Year

- National scholarship awards $3,000 to 40 exceptional students living with cystic fibrosis (CF) for academic excellence, creativity and community involvement

- Top 40 scholarship recipients compete for public votes to receive one of two $25,000 Thriving Student Scholarships, awarded to an undergraduate and a graduate student

- AbbVie CF Scholarship program awarded over $3.4 million in scholarships to CF students since 1993

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie, a global research and development-based biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the AbbVie CF Scholarship program is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 academic school year. Eligible undergraduate and graduate students are invited to apply for the scholarship until April 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. U.S. eastern time by visiting www.AbbVieCFScholarship.com. Students can apply online or by downloading an application on the official scholarship website.

"It is truly an honor to be a recipient of the AbbVie CF Scholarship," said Sophia Klaudt, 2020 Scholar. "I'm excited to continue to pursue my studies and know that this award will help me towards my dream of becoming a doctor. I am so grateful for everything that AbbVie has done and continues to do for the CF community."

Now in its 29th year, the AbbVie CF Scholarship has awarded more than $3.4 million in scholarships to remarkable students living with CF who demonstrate academic excellence, creativity and community involvement. As in previous years of the program, this year's AbbVie CF Scholarship will award $3,000 scholarships to 40 exceptional students for use toward higher-education expenses. The top 40 students selected to receive the $3,000 scholarships for use during the 2021-2022 academic school year will also be given the opportunity to compete for an additional $22,000 through one of two AbbVie CF Scholarship award categories: Thriving Undergraduate Student and Thriving Graduate Student.

The 2021 Thriving Undergraduate and Thriving Graduate Scholarship recipients will be announced by AbbVie this fall. Both larger awards are granted based on a combination of exceptional academics, achievements, creative presentation and, by public votes cast over a two-week period in the fall.

"We are proud of our continued commitment to all of the remarkable students living with CF, who with great determination and resilience were able to lead meaningful, impactful lives and make valuable contributions in their schools and local communities even during these unprecedented times," said John Duffey, vice president, U.S. Specialty, AbbVie. "It's a privilege to recognize the amazing accomplishments of our AbbVie CF Scholarship recipients."

The AbbVie CF Scholarship is part of the company's ongoing commitment to the CF community, which is comprised of more than 30,000 people in the United States. Today, more than half of the CF population is age 18 or older.1 For more information about the scholarship, please visit www.AbbVieCFScholarship.com.

About Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is an inherited chronic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system of those living with this condition.1 In patients with CF, a thick, sticky mucus is produced in certain organs throughout the body, most commonly the lungs and digestive system. The mucus build-up in the lungs can cause difficulty breathing and may lead to life-threatening lung infections. In the digestive system, the thick mucus may prevent proper food digestion, potentially leading to malabsorption and malnutrition.

About the AbbVie CF Scholarship

The AbbVie CF Scholarship was established 29 years ago in recognition of the financial burdens many families touched by CF face and to acknowledge the achievements of students with CF. Since its inception, the scholarship program has awarded over $3.4 million in scholarships to over 1,000 students. The AbbVie CF Scholarship is part of AbbVie's ongoing commitment to the CF community, which is comprised of more than 30,000 people in the United States. As of 2016, more than half of the CF population are 18 years or older.1

It is not necessary for scholarship applicants to have taken, currently take, or intend to take in the future, any medicine or product marketed by AbbVie, and this is not a consideration in the selection criteria. More information about the AbbVie CF Scholarship criteria and application can be found at www.AbbVieCFScholarship.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

References

